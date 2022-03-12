Everyone's favorite, Andy Tate.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAdbAIXxJes



He calls one of his players a Balloon door moaner.



Having a little laugh at throwing bottles at an opposition manager (they thought it was the ref), remember they're all still talking about ONE fool on a road throwing a bottle at a bus. No shame whatsoever.I just got to the end there now and he actually said a few things that were sensible. But, he summed up why they are where they are at the end. "Just do the Scousers, give us something to smile about". From top to bottom, past to future they are OBSESSED with Liverpool football club. In all the bad years we had and struggled I never heard our fans singing about Manchester United while trying to win a Champions League last 16. I have never nor have I ever heard another Liverpool fan say "oh yeah we're out of all competitions in March and it looks like we won't make top 4 but at least if we beat Manchester United it'll give us something to smile about!"it's the smallest or the small time. Pathetic club, pathetic fans and somehow even more pathetic ex players.