Might sound biased, but Sotirios Kyrgiakos is much better than Harry Maguire, isn't it?



January 2010, Kyrgiakos' brilliant performances saw him voted as Liverpool's Player of the Month by the club's fans. By our own fans...



Yeah. Kyrgiakos, despite having some limitations and arriving at the club when it was in disarray (us hardly having much finances was a reason we signed him in the first place), was fairly solid while he was here and actually looked like me knew what he was doing. Maguire's the most expensive defender in the world but frequently plays like he's never kicked a ball before.Crucially, Kyrgiakos wasn't ever arrogant enough to think that he's a footballing genius, putting his fingers in his ears after scoring against Albania. And that's kind of the problem with a lot of people at 'the biggest club in the world', which is one of the many reasons they are where they are.Kyrgiakos though, always liked him, was around during our darkest days but actually looked like he cared.