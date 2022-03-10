« previous next »
3 individual goals by an ageing superstar papering over the cracks.  It is amazing how quickly the supporters think that its now all good. I am wondering if they are already looking at another 150m spend. Maybe at some point they will get a good manager and a good DOF and a great scouting system and a great analytics team and stop listening to fergie.
3 individual goals by an ageing superstar papering over the cracks.  It is amazing how quickly the supporters think that its now all good. I am wondering if they are already looking at another 150m spend. Maybe at some point they will get a good manager and a good DOF and a great scouting system and a great analytics team and stop listening to fergie.
I hope we batter them 10-0 at Anfield.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:57:53 pm
Indifference is a bitch ain't it?

I think Tony's just playing. He knows they're shit ;D
to be honest, they should extend his contract and convince pogbald to stay a few more years - its only money after all.
That cringeworthy noise United fans make when Ronaldo celebrates scoring a goal :puke2

Always knew Rangnick would get the best out of Ronny. They should both sign extensions to their contracts.
Even the shit defenders would do something funny every now and then like turn Cantona's collar down or wrap their bollocks round the goalpost. 
Are you saying Maguire isn't funny and isn't shit?
Prays for Conte to go to United. Prays for Conte to go to United. Prays for Conte to go to United. Prays for Conte to go to United. Prays for Conte to go to United. Prays for Conte to go to United. Prays for Conte to go to United. Prays for Conte to go to United. Prays for Conte to go to United. Prays for Conte to go to United. Prays for Conte to go to United. Prays for Conte to go to United. Prays for Conte to go to United. Prays for Conte to go to United.
Are you on the gear tonight, Andy??
looks like he wen nose-first into the keyboard while hitting Ctrl-v.
looks like he wen nose-first into the keyboard while hitting Ctrl-v.
Has he come back up for some air??? :lmao :lmao
Another football genius.

LAFC blanks Inter Miami to keep Phil Neville winless in 2022.


Only 3 matches in so far for Beckhams team but still...
Another football genius.

LAFC blanks Inter Miami to keep Phil Neville winless in 2022.


Only 3 matches in so far for Beckhams team but still...
Why am I not surprised Becks has employed Phil Neville.
amazing result isn't it.

swaggoh is well and truly back.

that was like watching two sheep mauling each other, utd didn't want to attack and spurs were tootheless in attack

both teams were terrible, spurs slightly edging it on game play, utd on finishing

at least with spurs you can see what they can do on their day like they did at city

i'm trying to remember a quality performance from utd against a decent team this season? has it happened?
could hear a pin drop in this thread right now

 :)
3 individual goals by an ageing superstar papering over the cracks.  It is amazing how quickly the supporters think that its now all good. I am wondering if they are already looking at another 150m spend. Maybe at some point they will get a good manager and a good DOF and a great scouting system and a great analytics team and stop listening to fergie.

could hear a pin drop in this thread right now

Would love you to give Ronaldo an extra year on his contract personally.
Poor Gary felt they weren't very good.
7 days after refusing to be sub, he's now a hero? Straight down the tunnel at the end and no acknowledgment of the fans and colleagues. Me, me, me
A young coach is never going to be able to turn that behemoth around. They have no competent recruitment or coaching because they've filled the organization with incompetent ex players. That's why they keep buying rubbish players.
There's far too much focus on the manager, as if it's  a single person doing everything.

It needs to be a younger coach, but one established enough that they would get the 3+ years they'd need to overhaul things completely and jettison as many of the overpriced names they have bloating their squad. Thankfully, their fans and the shareprice are both too shortsighted to put up with such an approach so we are likely to see things continue as they are, with enough poorly selected transfers that don't fit their needs but are a big enough name to appease their fanbase.  ;D
Cannot believe (well actually i can given the nature of the man) that he called himself the GOAT in that twatter post with Tom Brady.

This might be a personal thing (i hate this new American obsession with goats) but you can't call yourself the GOAT!! In the history of sport, maybe Michael Jordan and Floyd Mayweather could get away with it without much agro but not Ronny. I know you can make a strong argument for him, but IMO he's not even the greatest of this generation, and declaring yourself better than Pele who changed the game, scored over 1000 goals (allegedly) and won 3 world cups....c'mon man. I knew he was an arrogant twat but come on. I suppose it doesn't help that Neville keeps covering Tyler in jizz everytime he scores.
could hear a pin drop in this thread right now

Cannot believe (well actually i can given the nature of the man) that he called himself the GOAT in that twatter post with Tom Brady.

This might be a personal thing (i hate this new American obsession with goats) but you can't call yourself the GOAT!! In the history of sport, maybe Michael Jordan and Floyd Mayweather could get away with it without much agro but not Ronny. I know you can make a strong argument for him, but IMO he's not even the greatest of this generation, and declaring yourself better than Pele who changed the game, scored over 1000 goals (allegedly) and won 3 world cups....c'mon man. I knew he was an arrogant twat but come on. I suppose it doesn't help that Neville keeps covering Tyler in jizz everytime he scores.

The problem with evaluating 90s Liverpool is that the 90s came hard on the heels of the 70s and 80s, which were an embarrassment of riches for the Liverpool fan. In comparison, the 90s were always going to look poor, but the reality is they were only poor when measured against the insanely amazing two decades that went before them.

As has been said, there were still good times, great players and some fantastic games. Yes, there was a missing ingredient or two, but it was nothing like how utterly abject, confused, directionless and delusional United currently are and have been for some years now. They are rotten to the core, and still seem generally oblivious to the fact. But, as older Reds will no doubt remember, this is just the reemergence of the United we always knew. A collection of hyped-up names, egos, individuals and collective delusions of grandeur. I don't recall us ever getting to that stage in the 90s.

Even if you go back to the Souness management era, while he failed badly at executing his plan with some of the woeful signings during that time, it did still seem like he had a plan for the side to lower the average age of the squad and add a bit of steel, but you don't even see anything vaguely approaching a plan from whoever happens to be their manager at the time from Moyes onwards.
Felt sick earlier when the oily pricks tweet popped up on my feed. He met Tom Brady and actually described himself as the GOAT meeting another GOAT. Imagine having a thing like that as a club legend?

Edit: Sorry just saw it was already mentioned.
Ole made a mistake re-signing him, he was told the team needs a therapist.
Did last week not happen when they had an Xg of 0.0 in the second half against Man city??
Did last week not happen when they had an Xg of 0.0 in the second half against Man city??

They wrote the game off with no Ronaldo, Cavani and Varane. All back yesterday.
Cannot believe (well actually i can given the nature of the man) that he called himself the GOAT in that twatter post with Tom Brady.

This might be a personal thing (i hate this new American obsession with goats) but you can't call yourself the GOAT!! In the history of sport, maybe Michael Jordan and Floyd Mayweather could get away with it without much agro but not Ronny. I know you can make a strong argument for him, but IMO he's not even the greatest of this generation, and declaring yourself better than Pele who changed the game, scored over 1000 goals (allegedly) and won 3 world cups....c'mon man. I knew he was an arrogant twat but come on. I suppose it doesn't help that Neville keeps covering Tyler in jizz everytime he scores.

To be honest, I absolutely love the fact that the 37-year-old C.Ronaldo is the main man at Man Utd ...
Don't tell me that after all the Siuuu yesterday, Arsenal will probably still be ahead of these with 3 games in hand😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
