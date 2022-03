They’ve not put football experts in place though. They just relied on Ferguson for the football, but the game has moved on since he retired. They only employed their first data scientists working on football and recruitment last March. It was only the commercial dept who had data scientists until then.



Imagine. A club as big as United haven’t been using data to study patterns of play or to aid recruitment. They now have a department in place and they’ll probably see improvements over the next few years.



Been saying it for years mate and fully agree. Even now they still think that's all they need and still how the top managers work.They truly are clueless so long may they stay that way.