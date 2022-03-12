Out of all the shit said over the years I think of this at least once a month
At the time he said it, it was a real fear if Im honest. That wed have to put up with them forever. The only hope I clung on to is it would collapse when fergie left as theyd become victims of their own success. But I knew theyd need their own souness to start proceedings. Step forward Moyes
My god did this hope bear fruit. Beyond my wildest dreams.
To the point of Ronaldo and Fergie sullying their own legacies.
Its all so so delicious