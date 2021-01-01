« previous next »
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32640 on: Today at 06:40:02 pm »
At least we used to say Rashy was a nice lad , we cant even say that anymore .
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32641 on: Today at 06:42:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:54:06 pm
Didn't he headbutt Ronaldo as well at one point :D

https://streamable.com/maa93f

:D
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32642 on: Today at 06:43:05 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:40:02 pm
At least we used to say Rashy was a nice lad , we cant even say that anymore .

to be honest I would probably tell Man Utd fans to fuck off as well.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32643 on: Today at 06:46:42 pm »
The Guardians Jamie Jackson has reviewed the squad and decided who should stay and who should go.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/16/manchester-united-who-must-go-and-who-should-stay-this-summer

A few choice highlights...

Scott McTominay (2025, midfielder) Shines in a mediocre side but not enough: a hunch says with better players around him McTominay will prove a genuine A-list performer.

Jadon Sancho (2026, forward) The 21-year-old could end as Uniteds player of the year after a mid-season resurgence. Sancho currently flows through contests offering luminous moments and, vitally, end product.

Donny van de Beek (2025, midfielder) On loan at Everton, the word from Uniteds training ground is that the Dutchman is worth the opportunity to glitter that he is yet to be given.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32644 on: Today at 06:48:27 pm »
Not excusing Rashford, but havent people got better things to be doing at 11pm than to stand around outside a football ground and shout abuse at the players that play for the club they supposedly support?  What are they hoping is going happen? One of the players to come over and ask them to be their best friend?

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32645 on: Today at 06:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:48:27 pm
Not excusing Rashford, but havent people got better things to be doing at 11pm than to stand around outside a football ground and shout abuse at the players the play for the club they supposedly support?  What are they hoping is going happen? One of the players to come over and ask them to be their best friend?

Some people are saying he refused to write autographs or something and then people started shouting abuse at him and such.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32646 on: Today at 06:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:59:05 pm
Quote
Video unavailable
The uploader has not made this video available in your country

Shame it's country restricted. Peter was almost in tears...lol.

Maybe use a VPN if one has one.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32647 on: Today at 07:07:25 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 03:12:06 pm
Might sound biased, but Sotirios Kyrgiakos is much better than Harry Maguire, isn't it?

January 2010, Kyrgiakos' brilliant performances saw him voted as Liverpool's Player of the Month by the club's fans. By our own fans...

Yeah. Kyrgiakos, despite having some limitations and arriving at the club when it was in disarray (us hardly having much finances was a reason we signed him in the first place), was fairly solid while he was here and actually looked like me knew what he was doing. Maguire's the most expensive defender in the world but frequently plays like he's never kicked a ball before.

Crucially,  Kyrgiakos wasn't ever arrogant enough to think that he's a footballing genius, putting his fingers in his ears after scoring against Albania. And that's kind of the problem with a lot of people at 'the biggest club in the world', which is one of the many reasons they are where they are.

Kyrgiakos though, always liked him, was around during our darkest days but actually looked like he cared.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32648 on: Today at 07:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 06:46:42 pm
The Guardians Jamie Jackson has reviewed the squad and decided who should stay and who should go.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/16/manchester-united-who-must-go-and-who-should-stay-this-summer

A few choice highlights...

Scott McTominay (2025, midfielder) Shines in a mediocre side but not enough: a hunch says with better players around him McTominay will prove a genuine A-list performer.

:lmao

Jamie Jackson - enough said
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32649 on: Today at 07:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:26:35 pm
Like clockwork he's already got a page long apology on Twitter.

the whole thing is so pathetic.

The fans are being dicks, they want autographs but also to slag the players off, so thats an interesting way to go about it. Rashford is an idiot for reacting, not like they where right up close to him. And then some daft apology. Why does everything have to be played over social media. Pathetic the lot of them.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32650 on: Today at 07:48:45 pm »
They've turned into a telenovela ...

https://youtu.be/4PKB9F533HU
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32651 on: Today at 07:50:28 pm »
But this is Manchester Uniiited we`re talking about. Man U. Man United. Old Trafford. Theatre of dreams.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32652 on: Today at 07:52:26 pm »
 :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:13:49 pm

Joe Cole struggling to keep up.


Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32653 on: Today at 07:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:50:28 pm
But this is Manchester Uniiited we`re talking about. Man U. Man United. Old Trafford. Theatre of dreams.

Liverpool, Man City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, it's Manchester United, A proper manager.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32654 on: Today at 08:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:07:25 pm
Kyrgiakos though, always liked him, was around during our darkest days but actually looked like he cared.

Probably also never yelled "Fuck the Greek civilisation" whilst on holiday.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32655 on: Today at 08:02:45 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 07:09:03 pm
:lmao

Jamie Jackson - enough said

An anagram of "Red Apprentice" is "ie, pretend crap".
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32656 on: Today at 08:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:19:37 pm
the whole thing is so pathetic.

The fans are being dicks, they want autographs but also to slag the players off, so thats an interesting way to go about it. Rashford is an idiot for reacting, not like they where right up close to him. And then some daft apology. Why does everything have to be played over social media. Pathetic the lot of them.

I'm sorry but no. All he has done is play poorly on a football field. He doesn't deserve abuse for it. Fans don't 'deserve' performances or anything else. I don't care how much they paid for a ticket or how much merch they bought. Support isn't a transaction. If you choose to abuse rather than support, the abusee has the right to give it back.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32657 on: Today at 08:30:58 pm »
Honestly they should be called "Twitter apology FC" at this point. I really really really hope if we get into a bad spell in the future, our players do not write apologys on social media after every defeat.

It is so pathetic imo, just get on with it, suck it up and show on the field that the game is important to you
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32658 on: Today at 08:51:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:46:31 pm
Their signings over £30 million since Ferguson retired:

Mata - £40 million
Fellaini - £30 million
Di Maria - £67 million
Shaw - £33 million
Herrera - £32 million
Martial - £54 million
Schneiderlin - £32 million
Depay - £31 million
Pogba - £94 million
Mkhitaryan - £37 million
Bailly - £34 million
Lukaku - £76 million
Matic - £40 million
Lindelof - £32 million
Alexis - £31 million
Fred - £53 million
Maguire - £78 million
Fernandes - £57 million
Wan-Bissaka - £50 million
Van de Beek - £35 million
Sancho - £76 million
Varane - £36 million

Not including "free" signings on massive wages ...
That's just over 1billion.

One.Billion.Pounds!

Wow! That's an extraordinary amount of money to throw away.
And those are just the high-profile signings! Wages still need to be accounted for.. then all the rest of their signings... then the managers and their pay-offs...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32659 on: Today at 09:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 08:14:47 pm
I'm sorry but no. All he has done is play poorly on a football field. He doesn't deserve abuse for it. Fans don't 'deserve' performances or anything else. I don't care how much they paid for a ticket or how much merch they bought. Support isn't a transaction. If you choose to abuse rather than support, the abusee has the right to give it back.


Rubbish,fans,team mates & the club all deserve players to leave everything on the pitch.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32660 on: Today at 09:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:07:25 pm
Yeah. Kyrgiakos, despite having some limitations and arriving at the club when it was in disarray (us hardly having much finances was a reason we signed him in the first place), was fairly solid while he was here and actually looked like me knew what he was doing. Maguire's the most expensive defender in the world but frequently plays like he's never kicked a ball before.

Crucially,  Kyrgiakos wasn't ever arrogant enough to think that he's a footballing genius, putting his fingers in his ears after scoring against Albania. And that's kind of the problem with a lot of people at 'the biggest club in the world', which is one of the many reasons they are where they are.

Kyrgiakos though, always liked him, was around during our darkest days but actually looked like he cared.
Yea no, the Big Greek did know how to defend, even with his limitations, and like you say- he looked as though he really cared and always gave his all. Love him.

Maguire? Nah, he doesn't even have the basics down well enough.
When he makes mistakes, he gives his teammates an earful- usually after bungling them out of the way and stopping them from doing their jobs.
He's no Kyriakos.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32661 on: Today at 09:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:50:28 pm
But this is Manchester Uniiited we`re talking about. Man U. Man United. Old Trafford. Theatre of dreams.



Manchester


United.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32662 on: Today at 09:10:29 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 08:30:58 pm
Honestly they should be called "Twitter apology FC" at this point. I really really really hope if we get into a bad spell in the future, our players do not write apologys on social media after every defeat.

It is so pathetic imo, just get on with it, suck it up and show on the field that the game is important to you
Reminds me of our days under the Hodge. :(
That December before he was shown the door, was the worst.

Players apologizing and admitting they didn't play well- how they needed to start performing etc... after almost every game...
Did many supporters' heads in, but results just worsened.

we've been there...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32663 on: Today at 09:14:15 pm »
Pogba's house was burglarized while he was playing the champions league game yesterday.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32664 on: Today at 09:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:14:15 pm
Pogba's house was burglarized while he was playing the champions league game yesterday.

Ironic given hes stealing a living. 

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32665 on: Today at 09:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:14:15 pm
Pogba's house was burglarized while he was playing the champions league game yesterday.

It amazes me that they don't have security whilst playing,it's not like they can't afford it.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32666 on: Today at 09:25:52 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:21:48 pm
https://twitter.com/0161Darren/status/1504124255335817218?t=M3jszcJqs_W0n-AqFDceOQ&s=08


In the comments:

Quote
So these kind of fans are allowed to see their team, while Chelsea fans cannot !?

Quote
Chelsea fans wont let him in the train though

 :wellin
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32667 on: Today at 10:18:30 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:21:48 pm
https://twitter.com/0161Darren/status/1504124255335817218?t=M3jszcJqs_W0n-AqFDceOQ&s=08

on mine i can't hear anything he says and are people pissed cos he gave them the 'finger', cos i dont think it is the finger to be honest, his thumb is up


anyway, the best thing about that link is what is said below relating to another thread, some utd fan saying they hope they get bayern in the CL cos they wouldn't be able to deal with us (utd) and goes on to list a bunch of half arsed bottlers  :lmao

the level of delusion were at max at that point i'd say (well there was that boast they'd do the quadruple with their squad but i assumed that dude was sectioned)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:20:49 pm by Armand9 »
