Ive never seen a player move as awkwardly as Maguire. The most unathletic player I can remember in the top flight. How anyone thought he could be an elite level footballer is beyond me. You have to be able to run and he genuinely cant without looking seriously pained.
Yep, Father Jack from Farther Ted had more pace, & milk turns quicker than Harry Maguire.
The Mancs have a scattergun approach to signings, they see us [& others] buying players then feel they have to, too, & pay big money in doing so, but we buy players to fit in with the system Klopp wants the team to play, United buy players then try & fit the system around the players to suit them, then it goes belly up with comical results.