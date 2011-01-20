But that`s the thing. I think it`s a combination of both. Yes, they`re not a well functioning team, but there still seems to be a notion that individually they are great players. How many of them are great players?What makes Scott McTominey a hugely talented player? Except the fact that to play in the PL you obviously has to have talent. But there are degrees.



De Gea-past it. Not a "modern" goal keeper.



Shaw-one good season in 8 years.



Maguire- Don`t know where to start. One of the worst transfers in PL history. At best a mid table centerback in a low block.



Varane-Good, but still overrated and there`s a reason Real Madrid knew when to sell him.



AvB- Same as Maguire.



McTominay- Like Tom Cleverly. Could play for Watford or Norwich.



Pogba- Luxuary player. Talented with the ball, but doesn`t have enough tactical diciplin/understanding , consistancy and mentality.



Fernandes- Could probably be better in a good side. But he also has weaknesses in his game.



Sancho- Probably a talent, probably some hype as well, but 3 goals and 3 assists for a 75 mill attacking player so far during the season is less than Minamino.



Rashford- Like Sancho. A mix of talent and hype. Good at his best, but not world class. Also going through a rough patch.



Fred? I don`t know. Average



Ronaldo- A great in the game, will come up with moments, but overall- he`s way past his best.



Cavani-Used to be a great striker, but injured all the time.





How this is an unbelievable squad of players beats me. I see an average group of players.



I`d say there are probably tweeks that could make them a little bit better if the atmosphere within their club was better, but this is round about their realistic level.