« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 797 798 799 800 801 [802]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1865259 times)

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,381
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32040 on: Today at 10:14:51 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:49:55 am
you were managed by brendan rodgers with skrtel sako moreno and lucas regular starters when Klopp came lol its not some herculean task to get back into the top 4 that requires one of the top 2 managers in the world

Oh god stop tony I'm at work  :boxhead

Firstly....the top 2 managers in the world are at your two rivals. I don't think you'll be getting either of them (never know though, maybe Klopps masterplan is actually to leave us and go to his spiritual home of Disneyland after all). It requires at least a semblance of a succession plan. Rodgers and Klopp have a roughly similar idea on how to play football (Klopp clearly to a vastly higher level). We already had players who could play in a 'Klopp' side in the likes of Coutinho, Firmino, Lallana, Hendo, Milner, Can, Ings, Gomez etc. More importantly it was absolutely a case of 'take your time'.

There wasn't any ego, there wasn't any Ronaldo stirring shit, there wasn't any £350k a week unsuitable goalkeepers, there wasn't any £80 million lumox captains, there wasn't any £90 million showpony 'one good game in ten' midfielder, there wasn't any diving shithouse 'one good game in ten' midfielder who wants to play the same role as previous £90 million showpony, there wasn't any £50 million right back who is one of the poorest in the league, there weren't any chubby left backs, there weren't any homegrown players who had been told since they were 16 that they were fucking amazing. We weren't a team who were meant to be PL and CL winners and paid wages to that effect.

You can't just drop a manager into your team and go slowly with no pressure. That's the fucking beauty of it all tony, its spectacular. You've spent billions building this squad. Its not a group of youngsters like we had under Rodgers. Ronaldo, Pogba, Fernandes, Maguire, Mata, Matic, Cavani, Rashford, Sancho, Shaw, De Gea. God I absolutely adore that you think you could just 'do a Klopp' with that group of players. I can just see Ronaldo, Fernandes, Maguire and Sancho all holding hands cheering the crowd after a late equaliser at home to West Brom. Your one hope is that you somehow stumble upon a manager out there who can knit that absolute shitshow together. Frankly I dont even think Klopp could. And you're relying on the same team picking that manager who gave Solskjaer three years and then thought the best man to replace him was the German Hodgson who hasn't managed in two and a half years and never outside Germany.

Honestly, hook it to my veins. Its absolutely delicious, and your only hope is STILL 'well Liverpool did it so we must be able to too'.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,793
  • A manc
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32041 on: Today at 10:18:27 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:14:51 am
Oh god stop tony I'm at work  :boxhead

Firstly....the top 2 managers in the world are at your two rivals. I don't think you'll be getting either of them (never know though, maybe Klopps masterplan is actually to leave us and go to his spiritual home of Disneyland after all). It requires at least a semblance of a succession plan. Rodgers and Klopp have a roughly similar idea on how to play football (Klopp clearly to a vastly higher level). We already had players who could play in a 'Klopp' side in the likes of Coutinho, Firmino, Lallana, Hendo, Milner, Can, Ings, Gomez etc. More importantly it was absolutely a case of 'take your time'.

There wasn't any ego, there wasn't any Ronaldo stirring shit, there wasn't any £350k a week unsuitable goalkeepers, there wasn't any £80 million lumox captains, there wasn't any £90 million showpony 'one good game in ten' midfielder, there wasn't any diving shithouse 'one good game in ten' midfielder who wants to play the same role as previous £90 million showpony, there wasn't any £50 million right back who is one of the poorest in the league, there weren't any chubby left backs, there weren't any homegrown players who had been told since they were 16 that they were fucking amazing. We weren't a team who were meant to be PL and CL winners and paid wages to that effect.

You can't just drop a manager into your team and go slowly with no pressure. That's the fucking beauty of it all tony, its spectacular. You've spent billions building this squad. Its not a group of youngsters like we had under Rodgers. Ronaldo, Pogba, Fernandes, Maguire, Mata, Matic, Cavani, Rashford, Sancho, Shaw, De Gea. God I absolutely adore that you think you could just 'do a Klopp' with that group of players. I can just see Ronaldo, Fernandes, Maguire and Sancho all holding hands cheering the crowd after a late equaliser at home to West Brom. Your one hope is that you somehow stumble upon a manager out there who can knit that absolute shitshow together. Frankly I dont even think Klopp could. And you're relying on the same team picking that manager who gave Solskjaer three years and then thought the best man to replace him was the German Hodgson who hasn't managed in two and a half years and never outside Germany.

Honestly, hook it to my veins. Its absolutely delicious, and your only hope is STILL 'well Liverpool did it so we must be able to too'.
i am gonna skip a large part of this lobo bc it is ofc you rightly delighting in our situation and regaling me w it

i've said many times it is utterly unthinkable the club allowed pep and klopp go to their two biggest rivals because they wanted to trust... van gaal and moyes

suffice it to say United have wasted a fortune on average players in misfitting systems for a slew of managers. it won't last forever and they will get someone good. it actually is amazing they've managed to fuck it up this long with the money at their disposal it isn't like we're 90s Liverpool and can't afford to compete with the best

I am similarly at work but can get away with posting shite on the internet a bit easier  8)
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,896
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32042 on: Today at 10:19:58 am »
dont rate him as a player at all but the post match interview by mctominnay was on the money

i was surprised he was the sky interview for utd, you'd think a more senior player would be out there under the circumstances but it wouldn't surprise me if they didn't even have the balls for that, they really are utterly gutless in everyway i can think of

fair play mctominnay lad, bang average player but at least he called it as it is without the bs tropes

Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32043 on: Today at 10:20:43 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:49:55 am
you were managed by brendan rodgers with skrtel sako moreno and lucas regular starters when Klopp came lol its not some herculean task to get back into the top 4 that requires one of the top 2 managers in the world

It took us having the top 1 manager in the world pal.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,793
  • A manc
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32044 on: Today at 10:21:37 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 10:19:58 am
dont rate him as a player at all but the post match interview by mctominnay was on the money

i was surprised he was the sky interview for utd, you'd think a more senior player would be out there under the circumstances but it wouldn't surprise me if they didn't even have the balls for that, they really are utterly gutless in everyway i can think of

fair play mctominnay lad, bang average player but at least he called it as it is without the bs tropes
He is a very good lad who is one of the maybe 3 players in the squad along with De Gea and Lindelof I feel didn't absolutely throw in the towel the past 5 months and leak shit to the press at some stage. average enough player with some good games, better in a counter attacking team, would ofc not play in a possession team. he has his uses and a brilliant attitude
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,896
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32045 on: Today at 10:22:48 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:18:27 am
i am gonna skip a large part of this lobo bc it is ofc you rightly delighting in our situation and regaling me w it

i've said many times it is utterly unthinkable the club allowed pep and klopp go to their two biggest rivals because they wanted to trust... van gaal and moyes

suffice it to say United have wasted a fortune on average players in misfitting systems for a slew of managers. it won't last forever and they will get someone good. it actually is amazing they've managed to fuck it up this long with the money at their disposal it isn't like we're 90s Liverpool and can't afford to compete with the best

I am similarly at work but can get away with posting shite on the internet a bit easier  8)

that suggests utd had a say where those two managers ended up

we know with klopp he was approached but wasn't interested saying it was like 'disneyland' there

iirc fergie had a lunch or something with pep, presumably sounding it out, are you suggesting utd could've got pep?
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32046 on: Today at 10:26:40 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 10:22:48 am

iirc fergie had a lunch or something with pep, presumably sounding it out, are you suggesting utd could've got pep?

City spent years and years building a system specifically suited to Pep guardiola's management style. They also offer more money than anyone could make anywhere else.

United offer the opportunity to have your reputation ruined by some heavily over rated players though so it's really a toss up for pep in terms of which was the better option.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,793
  • A manc
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32047 on: Today at 10:27:12 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 10:22:48 am
that suggests utd had a say where those two managers ended up

we know with klopp he was approached but wasn't interested saying it was like 'disneyland' there

iirc fergie had a lunch or something with pep, presumably sounding it out, are you suggesting utd could've got pep?
yes absolutely after Ferguson if they had decided to go for him properly instead of letting city do a 5 year process of rolling out the red carpet and getting all his best pals in behind the scenes role for him then half heartedly asking him over dinner

as for klopp everyone clings to the disneyland line as if it was that and not approaching him in 2013 when he was a CL finalist instead of 2015 when he was a free agent.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32048 on: Today at 10:31:06 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 10:19:58 am
dont rate him as a player at all but the post match interview by mctominnay was on the money

i was surprised he was the sky interview for utd, you'd think a more senior player would be out there under the circumstances but it wouldn't surprise me if they didn't even have the balls for that, they really are utterly gutless in everyway i can think of

fair play mctominnay lad, bang average player but at least he called it as it is without the bs tropes

I get why you're saying this, but McTominay is not some up and coming youngster. He's 25.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32049 on: Today at 10:35:53 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:27:12 am
yes absolutely after Ferguson if they had decided to go for him properly instead of letting city do a 5 year process of rolling out the red carpet and getting all his best pals in behind the scenes role for him then half heartedly asking him over dinner

as for klopp everyone clings to the disneyland line as if it was that and not approaching him in 2013 when he was a CL finalist instead of 2015 when he was a free agent.

I'm reminded here of lobo's excellent earlier post about how you're doing the 7 stages of grief but all your fanbase - all of them - remain at stage 1: denial.

Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32050 on: Today at 10:36:17 am »
Theyll beat Spurs and get some of that swag back .
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,124
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32051 on: Today at 10:36:44 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/epzOo6WxPJw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/epzOo6WxPJw</a>
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,793
  • A manc
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32052 on: Today at 10:38:45 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:35:53 am
I'm reminded here of lobo's excellent earlier post about how you're doing the 7 stages of grief but all your fanbase - all of them - remain at stage 1: denial.
I think everyone here just understandably wants us to go through a 30 year barren period like Liverpool but I am sceptical that'll happen, it'll definitely be before 2027 that United challenge for a title again though so we will go half that at least
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,381
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32053 on: Today at 10:44:00 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:18:27 am
i am gonna skip a large part of this lobo bc it is ofc you rightly delighting in our situation and regaling me w it

i've said many times it is utterly unthinkable the club allowed pep and klopp go to their two biggest rivals because they wanted to trust... van gaal and moyes

suffice it to say United have wasted a fortune on average players in misfitting systems for a slew of managers. it won't last forever and they will get someone good. it actually is amazing they've managed to fuck it up this long with the money at their disposal it isn't like we're 90s Liverpool and can't afford to compete with the best

I am similarly at work but can get away with posting shite on the internet a bit easier  8)

This is the crux isn't it? :D

You still think you're the United of old. You 'allowed' us to get Klopp and you 'allowed' City to get Guardiola. Indeed. I've allowed Scarlett Johansson to get married three times. You are not an attractive proposition to managers. You're quite rapidly becoming an unattractive prospect to players.

You say its amazing they've managed to fuck it up this long? It won't last forever? This is you. Its your history. You've existed for 144 years. In that time you've had three managers who have been good. Three. Out of 27. Busby and Ferguson were not the norm, they were the exception. Atkinson, Mourinho, McGuinness, Sexton, Van Gaal, Moyes, Doherty. Rangnick. Thats your norm.

Your fanbase (and you yourself) echo the club, you echo the media, you echo the pundits, you echo Neville and Ferdinand. You think there's some divine right to be successful because 'you're Manchester United'. Arsenal won one league title in about forty years. Everton are approaching none in forty. Forest were the best side in Europe in the late 70s and then nothing. All huge clubs of their time. Absolutely we're delighting in your situation. Not just because of the here and now, not just because of the last decade, but because of your fans attitudes towards the future. There's absolutely nothing solid. 'We cant keep getting it wrong'? Trust me, you can. Because you have so far. 'How hard can it be? Liverpool did it.' Very hard. Again your entire squad is based around winning league titles and European Cups. You can't just reset it, particularly when your two local rivals are the two clubs who you're aspiring to be. A few years resetting and gutting the squad won't be allowed. The Glazers haven't loaded you with hundreds of millions of pounds of debt to drop out of the reckoning. They didnt sign Ronaldo and Varane and Sancho to try and rebuild.

We see it with your fans. The riots, the Norwich scarves. You've got no real desire as a fanbase to get involved with how to actually improve moving forward, because it always comes back to 'We're Man United and we're too big to fail'. Long may it continue.

EDIT

And even with Ferguson. You've got this idea that he's some footballing guru. Need advice about a manager? Give Slurgy a call. Need advice about how to get out of a bad spell? Give Slurgy a call. He's an 80 year old man who has had serious health issues. I'd suggest he's now about as qualified in being involved in decision making for a 'top club' as my nan.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:46:35 am by El Lobo »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 797 798 799 800 801 [802]   Go Up
« previous next »
 