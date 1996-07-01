Seems BT have removed all evidence of Simeone getting pelted with bottles and projectiles by United supporters. They edited it from their highlights clip and those who posted links of the incident on Twitter have had copyright claims against them.



I hope the club are taking note of this for the next time a slight misdemeanor is elevated to a full on shitstorm by the likes of BT and Sky.Honestly, a riot that caused a game to get called off plus the pelting with bottles of a rival coach and it's glossed over. One prick launches a Kopperberg bottle and it still gets mentioned and will no doubt be dragged up again if we draw City.I don't want any special treatment, just consistency.