yes absolutely after Ferguson if they had decided to go for him properly instead of letting city do a 5 year process of rolling out the red carpet and getting all his best pals in behind the scenes role for him then half heartedly asking him over dinner



as for klopp everyone clings to the disneyland line as if it was that and not approaching him in 2013 when he was a CL finalist instead of 2015 when he was a free agent.



I get why you're saying this, but McTominay is not some up and coming youngster. He's 25.



it's a huge assumption that klopp would've gone to utd whenever you approached him seeing as when he was approached and considered it, he considered it disneylandthe only fact we have available is that he didn't want to manage utd when approached, to suggest you could've got him at some other time is hogwash, at best it's an unknown, in reality every indication we have regarding the situation is that he wouldn't have taken the jobutd need to get on board with reality and abandon this boring ass myth that's been peddled out for years that they can get who they want when they want cos we're unitehhhed and everyone wants to come here be it player or manager (even with your crazy wages)yes, you have pull (well, had, your pull is a limp dick these days) but just being unitehhed doesn't cut it esp these daysim aware of that but he's not one of their more senior players and after that utter shit show it should've been the captain going in front of the cameras and if not him, his deputy, if not maguire, then bruno and even then, there's degea and others before you put him outseems the truth was he'd do it and the others were spineless, that wasn't some incidental post match interview, it was the main sky one, ie the one everyone's going to seeput it another way, if they'd won maguire and bruno would've been fighting each other in the changing room doorway trying to get the sky interview, unless he was motm you'd never had seen mctominnay im sure of that