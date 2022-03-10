Cannot believe (well actually i can given the nature of the man) that he called himself the GOAT in that twatter post with Tom Brady.



This might be a personal thing (i hate this new American obsession with goats) but you can't call yourself the GOAT!! In the history of sport, maybe Michael Jordan and Floyd Mayweather could get away with it without much agro but not Ronny. I know you can make a strong argument for him, but IMO he's not even the greatest of this generation, and declaring yourself better than Pele who changed the game, scored over 1000 goals (allegedly) and won 3 world cups....c'mon man. I knew he was an arrogant twat but come on. I suppose it doesn't help that Neville keeps covering Tyler in jizz everytime he scores.