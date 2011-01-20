« previous next »
The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
March 17, 2022, 08:31:55 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on March 17, 2022, 07:04:45 pm
Sir Alex.

I don`t know anyone who calls Kenny Dalglish "sir", even if that`s a title he actually has.

And I know Kenny is refered to as King Kenny among fans, but do we really mean that? (yes, I guess we do, but still). That`s more like a nickname.

"Sir Alex" isn`t.

This pomposity of calling Alex Ferguson "Sir Alex" with no irony can get binned.

"This is Manchester Uniiited we`re talking about". Yes, you`re a club with 10 less CLs/European cups than Real Madrid that call yourselves the biggest club in football. A club who through history basically has won pretty much all your trophies under two managers.

No shame.
 


Won the lot s an still obsessed the c*nt
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
March 17, 2022, 08:35:10 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on March 17, 2022, 02:43:55 pm
One thing that has always perplexed me about this lot is how they managed to acquire the moniker of "biggest club in the world"


Apparently, the size of your central defender's huge, big, fat slab of a head....is fed into an analogue computer in the secret FA bunker, and it makes projections and tangential calculations....which are then released as press statements. A raven carries these statements to the northern wall, and the beacons are then lit. Right down the Pennines, the whispers become louder until the Grand Maester at Old Trafford announces that the prophecies have come true.

Naturally....the UK press buy into this, even though the supporting evidence is as flimsy and volatile as Bobby Charlton's comb-over (in its prime)

It's how folklore becomes truth.

It's the "United" way.

 :D

YNWA

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
March 17, 2022, 10:10:27 pm
This Scottish "England fan" calling in trolling saying Maguire is immense. :D


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SZgsmxd3EVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SZgsmxd3EVc</a>

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
March 17, 2022, 11:21:28 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on March 17, 2022, 07:49:18 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGh2MnNqAX0


Around 7.35 Gary Neville says Man Utd has an unbelievable squad. ".

His use of adjectives are mind dumbing

If something isnt unbelievable its Massive or massively unbelievable or unbelievably massive

Then of course is the without a shadow of a doubt sometimes doubling up on the words shadow of within the sentence

Carragher apes him aswell. Its become such a crutch to their speech they use it completely inappropriately now



Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 01:14:06 am
Quote from: Hazell on March 16, 2022, 07:07:25 pm
Yeah. Kyrgiakos, despite having some limitations and arriving at the club when it was in disarray (us hardly having much finances was a reason we signed him in the first place), was fairly solid while he was here and actually looked like me knew what he was doing. Maguire's the most expensive defender in the world but frequently plays like he's never kicked a ball before.

Crucially,  Kyrgiakos wasn't ever arrogant enough to think that he's a footballing genius, putting his fingers in his ears after scoring against Albania. And that's kind of the problem with a lot of people at 'the biggest club in the world', which is one of the many reasons they are where they are.

Kyrgiakos though, always liked him, was around during our darkest days but actually looked like he cared.
This. 100%.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 01:31:49 am
Kyrgiakos.😅 He took out that that Fellani  idiot, in the Derby and got a red but was worth it and we still won!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 01:37:15 am
Quote from: JohnSullie on Yesterday at 01:31:49 am
Kyrgiakos.😅 He took out that that Fellani  idiot, in the Derby and got a red but was worth it and we still won!

Other way round. Fellaini studded him and drew blood, but Kyrgiakos somehow got the red. IIRC he also punted the ball at close range at Kuyt, who was incensed and got up immediately for a scrap.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 02:09:33 am
Quote from: rushyman on March 17, 2022, 11:21:28 pm
His use of adjectives are mind dumbing

If something isnt unbelievable its Massive or massively unbelievable or unbelievably massive

Then of course is the without a shadow of a doubt sometimes doubling up on the words shadow of within the sentence

Carragher apes him aswell. Its become such a crutch to their speech they use it completely inappropriately now

Don't forget both of their favourite's.....

BUT....!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 06:22:42 am
"Their best chance of getting into the Champions League and finishing in the top four is probably being out of the Champions League so they can focus everything on it.- Gary Neville 2022
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 07:31:14 am
I'm sure Tuchel wants to manage the likes of Maguire and Wan Bissaka in the Europa League...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 07:32:24 am
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 06:22:42 am
"Their best chance of getting into the Champions League and finishing in the top four is probably being out of the Champions League so they can focus everything on it.- Gary Neville 2022
They were still crap after their Covid winter break.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 08:13:24 am
Gary Neville says he thinks this United team still has something up their sleeve. He can feel it etc.

I guess they can get top 4 if Arsenal and Tottenham fuck up, but still, I think that`s another example of Neville speaking "well", but being deluded about United.

"So much to call upon in terms of players", "They have been an odd bunch for 2-3 years"...."an unbelievable squad",  "a great bunch of players",


Is that what people think? They`ve got the talent but do not function like a team? Why is it obvious that they got "the talent" if they never show it?



Anyone can say "Oh, Watford`s got the talent. They just don`t play like a team in this moment of time".


Apart from a couple of players who have done it before(Ronaldo, Cavani, Varane, De Gea in his prime) it is not very obvious to me that this United team has got the talent.

"So much to call upon in terms of players" in the top 4 race? Compared to Arsenal? Who??
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 08:57:23 am
he still looks at their teamsheet and thinks they're a stellar squad, it just needs unlocking

like pogba, the greatest blacksmith conundrum in the history of hitting shit with a hammer

he sees how they've played as individuals and as a team for the majority of a season but 2+2 equals 5 in his world

for all his talk about players not performing, lack of mentality and the rest, he clearly doesn't really believe they're that bad, to his brain it's some nebulus 'problem' stopping it all coming together and this up the sleeve thing is desperate hope on his part that whatever the 'problem' is will somehow solve itself all of a sudden and abracadabra all is good

youtube fanbase channels see them for what they are more than the utd pundits strewn across our screens, most say of the current squad they'd only keep four or five if they had a choice and some of them only as bench players - just because someone used to play the game, doesn't mean their opinion carries any more weight if they speaking utter shite
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 09:11:58 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 08:57:23 am
he still looks at their teamsheet and thinks they're a stellar squad, it just needs unlocking

TBF, a black hole is technically stellar.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 10:38:12 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:13:24 am
Gary Neville says he thinks this United team still has something up their sleeve. He can feel it etc.

I guess they can get top 4 if Arsenal and Tottenham fuck up, but still, I think that`s another example of Neville speaking "well", but being deluded about United.

"So much to call upon in terms of players", "They have been an odd bunch for 2-3 years"...."an unbelievable squad",  "a great bunch of players",


Is that what people think? They`ve got the talent but do not function like a team? Why is it obvious that they got "the talent" if they never show it?



Anyone can say "Oh, Watford`s got the talent. They just don`t play like a team in this moment of time".


Apart from a couple of players who have done it before(Ronaldo, Cavani, Varane, De Gea in his prime) it is not very obvious to me that this United team has got the talent.

"So much to call upon in terms of players" in the top 4 race? Compared to Arsenal? Who??
Its great though, keeps them from attacking the root cause of their problem:

They could spend another billion, but it wont help because they dont have the competence to identify the right players. No point running fast if you don't know where you're going
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 11:12:42 am
But that`s the thing. I think it`s a combination of both. Yes, they`re not a well functioning team, but there still seems to be a notion that individually they are great players. How many of them are great players?What makes Scott McTominey a hugely talented player? Except the fact that to play in the PL you obviously has to have talent. But there are degrees.

De Gea-past it. Not a "modern" goal keeper.

Shaw-one good season in 8 years.

Maguire- Don`t know where to start. One of the worst transfers in PL history. At best a mid table centerback in a low block.

Varane-Good, but still overrated and there`s a reason Real Madrid knew when to sell him.

AvB- Same as Maguire.

McTominay- Like Tom Cleverly. Could play for Watford or Norwich. 

Pogba- Luxuary player. Talented with the ball, but doesn`t have enough tactical diciplin/understanding , consistancy and mentality.

Fernandes- Could probably be better in a good side. But he also has weaknesses in his game.

Sancho- Probably a talent, probably some hype as well,  but 3 goals and 3 assists for a 75 mill attacking player so far during the season is less than Minamino. 

Rashford- Like Sancho. A mix of talent and hype. Good at his best, but not world class.  Also going through a rough patch.

Fred? I don`t know. Average

Ronaldo- A great in the game, will come up with moments, but overall- he`s way past his best.

Cavani-Used to be a great striker, but injured all the time.


How this is an unbelievable squad of players beats me. I see an average group of players.

I`d say there are probably tweeks that could make them a little bit better if the atmosphere within their club was better, but this is round about their realistic level.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 11:19:47 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:38:12 am
Its great though, keeps them from attacking the root cause of their problem:

They could spend another billion, but it wont help because they dont have the competence to identify the right players. No point running fast if you don't know where you're going
I think the fact that Neville still talks in terms of signings speaks volumes.
He's always on about if the sign xyz player(s) then all will be well. He's all about the names instead of the mechanics of turning them into a team.
Long may it continue.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 11:25:07 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 11:12:42 am
But that`s the thing. I think it`s a combination of both. Yes, they`re not a well functioning team, but there still seems to be a notion that individually they are great players. How many of them are great players?What makes Scott McTominey a hugely talented player? Except the fact that to play in the PL you obviously has to have talent. But there are degrees.

De Gea-past it. Not a "modern" goal keeper.

Shaw-one good season in 8 years.

Maguire- Don`t know where to start. One of the worst transfers in PL history. At best a mid table centerback in a low block.

Varane-Good, but still overrated and there`s a reason Real Madrid knew when to sell him.

AvB- Same as Maguire.

McTominay- Like Tom Cleverly. Could play for Watford or Norwich. 

Pogba- Luxuary player. Talented with the ball, but doesn`t have enough tactical diciplin/understanding , consistancy and mentality.

Fernandes- Could probably be better in a good side. But he also has weaknesses in his game.

Sancho- Probably a talent, probably some hype as well,  but 3 goals and 3 assists for a 75 mill attacking player so far during the season is less than Minamino. 

Rashford- Like Sancho. A mix of talent and hype. Good at his best, but not world class.  Also going through a rough patch.

Fred? I don`t know. Average

Ronaldo- A great in the game, will come up with moments, but overall- he`s way past his best.

Cavani-Used to be a great striker, but injured all the time.


How this is an unbelievable squad of players beats me. I see an average group of players.

I`d say there are probably tweeks that could make them a little bit better if the atmosphere within their club was better, but this is round about their realistic level.

Its a squad that has very obviously been built by five very different managers. Its hilarious. It'd be like if we'd had Souness, Evans, Houllier, Rodgers and Hodgson within about six years.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 11:47:19 am
Who did they get in the Champions League?
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 11:56:19 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:47:19 am
Who did they get in the Champions League?

I see what you`re doing here, and I like it.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 12:22:17 pm
I imagine they're probably thanking fuck they didn't get through if thats the draw they'd have got (I know, it doesn't work like that, butterfly effect etc)
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 04:15:05 pm
They're crying about us on Redcafe;

Quote
It's just so typical that Liverpool's rise has coincided with the rest of Europe going to shit. They won their 6th champions League by beating Spurs ffs. Luckiest team in existence.

When we were getting to finals in the 2000s we had to face probably the greatest club side in history. Absolute joke!

Are they forgetting the utter dross (including us) that they won the majority of their PL titles against? They won 5 titles with 80 points or less ffs  ;D

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 04:46:05 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 11:12:42 am
But that`s the thing. I think it`s a combination of both. Yes, they`re not a well functioning team, but there still seems to be a notion that individually they are great players. How many of them are great players?What makes Scott McTominey a hugely talented player? Except the fact that to play in the PL you obviously has to have talent. But there are degrees.

De Gea-past it. Not a "modern" goal keeper.

Shaw-one good season in 8 years.

Maguire- Don`t know where to start. One of the worst transfers in PL history. At best a mid table centerback in a low block.

Varane-Good, but still overrated and there`s a reason Real Madrid knew when to sell him.

AvB- Same as Maguire.

McTominay- Like Tom Cleverly. Could play for Watford or Norwich. 

Pogba- Luxuary player. Talented with the ball, but doesn`t have enough tactical diciplin/understanding , consistancy and mentality.

Fernandes- Could probably be better in a good side. But he also has weaknesses in his game.

Sancho- Probably a talent, probably some hype as well,  but 3 goals and 3 assists for a 75 mill attacking player so far during the season is less than Minamino. 

Rashford- Like Sancho. A mix of talent and hype. Good at his best, but not world class.  Also going through a rough patch.

Fred? I don`t know. Average

Ronaldo- A great in the game, will come up with moments, but overall- he`s way past his best.

Cavani-Used to be a great striker, but injured all the time.


How this is an unbelievable squad of players beats me. I see an average group of players.

I`d say there are probably tweeks that could make them a little bit better if the atmosphere within their club was better, but this is round about their realistic level.

Would agree with your feelings on their players. Baffles me when people go on about how strong their squad is. They don't even have a strong first 11.

Their fans/the media for some bizarre reason thought Ronaldo coming back would be the thing that guaranteed them a big trophy this season. 2nd place behind closed doors with countless wrong decisions going their favour by the refs/VAR and they thought they were coming back  :lmao
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 05:21:55 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:15:05 pm
They're crying about us on Redcafe;

Are they forgetting the utter dross (including us) that they won the majority of their PL titles against? They won 5 titles with 80 points or less ffs  ;D



If the rest of Europe is so shit then why have they only won 2 games in the knockout stages in ten years? A bit self depreciating that comment, no?

I suppose when you can't beat the mighty Villareal in the Europa league final just 9 months ago...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 05:32:13 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:46:05 pm
Would agree with your feelings on their players. Baffles me when people go on about how strong their squad is. They don't even have a strong first 11.

Their fans/the media for some bizarre reason thought Ronaldo coming back would be the thing that guaranteed them a big trophy this season. 2nd place behind closed doors with countless wrong decisions going their favour by the refs/VAR and they thought they were coming back  :lmao


If you only look at their individual players through the lens of seeing them at their peak (even if that was a few games) and in the perfect set-up for their abilities, then you could make a case for them having a great squad.

But they're a mix of players who are either past it, were flash-in-the-pans, have suspect temperaments, or can only be decent in a particular system.

If you were looking at building a squad there that could compete for the top honours, there's perhaps 7 or 8 players you'd keep - and most of those would be no more than back-up.

Their recruitment has been delightfully rubbish.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 05:32:35 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:15:05 pm
They're crying about us on Redcafe;

Are they forgetting the utter dross (including us) that they won the majority of their PL titles against? They won 5 titles with 80 points or less ffs  ;D

Last time they won the CL, they played Kyiv, Roma, Lyon and Sporting on the way to their semi final vs Barcelona. And the time they got to the final when the got thumped by Barcelona, they played Bursaspor, Rangers, Marseille and Schalke, only potentially tough tie they had was vs Chelsea.

Sometimes they need to look back at the fixture lists before claiming someone else had it easy  ;D
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 05:36:50 pm
When I hear people say that they are "a team of individuals" (which implies that players are of the highest standard individually) I can get that if you talk about players like Messi, Mbappe, Neymar at PSG. Not so much when you talk about the likes of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, AWB, Scott McTominay like they have shown something before that makes us think they are world beaters if the "system" is right. How the narrative that this is an excellent squad is still thrown around with so many average players in a side is beyond me.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 07:14:32 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:15:05 pm
They're crying about us on Redcafe;

Are they forgetting the utter dross (including us) that they won the majority of their PL titles against? They won 5 titles with 80 points or less ffs  ;D
That's a staggering lack of awareness of their own history right there.  :lmao
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 07:22:27 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:15:05 pm
They're crying about us on Redcafe;

Are they forgetting the utter dross (including us) that they won the majority of their PL titles against? They won 5 titles with 80 points or less ffs  ;D
They were flat track bullies in the league. Yes, they did have a great side, but what competition did they have. Arsenal were good for a time, but the best club side in Europe for the previous two decades (Liverpool) had gone into decline, leaving them a reasonably clear run at it. They were abysmal in Europe, given their self-appointed ''biggest/best in the World'' tag. They only won it in '99 after being annihilated for 90 minutes but fluking it at the death. Wasn't their other win on penalties too, after a bore draw? Nothing wrong with that, but they slated our win over Roma on pens and said we were just lucky.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 07:40:35 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:22:27 pm
They were flat track bullies in the league. Yes, they did have a great side, but what competition did they have.

I believe Fergie actually complained about the lack of competition and how that was responsible for their inability to do much in Europe.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 08:32:12 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:31:14 am
I'm sure Tuchel wants to manage the likes of Maguire and Wan Bissaka in the Europa League...

The guy has done PSG and Chelsea. Its clear hell go wherever pays obscene wages.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm
They are just a pile of over-rated and over-paid shite ...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 09:02:07 pm
Quote from: rushyman on March 17, 2022, 11:21:28 pm
His use of adjectives are mind dumbing

If something isnt unbelievable its Massive or massively unbelievable or unbelievably massive

Then of course is the without a shadow of a doubt sometimes doubling up on the words shadow of within the sentence

Carragher apes him aswell. Its become such a crutch to their speech they use it completely inappropriately now
Its what thick people do to sound clever - his favourite is at this moment in time instead of at the moment. Or the way in which instead of just the way.  Lots of footballers or pundits do the same - its awful.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 09:33:47 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:25:07 am
Its a squad that has very obviously been built by five very different managers. Its hilarious. It'd be like if we'd had Souness, Evans, Houllier, Rodgers and Hodgson within about six years.

I can read between the lines and get what you're saying here: that they're exactly like us inthe 90s.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 07:27:45 am
Quote
Glazers out. That's the only way we get our club back. Protests will be coming back you can guarantee. This mess is on them and nobody else. They oversee everything and if people in important positions keep failing then maybe they should start employing more qualified people to begin with.

Making Woodward CEO and allowing him to run the football side of things was disastrous and has set us back 8 years.

Glazer scum out

Well who could've seen that coming
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 07:38:00 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:40:35 pm
I believe Fergie actually complained about the lack of competition and how that was responsible for their inability to do much in Europe.

From memory he was banging that drum just before Bayern knocked them out in 2001.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 07:43:42 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:27:45 am
Well who could've seen that coming
Whilst buying their green & gold crap from the club shop as well I bet.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 07:58:52 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:15:05 pm
They're crying about us on Redcafe;

Are they forgetting the utter dross (including us) that they won the majority of their PL titles against? They won 5 titles with 80 points or less ffs  ;D
Ha ha, brilliant. A side whove had more luck in champions league finals than any other. Bayern hit the woodwork three times while 1-0 up in 99 and John Terry couldnt stay on his feet at the crucial moment in 08. They should still be on 1.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 08:12:47 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:27:45 am
Well who could've seen that coming

Luckily we have already destroyed them at their place, otherwise I think we all know what date they would be planning to "protest"
