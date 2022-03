Serious question, should we continue with this pisstake thread or should we just end it here. Are they even relevant anymore? Someone linked to Red cafe and they've got an actual thread about whether they still support Man Utd and is it alright to stop supporting United and go and support someone else.





Surely nothing in this thread can beat that level of pisstaking. I'd of thought it was started by one of us as a pisstake but it's actually for real. Has satire been taken over by events in real life.





What do people think is it worth keeping open after all they aren't linked to any corrupt states or oil money and they are our historic rivals, do we keep it open because of that rivalry or shut it because can we ever beat a pisstake thread that asks, Is it alright to stop supporting United and go and support someone else



They have plenty of threads of "I'm losing interest in football" and "I'm realizing football isn't the only thing to keep me entertained in life", but yeah i agree, their thread about starting to support someone else is their lowest level and I'm loving it because we always knew when we used to call them "glory hunters". They are on the hunt and they aren't sniffing any glory at Manutd, so they have to continue to find a new one.