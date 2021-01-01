United have now been in this cycle of despair for the best part of a decade. This has now become more acutely serious in the last couple of years as the early sense of things was that they would just 'get it right' sooner rather than later.



So for about two years now we watch a United game; United lose; the performance is poor...the United-supporting lads in the studio then engage in this rinse and repeat punditry that simply revisits well-trodden ground about a lack of plan, poor recruitment, no leadership, poor coaching, etc.



Yet the very next time they win - lucky or otherwise - this whole self-loathing is forgotten. The big statements about a fresh start and better coaching are binned-off as the fun times are back; United are back; Ronnie is the GOAT; everything is rosey in the garden.



It's comical. The short-term highs are so gratefully received that there's never really a genuine established consideration about how the club should improve...until the next defeat rolls in...and the cycle kicks in again.



They're not a serious football club and their ex-players have absolutely no clue what they are talking about as they're so inconsistent in their messaging.