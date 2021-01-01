« previous next »
The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

I also think that the general consensus from pundits/media/casual footy fans/their fans that anything they do is pure gold probably helps them when theyre good, but hurts them when theyre not.

It was infuriating as a kid in the 90s seeing them get helped in one way or another every week. Dodgy decisions getting swept under the carpet on MOTD, wasting boat loads of money on shite like veron excused, dodgy dealings with agents and family, and players going round battering women hardly spoken of, every kid out of the academy is the next best thing until the Ev buy them and theyre shite. No one can put a foot wrong and they had complete protection from things that would have caused major issues at any other club. When youre good, this protection is fantastic. Nothing rocks the boat and you stay good.

However, when youre not very good like the current side, that protection from having any of your flaws even mentioned just does not help. How do you expect to improve if you cant even admit that there are areas that you need to improve?

Like MacRed was trying to tell everyone in the summer, Sancho may well end up being a good player but theres no guarantees, and him and Ronaldo just werent what they needed. Everyone here can see that now but yknow, Ronaldo scored a hatrick the other day so well just forget about his lack of contribution for the 5 games before. Slabhead brought the ball out of defence once in that World Cup 4 years ago so he might have had a bad game (or 50), but he cost more than Virgil so he must be pretty good. Pogba? I think his Instagram speaks for itself. Gareh says Wanbisaka is dead good at defending (hes not even that good at that, fast though) and thats what you need from a right back. And rashford has just become Beanz mk2. Youth player so naturally hes boss, and yea he doesnt really score or assist but hes young so hes going to be really good. 24 now (only 9 months younger than Diaz), and has 4 goals and 2 assists this season. Hell still be there with the same numbers at 29 like Lingard.

You could do that for their whole team, and whole club to be honest, but the only ones that try to get dismissed as bitter scousers. Souness had Pogbas number from day 1 but 4.5 years in and only a good half against city to show for it and theyre only just realising that maybe he might not be the best midfielder since scholes, lol.

Anyway, that was longer than I expected and the last thing I want is for them to start listening- so if any Mancs are reading this, Im defo just a bitter scouser and youre dead good. Long may the delusion continue.
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 11:18:21 pm
They used to be so superior, I can't even be arsed looking anymore, irrelevant and full of deluded loons, not even entertainment you feel dirty looking on that site feels like rattling the bars at bedlam.

They, including Ferdinand et al, were claiming they're better than us last season because they managed to finish above us, but last night was hilarious listening to them admit that Liverpool are on another level and it will take a lot of time to get close. The mad thing is that after a couple of wins, theyll forget all that and start getting giddy again.
Theres a great little picture on the Sky Sports website. 2 stories side by side. On the left, the title is Man Utd suffer worst trophy drought in 40 years after CL exit with the 3 stoogies in pic.  On the right the title is Klopp, My Strongest Liverpool Squad, and the big man rubbing his hands. Poetic
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 08:59:28 am
Albeit, I have to say that the choice between Liverpool or City winning the league is akin to being asked if you'd prefer to have your nuts nailed to the table or stapled to it. But City are marginally the lesser of two evils.


What a quandary

A united supporting mate of mine would rather we won the title as, even though he hates us as their biggest rivals, he respects that were a proper club doing it a better way than City not buying the title with the wealth of a State. 
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 09:01:09 am
A proper reset is what is needed and it can take years and sometimes a season out of Europe.

Pretty sure they will have a significant exodus of Bosman's and if they fail to get 4th I suspect Ronaldo might leave although he only signed a 2 year contract but he won't want to be part of a rebuild.

Poch is probably the better candidate if he is given time but I still don't rate him with his tactics. His Southampton and Spurs teams were always knackered by Feb.

Not challenging for any serious honours anytime soon which is lovely

Theres no way Ronaldo plays a season without CL at 37/38 when each season could potentially be his last.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:23:36 am
They, including Ferdinand et al, were claiming they're better than us last season because they managed to finish above us, but last night was hilarious listening to them admit that Liverpool are on another level and it will take a lot of time to get close. The mad thing is that after a couple of wins, theyll forget all that and start getting giddy again.
The tables have been turned massively because there were parts of our fanbase like this in the 90s and 00s.

Over rating our players and thinking we were closer to United than we actually were. Probably a 20-25 year spell where wed have got 3 or 4 players max into a combined starting XI. Most of the time it was 1 or 2.

Years were if we put a few wins together we kidded ourselves it was more than just a good bit of form from a slightly better than average squad (particularly in 90s). United were always ahead of us and whilst we bridged them gap occasionally and got close, we were never really any of their business when it came to winning leagues or competing for CL.

That role has completely been reversed in last 5-6 years. Seasons like Mourinhos 1st or coming 2nd last season convince the United fanbase they are back. The reality is that they are still miles off us and City. We needed to play a whole season without a defence for them to come above us. Thats completely been reversed once we have  relatively fit squad to pick from.

Its now the United fanbase that are trying to convince themselves that 1 or 2 additions could be the last piece of the jigsaw. Or that next year could be their year. Or that 6-7 of their starting XI could get into ours or Citys team. The fact of the matter is that they are way behind both on and off the pitch. Just like we were for the vast majority of the time between 1991 and 2016.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:40:49 am
A united supporting mate of mine would rather we won the title as, even though he hates us as their biggest rivals, he respects that were a proper club doing it a better way than City not buying the title with the wealth of a State. 

Every Manc I know is the other way around. They fucking hate City, they hate their fans, but they are irrelevant to them - their obsession is 100% us, they hate us a lot more and they would rather anyone but us win it.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:40:49 am
A united supporting mate of mine would rather we won the title as, even though he hates us as their biggest rivals, he respects that were a proper club doing it a better way than City not buying the title with the wealth of a State.
Shocked to hear this from a united fan although I don't understand why so many other prem teams hate us. Without us the league would have been Germany the last five years and we do it sustainably
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:00:03 am
Every Manc I know is the other way around. They fucking hate City, they hate their fans, but they are irrelevant to them - their obsession is 100% us, they hate us a lot more and they would rather anyone but us win it.

You live in Manchester though I suppose. My mate is from an Algerian family living in London.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:42:13 am
Theres no way Ronaldo plays a season without CL at 37/38 when each season could potentially be his last.
Don't think he's played in the UEFA/Europa for 15 years (or more) so regardless of his age, his ego won't allow it. Nobody will pay a fee for him so he will push his way out come June.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:00:03 am
Every Manc I know is the other way around. They fucking hate City, they hate their fans, but they are irrelevant to them - their obsession is 100% us, they us more and they would rather anyone but us win it.

Its easy to disregard Citys achievements in a way that you cant so easily for us. Given the way City have achieved their wealth and success gives a easy way out for anyone who wants to diminish their achievements. Rightly or wrongfully. people view Citys trophies coming with a big disclaimer so City winning the title is easier to accept. Even for United fans from Manchester.

I wouldnt expect fans of any other team to want us to win either. Weve been a team thats been relevant for 50-60 years when it comes to the top end of English & European football. Despite 10 years of success theres still very little emotion around City from the wider footballing supporter base. They havent played the bad guy like when Chelsea came into money and carved themselves out a niche in English football. They are just a very good football team that doesnt really stir much emotion across other fanbases. We do so supporters will support. Its over us.

