i've said many times it is utterly unthinkable the club allowed pep and klopp go to their two biggest rivals because they wanted to trust... van gaal and moyes



suffice it to say United have wasted a fortune on average players in misfitting systems for a slew of managers. it won't last forever and they will get someone good. it actually is amazing they've managed to fuck it up this long with the money at their disposal it isn't like we're 90s Liverpool and can't afford to compete with the best



This is the crux isn't it?You still think you're the United of old. You 'allowed' us to get Klopp and you 'allowed' City to get Guardiola. Indeed. I've allowed Scarlett Johansson to get married three times. You are not an attractive proposition to managers. You're quite rapidly becoming an unattractive prospect to players.You say its amazing they've managed to fuck it up this long? It won't last forever? This is you. Its your history. You've existed for 144 years. In that time you've had three managers who have been good. Three. Out of 27. Busby and Ferguson were not the norm, they were the exception. Atkinson, Mourinho, McGuinness, Sexton, Van Gaal, Moyes, Doherty. Rangnick. Thats your norm.Your fanbase (and you yourself) echo the club, you echo the media, you echo the pundits, you echo Neville and Ferdinand. You think there's some divine right to be successful because 'you're Manchester United'. Arsenal won one league title in about forty years. Everton are approaching none in forty. Forest were the best side in Europe in the late 70s and then nothing. All huge clubs of their time. Absolutely we're delighting in your situation. Not just because of the here and now, not just because of the last decade, but because of your fans attitudes towards the future. There's absolutely nothing solid. 'We cant keep getting it wrong'? Trust me, you can. Because you have so far. 'How hard can it be? Liverpool did it.' Very hard. Again your entire squad is based around winning league titles and European Cups. You can't just reset it, particularly when your two local rivals are the two clubs who you're aspiring to be. A few years resetting and gutting the squad won't be allowed. The Glazers haven't loaded you with hundreds of millions of pounds of debt to drop out of the reckoning. They didnt sign Ronaldo and Varane and Sancho to try and rebuild.We see it with your fans. The riots, the Norwich scarves. You've got no real desire as a fanbase to get involved with how to actually improve moving forward, because it always comes back to 'We're Man United and we're too big to fail'. Long may it continue.EDITAnd even with Ferguson. You've got this idea that he's some footballing guru. Need advice about a manager? Give Slurgy a call. Need advice about how to get out of a bad spell? Give Slurgy a call. He's an 80 year old man who has had serious health issues. I'd suggest he's now about as qualified in being involved in decision making for a 'top club' as my nan.