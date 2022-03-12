« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 807 808 809 810 811 [812]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1893042 times)

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,868
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32440 on: Today at 12:24:25 am »
Remember when they used to laugh when we would come 2nd, think we're on the cusp of a title-winning side only to crash and burn the next season?

Now it's them doing it but without having actually competed for the title when they've come second!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,446
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32441 on: Today at 12:24:51 am »



Out of all the shit said over the years I think of this at least once a month

At the time he said it, it was a real fear if Im honest. That wed have to put up with them forever. The only hope I clung on to is it would collapse when fergie left as theyd become victims of their own success. But I knew theyd need their own souness to start proceedings. Step forward Moyes 

My god did this hope bear fruit. Beyond my wildest dreams.

To the point of Ronaldo and Fergie sullying their own legacies.

Its all so so delicious
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32442 on: Today at 12:30:32 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm
https://streamable.com/maa93f


 :lmao

Fair play to Ronaldo not going down, that must have hurt, Harry's head must weigh about 30 kilos

From the Guardian:
Harry Maguire was doing swivel-turns in his own penalty area like a supermarket trolley with a wonky wheel
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,301
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32443 on: Today at 12:37:35 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:50:20 pm
Spot on. We've got very few friends at the top echelon of 'pundrity.' I'm made up watching them all squirm. You know who our biggest fan on TV is? Ian Wright. Wrighty. He's a good egg. He fucking loves us. The whole deal. Club, fans and players. He had it himself for a spell at Arsenal so he knows the feeling. He'll be shitting himself tomorrow, knowing how we're gonna approach this game. Press them to death we will. No mercy. 0-2

Think youre wright P lad. Ive noticed it too. The fella seems a contented soul without in built agendas and bias. He just calls it as he sees it and really does seem to love us just now. And who can blame him.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,301
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32444 on: Today at 12:43:30 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm
sooooooo

ronaldo hissy fit showday - tick
bruno hissy fit showday - tick
bruno crying... AGAIN - tick
maguire benny hill defensive runaround - tick
de gea passing out to the opposition telling maguire he's a benny hill runaround prick - tick
maguire headbutts ronaldo in comedy sketch corner routine - tick
ronaldo walking off eyebrowing the fans 'we. are. shit.' - tick
rashford on as sub and does literally nothing - tick
kitchen sink thrown, shower unit hurled into the fray, bathtub pushed onto field of play - tick
missles thrown at opposing manager - tick

match result - priceless

cant lie, utd have given me more joy this season than i should admit to

yes, madrid did what madrid do and were utter shithouses, yes the ref was crap, yes the OT crowd was shite but fuck me, is that the best they could come up with, according to BT that is the most expensive side ever assembled  :shocked

is that true? surely not, i know they spunk money like a virgin in a brothel but to that degree?

utd fans enjoy the rest of your season, it can't possibly be worse than what you've suffered up to this point, im sure ronny boy can grab a goal or two you can rub one out to and you can tell us how amazing it's gonna be with another team rebuild and a new manager

we'll sit back and look forward to all the leaks that will pour out of your club over the coming week

we really should have a michael flatterly dancing on a grave emoji, come on rawk, you know it makes sense

As a proper old school Red I cannot abide all the puerile crap spewed out in the Blues thread but fuck me boy am I all in for stuff like this for anything fucking Manc

 ;D
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,563
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32445 on: Today at 12:44:40 am »
Has the pin dropped? Is the silence still deafening?

:lmao
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32446 on: Today at 12:45:15 am »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,210
  • YNWA
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32447 on: Today at 12:45:52 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on March 12, 2022, 08:55:27 pm
could hear a pin drop in this thread right now

 :wave
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,261
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32448 on: Today at 12:53:14 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
I know most pundits churn out pro-United guff on the regular, but Scholes has absolutely allowed his biases to run rampant tonight. The idea that this squad is great and that it just takes the right coach to turn them into world beaters is laughable. We've heard this line with Van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer and now Rangnick, and the same mistakes keep getting repeated.

Imagine, his most embarrassing performance on camera in the past few months is not sucking his daughter's toes but being a crybaby over Utd on BT sport.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,540
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32449 on: Today at 12:57:45 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:24:25 am
Remember when they used to laugh when we would come 2nd, think we're on the cusp of a title-winning side only to crash and burn the next season?

Now it's them doing it but without having actually competed for the title when they've come second!

Until today, I still thought last 7 years were a blip and their club was largely saveable because of their financial strength. But not on tonights performance. I think the damage done is permanent and they are now one a long term downward spiral because you are talking about a total overhaul if they want to be up there challenging us and City.

Countdown until the next protest against the Glaziers.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,372
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32450 on: Today at 01:37:11 am »
Everyone's favorite, Andy Tate.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAdbAIXxJes

He calls one of his players a Balloon door moaner.  ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32451 on: Today at 01:39:14 am »
Hargreaves talking sense, they need more ex players like rio and scholes around the club. I fully endorse this maybe giggsy as well.
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32452 on: Today at 01:39:28 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm
https://streamable.com/maa93f

 :lmao

To be fair, Ronaldo got it in the face but still tried to score. Fat Head just blubbered.
Logged

Online Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32453 on: Today at 01:45:50 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:37:11 am
Everyone's favorite, Andy Tate.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAdbAIXxJes

He calls one of his players a Balloon door moaner.  ;D
good to see gary from coronation Street having a say.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,210
  • YNWA
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32454 on: Today at 01:51:50 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:37:11 am
Everyone's favorite, Andy Tate.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAdbAIXxJes

He calls one of his players a Balloon door moaner.  ;D

Having a little laugh at throwing bottles at an opposition manager (they thought it was the ref), remember they're all still talking about ONE fool on a road throwing a bottle at a bus. No shame whatsoever.

I just got to the end there now and he actually said a few things that were sensible. But, he summed up why they are where they are at the end. "Just do the Scousers, give us something to smile about". From top to bottom, past to future they are OBSESSED with Liverpool football club. In all the bad years we had and struggled I never heard our fans singing about Manchester United while trying to win a Champions League last 16. I have never nor have I ever heard another Liverpool fan say "oh yeah we're out of all competitions in March and it looks like we won't make top 4 but at least if we beat Manchester United it'll give us something to smile about!"

it's the smallest or the small time. Pathetic club, pathetic fans and somehow even more pathetic ex players.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:44 am by a little break »
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,948
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32455 on: Today at 02:21:20 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 01:39:28 am
:lmao

To be fair, Ronaldo got it in the face but still tried to score. Fat Head just blubbered.

i think you're being harsh on maguire to be honest

it's the first time this season he's shown his versatility

i thought he could only do the keystone cops thing at the back but clearly he's able to pull it off up front as well

 :wellin quality lad, take a bow

not only have utd been the banter club from the start of the season up to now, i'm struggling to think of a time when this much banter from the watching world has been heaped upon a football club, social media is tailor made to revel in it, granted but take a good helping of the famed utd arrogance, add a pinch of meltdown, sprinkled with spending off the scale and you have yourself a recipe for a generational banter team - the class of 2021 - thanks ole, you put this concoction together for everyone to dine out on and they'll speak of your creation for decades to come

the fact one of their cult heroes crafted it, topped it off with their idol, overwatched by lord of the brown ring himself, utd have really outdone themselves, if liverpool fans had written the script it wouldn't have been this fucking good  :lmao

they're man utd, they do what they want, you know
« Last Edit: Today at 02:34:05 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,006
  • 27 Years...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32456 on: Today at 02:25:24 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:51:50 am
Having a little laugh at throwing bottles at an opposition manager (they thought it was the ref), remember they're all still talking about ONE fool on a road throwing a bottle at a bus. No shame whatsoever.

I just got to the end there now and he actually said a few things that were sensible. But, he summed up why they are where they are at the end. "Just do the Scousers, give us something to smile about". From top to bottom, past to future they are OBSESSED with Liverpool football club. In all the bad years we had and struggled I never heard our fans singing about Manchester United while trying to win a Champions League last 16. I have never nor have I ever heard another Liverpool fan say "oh yeah we're out of all competitions in March and it looks like we won't make top 4 but at least if we beat Manchester United it'll give us something to smile about!"

it's the smallest or the small time. Pathetic club, pathetic fans and somehow even more pathetic ex players.
I can't remember them being any different in my lifetime. Their obsession was off the scale in the 70s and 80s, as was their bitterness. I do remember many back then suggesting that if they somehow became successful, maybe their bitter obsession would subside. Well, under Ferguson they did get that success, and they actually got worse. Their descent back to mediocrity is well deserved.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 807 808 809 810 811 [812]   Go Up
« previous next »
 