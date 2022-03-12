« previous next »
The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32440 on: Today at 12:24:25 am
Remember when they used to laugh when we would come 2nd, think we're on the cusp of a title-winning side only to crash and burn the next season?

Now it's them doing it but without having actually competed for the title when they've come second!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32441 on: Today at 12:24:51 am



Out of all the shit said over the years I think of this at least once a month

At the time he said it, it was a real fear if Im honest. That wed have to put up with them forever. The only hope I clung on to is it would collapse when fergie left as theyd become victims of their own success. But I knew theyd need their own souness to start proceedings. Step forward Moyes 

My god did this hope bear fruit. Beyond my wildest dreams.

To the point of Ronaldo and Fergie sullying their own legacies.

Its all so so delicious
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32442 on: Today at 12:30:32 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm
https://streamable.com/maa93f


 :lmao

Fair play to Ronaldo not going down, that must have hurt, Harry's head must weigh about 30 kilos

From the Guardian:
Harry Maguire was doing swivel-turns in his own penalty area like a supermarket trolley with a wonky wheel
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32443 on: Today at 12:37:35 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:50:20 pm
Spot on. We've got very few friends at the top echelon of 'pundrity.' I'm made up watching them all squirm. You know who our biggest fan on TV is? Ian Wright. Wrighty. He's a good egg. He fucking loves us. The whole deal. Club, fans and players. He had it himself for a spell at Arsenal so he knows the feeling. He'll be shitting himself tomorrow, knowing how we're gonna approach this game. Press them to death we will. No mercy. 0-2

Think youre wright P lad. Ive noticed it too. The fella seems a contented soul without in built agendas and bias. He just calls it as he sees it and really does seem to love us just now. And who can blame him.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32444 on: Today at 12:43:30 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm
sooooooo

ronaldo hissy fit showday - tick
bruno hissy fit showday - tick
bruno crying... AGAIN - tick
maguire benny hill defensive runaround - tick
de gea passing out to the opposition telling maguire he's a benny hill runaround prick - tick
maguire headbutts ronaldo in comedy sketch corner routine - tick
ronaldo walking off eyebrowing the fans 'we. are. shit.' - tick
rashford on as sub and does literally nothing - tick
kitchen sink thrown, shower unit hurled into the fray, bathtub pushed onto field of play - tick
missles thrown at opposing manager - tick

match result - priceless

cant lie, utd have given me more joy this season than i should admit to

yes, madrid did what madrid do and were utter shithouses, yes the ref was crap, yes the OT crowd was shite but fuck me, is that the best they could come up with, according to BT that is the most expensive side ever assembled  :shocked

is that true? surely not, i know they spunk money like a virgin in a brothel but to that degree?

utd fans enjoy the rest of your season, it can't possibly be worse than what you've suffered up to this point, im sure ronny boy can grab a goal or two you can rub one out to and you can tell us how amazing it's gonna be with another team rebuild and a new manager

we'll sit back and look forward to all the leaks that will pour out of your club over the coming week

we really should have a michael flatterly dancing on a grave emoji, come on rawk, you know it makes sense

As a proper old school Red I cannot abide all the puerile crap spewed out in the Blues thread but fuck me boy am I all in for stuff like this for anything fucking Manc

 ;D
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32445 on: Today at 12:44:40 am
Has the pin dropped? Is the silence still deafening?

:lmao
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32446 on: Today at 12:45:15 am
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32447 on: Today at 12:45:52 am
Quote from: tonysleft on March 12, 2022, 08:55:27 pm
could hear a pin drop in this thread right now

 :wave
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32448 on: Today at 12:53:14 am
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
I know most pundits churn out pro-United guff on the regular, but Scholes has absolutely allowed his biases to run rampant tonight. The idea that this squad is great and that it just takes the right coach to turn them into world beaters is laughable. We've heard this line with Van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer and now Rangnick, and the same mistakes keep getting repeated.

Imagine, his most embarrassing performance on camera in the past few months is not sucking his daughter's toes but being a crybaby over Utd on BT sport.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32449 on: Today at 12:57:45 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:24:25 am
Remember when they used to laugh when we would come 2nd, think we're on the cusp of a title-winning side only to crash and burn the next season?

Now it's them doing it but without having actually competed for the title when they've come second!

Until today, I still thought last 7 years were a blip and their club was largely saveable because of their financial strength. But not on tonights performance. I think the damage done is permanent and they are now one a long term downward spiral because you are talking about a total overhaul if they want to be up there challenging us and City.

Countdown until the next protest against the Glaziers.
