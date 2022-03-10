« previous next »
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 03:16:26 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:06:14 am
They conveniently forget that their own rise under Ferguson coincided with everyone else being shite too.

Exactly, I cant recall the time their rise coincided with a domestic rival consistently racking up 90+ points a season. Weve had it so easy.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 03:36:32 pm
Gary Neville seems to have forgotten that Beckham was his teammate or something. Talking like it was just a team of 11 Roy Keane's. How does he have any credibility left in the UK?
Offline tonysleft

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 03:38:31 pm
Gary neville should try and close his mouth for a period of 24h if it is at all possible for him to do so
Offline Raaphael

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 06:02:12 pm
Ryan Giggs as well.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 06:04:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:06:14 am
They conveniently forget that their own rise under Ferguson coincided with everyone else being shite too.
They beat the likes of Norwich, Villa, Newcastle and Blackburn lol
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 06:05:47 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:38:31 pm
Gary neville should try and close his mouth for a period of 24h if it is at all possible for him to do so

Aye, he's everywhere these days
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 06:26:47 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:05:47 pm
Aye, he's everywhere these days

He is

I heard a whining giggle nasally sound before in the other room and there he was hiding under the bed with a packet of quavers.

Online El Lobo

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 07:21:20 pm
I think hes great, long may him and Ferdinand continue. Guaranteed to lose their shit after a few wins or transfers, the comedown is always tremendous.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 07:22:30 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:26:47 pm
He is

I heard a whining giggle nasally sound before in the other room and there he was hiding under the bed with a packet of quavers.



How did your other half explain that one away?
Online BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 07:51:13 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:26:47 pm
He is

I heard a whining giggle nasally sound before in the other room and there he was hiding under the bed with a packet of quavers.


Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:22:30 pm
How did your other half explain that one away?

Hang on, was this Neville or Giggs? And was the nasally whining giggle from Andy's missus or one of Fergie's fledgelings?  Was Paul Scholes hiding in the knicker drawer after sucking her toes?

Often thought Andy was a Manc on a wind-up but now I'm seeing that maybe he and his missus are just taking masochism to new levels.  Does she post on BlueMoon Andy?
