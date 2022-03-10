They conveniently forget that their own rise under Ferguson coincided with everyone else being shite too.
people like big dick nick.
They conveniently forget that their own rise under Ferguson coincided with everyone else being shite too.
Gary neville should try and close his mouth for a period of 24h if it is at all possible for him to do so
Aye, he's everywhere these days
He isI heard a whining giggle nasally sound before in the other room and there he was hiding under the bed with a packet of quavers.
How did your other half explain that one away?
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]