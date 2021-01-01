you were managed by brendan rodgers with skrtel sako moreno and lucas regular starters when Klopp came lol its not some herculean task to get back into the top 4 that requires one of the top 2 managers in the world
Oh god stop tony I'm at work
Firstly....the top 2 managers in the world are at your two rivals. I don't think you'll be getting either of them (never know though, maybe Klopps masterplan is actually to leave us and go to his spiritual home of Disneyland after all). It requires at least a semblance of a succession plan. Rodgers and Klopp have a roughly similar idea on how to play football (Klopp clearly to a vastly higher level). We already had players who could play in a 'Klopp' side in the likes of Coutinho, Firmino, Lallana, Hendo, Milner, Can, Ings, Gomez etc. More importantly it was absolutely a case of 'take your time'.
There wasn't any ego, there wasn't any Ronaldo stirring shit, there wasn't any £350k a week unsuitable goalkeepers, there wasn't any £80 million lumox captains, there wasn't any £90 million showpony 'one good game in ten' midfielder, there wasn't any diving shithouse 'one good game in ten' midfielder who wants to play the same role as previous £90 million showpony, there wasn't any £50 million right back who is one of the poorest in the league, there weren't any chubby left backs, there weren't any homegrown players who had been told since they were 16 that they were fucking amazing. We weren't a team who were meant to be PL and CL winners and paid wages to that effect.
You can't just drop a manager into your team and go slowly with no pressure. That's the fucking beauty of it all tony, its spectacular. You've spent billions building this squad. Its not a group of youngsters like we had under Rodgers. Ronaldo, Pogba, Fernandes, Maguire, Mata, Matic, Cavani, Rashford, Sancho, Shaw, De Gea. God I absolutely adore that you think you could just 'do a Klopp' with that group of players. I can just see Ronaldo, Fernandes, Maguire and Sancho all holding hands cheering the crowd after a late equaliser at home to West Brom. Your one hope is that you somehow stumble upon a manager out there who can knit that absolute shitshow together. Frankly I dont even think Klopp could. And you're relying on the same team picking that manager who gave Solskjaer three years and then thought the best man to replace him was the German Hodgson who hasn't managed in two and a half years and never outside Germany.
Honestly, hook it to my veins. Its absolutely delicious, and your only hope is STILL 'well Liverpool did it so we must be able to too'.