I also think that the general consensus from pundits/media/casual footy fans/their fans that anything they do is pure gold probably helps them when theyre good, but hurts them when theyre not.



It was infuriating as a kid in the 90s seeing them get helped in one way or another every week. Dodgy decisions getting swept under the carpet on MOTD, wasting boat loads of money on shite like veron excused, dodgy dealings with agents and family, and players going round battering women hardly spoken of, every kid out of the academy is the next best thing until the Ev buy them and theyre shite. No one can put a foot wrong and they had complete protection from things that would have caused major issues at any other club. When youre good, this protection is fantastic. Nothing rocks the boat and you stay good.



However, when youre not very good like the current side, that protection from having any of your flaws even mentioned just does not help. How do you expect to improve if you cant even admit that there are areas that you need to improve?



Like MacRed was trying to tell everyone in the summer, Sancho may well end up being a good player but theres no guarantees, and him and Ronaldo just werent what they needed. Everyone here can see that now but yknow, Ronaldo scored a hatrick the other day so well just forget about his lack of contribution for the 5 games before. Slabhead brought the ball out of defence once in that World Cup 4 years ago so he might have had a bad game (or 50), but he cost more than Virgil so he must be pretty good. Pogba? I think his Instagram speaks for itself. Gareh says Wanbisaka is dead good at defending (hes not even that good at that, fast though) and thats what you need from a right back. And rashford has just become Beanz mk2. Youth player so naturally hes boss, and yea he doesnt really score or assist but hes young so hes going to be really good. 24 now (only 9 months younger than Diaz), and has 4 goals and 2 assists this season. Hell still be there with the same numbers at 29 like Lingard.



You could do that for their whole team, and whole club to be honest, but the only ones that try to get dismissed as bitter scousers. Souness had Pogbas number from day 1 but 4.5 years in and only a good half against city to show for it and theyre only just realising that maybe he might not be the best midfielder since scholes, lol.



Anyway, that was longer than I expected and the last thing I want is for them to start listening- so if any Mancs are reading this, Im defo just a bitter scouser and youre dead good. Long may the delusion continue.