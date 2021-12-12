« previous next »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:25:45 pm
we are shite and if we got the right guy it could all be largely righted in 12-24 months in terms of getting back into top 4. but there isn't really a guy out there like that unless Ten Hag really is a silver bullet.

There was, but he told yous to fuck off  ;D
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:25:45 pm
we are shite and if we got the right guy it could all be largely righted in 12-24 months in terms of getting back into top 4. but there isn't really a guy out there like that unless Ten Hag really is a silver bullet.

could you realistically change the whole squad in 12-24 months?

Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:25:45 pm
we are shite and if we got the right guy it could all be largely righted in 12-24 months in terms of getting back into top 4. but there isn't really a guy out there like that unless Ten Hag really is a silver bullet.


There you go again with your quick fix mentality (see my earlier post)
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:21:20 pm
It's largely the players, they are shite.

Seems the media and pundits may finally be waking up to this.

I find it annoying that their fans think that under a top manager like Klopp or Guardiola the talent of those players would take them to league titles. No, it wouldn`t. That type of talent is just not there. Klopp and Guardiola would make them play better as a team, but they would also clear out most of their players bacause of the lack of quality.

The notion that you could believe players who have been there under 5 managers and perhaps had one good season(like Shaw) are "world class", just baffles me.

I honestly believe that the best for them would to get rid of most of their squad.

They won`t so long may the misery continue.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:56:50 pm
We had a 3 month spell in 1993 when we bought Nigel Clough, Julian Dicks and Neil Ruddock. All were bought for close to 2.5M, when the British transfer record at the time was 3.6 to 3.75M (Shearer and Keane). That's basically the equivalent of buying 3 players for +50M and all them being absolute rubbish (and it was obvious there weren't world beaters when we bought them).

We've had a limited number of times when we've spent big and wasted money. If you look at our transfers between the period of our last league win in 1990 and before Houllier's summer of 1999 transfers, then it's a catalogue of poor signings and wasted money. We spent a lot of money on a lot of players who were either very poor for the club or flattered to deceive. Over a 10 year period there's a handful of successful transfers and that's part of the reason for our lack of success under Souness and Evans. Both were poor in the transfer market.

Got to remember that the 10 years between 1990 and 2000 is pretty much the equivalent period United are going through now. Loss of a legend as manager and a spiral into mediocrity that's exemplified by a poor transfer record. They haven't quite had a 'Spice boys' period but from the outside it looks like they have some fundamental issues within the squad that go beyond ability.

Equally at that time in 1990's United looked like a forward looking club -  both on and off the pitch. Commercially they were excellent, they had an extended state of the art ground, a youth academy pumping out players and a decent transfer record. The roles are pretty much reversed now, except that we have oil-funded clubs stopping us absolutely dominating English football. United are poor in the transfers market, they have a tired stadium and seem to lack any direction at all levels of the club.

This was basically the point I was trying to make in comparing United to LFC of 25-30 years ago.

Ragnick is doing exactly what his remit was when hired. Be temporary manager until the end of the season. Determine what is wrong with the set up and players ( and boy is that one big set of binders).

He is to advise them how to move the club forward.

Ralf is going to have the last laugh one way or the other. Either he gets his money paid up for his consultancy or they take his advice and let him restructure things for the next few years.

He's there watching and listening to all the players and seeing all the attitudes. All the leaks. Etc.

He's going to clear out the deadwood if he's kept on.

So, the board has a decision to make. Take the advice and have a clear out root, branch, and all. Then rebuild the club in a new manner. Taking the pain for a few years.

Or continue spending money on players for another system and fire the next manager, rinse and repeat.

Either way, Ralf still wins.
i've just heard the funniest thing about the humiliation yesterday - apparently some utd fans are taking some solace from the fact it 'disappointed' the scousers....

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

i dont know any of us who thought they'd get anything yesterday and didn't expect them to get twatted

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:35:53 am
Watch Fred in this clip (he is marking de Bruyne)

https://streamgg.com/v/0g55q2ct

What is he doing?

 ???
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 04:12:59 pm
They`re still at it at Red Cafe:

"I remember Klopp getting to a CL final with Karius in goal, players like Henderson and Milner or Chamberlain in midfield, players like Firmino or even Origi.

When I say that I believe its the manager and not the players - it's because a good manager will get and only utelise the good players, improving some players whilst shifting out the rest. The manager is the biggest thing of the squad, not the players and we haven't had a single world class manager in their prime -

Moyes, Van gaal, Mourinho, Ole and Rangnick.

You look at that bunch of managers and is it really that surprising that we have been sh*t?"

First of all, Henderson, Milner, Chamberlain should walk into that United midfield. Yes, Milner getting older, but when it comes to mentality and working for the team, no contest.

Do United fans really think Liverpool supporters would want a lazy player like Pogba in our midfield instead of Henderson?   

And don`t get med started on Firmino. Average?? He`s probably better than any attacker Man Utd has had for the last decade when you look at his overall Liverpool career.

Even Origi.

For a fan base that labeled Rashford world class that`s something.


As long as they keep believing their team consists of world beaters, when half their team should play for clubs like Watford and Burnley, the disappointment will continue. McTominay is Tom Cleverly. Rashford is Welbeck.

There`s not one player I`d take at Liverpool from their team.

And I find it mindblowing that some of them keep thinking "it`s not the players". Obviously there are other factors as well, but it`s definitely the players too.

They're going through the 'seven stages of grief' since the hard shoulder shitter fucked them off and left them in the lurch. Problem is its nearly a decade later and they still haven't moved past stage one (denial). You're absolutely right, its very much a case of 'we just need a decent manager, look at Klopp'. And yet, every manager they get they're still churning out the 'better than Klopp' stats. Its genuinely incredible. My dads missus is a United fan and I remember having a big row with her over football in about 2010 cos I genuinely thought it'd be them lording it over us forever, they were so far ahead of us and it was just raw frustration.

For most of them its pure panic. They're either too young to have seen the shite before they were successful, or too old to care because they've had their moment in the sun. What we're left with is a fanbase who genuinely just think they 'should be successful'. They dont realise that bar a 20 year spell out of 144, this IS them. This is it. This is what they are. And they dont know how to deal with it. They've got so many people in the media, journalists, ex players, pundits, commentators still behaving like this is peak United. They still genuinely believe it when Rio Ferdinand, with all sincerity, says 'this is it, United are back. All we needed was a manager who has only ever done well with Molde. He'll make Maguire, Rashford, Martial et al into world beaters'. Its like a cult. Their ex-players are still hero worshipped. Ferguson absolutely screwed them. They were still swooning over Ronaldo after he'd fucked them off and become a monster at Real. You see the likes of Keane and Scholes tearing their current team to shreds. They dont realise that the media bias isn't a good thing. It gave Solskjaer far longer than anyone of his ability should be given at a big club (see Hodgson). They don't realise that their failure to realise their current position is just going to lead to season after season of what we're seeing now. Lob loadsa money at big name managers and big name players and hope somehow it falls together. Spoiler...it wont.

And the best part is, they have absolutely no clue how to deal with us being good again. They're Everton-esque in their obsession. Every manager, every player is compared to a Liverpool counterpart. Solskjaer and Ragnick both had 'better records than Klopp'. Rashford and Greenwood were both higher scorers than Mane and Firmino. Wan-Bissaka was a better RB than Trent. Maguire was going to be better than VVD when Virg returned from injury. Shaw was better than Robbo. They must have had seven or eight different versions of their 'Be afraid, be very afraid' poster.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:39:13 pm
What is he doing?

 ???


Roy Keane said it right ..."Stood like he's waiting for a bus"
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:37:50 pm
i've just heard the funniest thing about the humiliation yesterday - apparently some utd fans are taking some solace from the fact it 'disappointed' the scousers....

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

i dont know any of us who thought they'd get anything yesterday and didn't expect them to get twatted



Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:21:20 pm
It's largely the players, they are shite.

Seems the media and pundits may finally be waking up to this.

Players, manager, the club - they are all together shite. Their fans too.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:41:20 pm
They're going through the 'seven stages of grief' since the hard shoulder shitter fucked them off and left them in the lurch. Problem is its nearly a decade later and they still haven't moved past stage one (denial). You're absolutely right, its very much a case of 'we just need a decent manager, look at Klopp'. And yet, every manager they get they're still churning out the 'better than Klopp' stats. Its genuinely incredible. My dads missus is a United fan and I remember having a big row with her over football in about 2010 cos I genuinely thought it'd be them lording it over us forever, they were so far ahead of us and it was just raw frustration.

For most of them its pure panic. They're either too young to have seen the shite before they were successful, or too old to care because they've had their moment in the sun. What we're left with is a fanbase who genuinely just think they 'should be successful'. They dont realise that bar a 20 year spell out of 144, this IS them. This is it. This is what they are. And they dont know how to deal with it. They've got so many people in the media, journalists, ex players, pundits, commentators still behaving like this is peak United. They still genuinely believe it when Rio Ferdinand, with all sincerity, says 'this is it, United are back. All we needed was a manager who has only ever done well with Molde. He'll make Maguire, Rashford, Martial et al into world beaters'. Its like a cult. Their ex-players are still hero worshipped. Ferguson absolutely screwed them. They were still swooning over Ronaldo after he'd fucked them off and become a monster at Real. You see the likes of Keane and Scholes tearing their current team to shreds. They dont realise that the media bias isn't a good thing. It gave Solskjaer far longer than anyone of his ability should be given at a big club (see Hodgson). They don't realise that their failure to realise their current position is just going to lead to season after season of what we're seeing now. Lob loadsa money at big name managers and big name players and hope somehow it falls together. Spoiler...it wont.

And the best part is, they have absolutely no clue how to deal with us being good again. They're Everton-esque in their obsession. Every manager, every player is compared to a Liverpool counterpart. Solskjaer and Ragnick both had 'better records than Klopp'. Rashford and Greenwood were both higher scorers than Mane and Firmino. Wan-Bissaka was a better RB than Trent. Maguire was going to be better than VVD when Virg returned from injury. Shaw was better than Robbo. They must have had seven or eight different versions of their 'Be afraid, be very afraid' poster.


After the misery they brought to us for 20 years ... seeing the likes of Ferdinand, Keane, Neville, Scholes etc, along with their greatest ever manager, all squirming at their shiteness, it does bring a wry smile to my face.  It'll never totally wipe it away because their trophies are still there but it's so good to see it especially when we're aiming for Quadruples etc
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 04:34:24 pm
This was basically the point I was trying to make in comparing United to LFC of 25-30 years ago.

Sadly, that seemed to upset a few of the esteemed football experts here.

Jookie made the point a lot better.

Still pretty wrong I think though. I think fundamentally there's a pretty clear reason why we dropped off in the early 90s, and I think its only right to acknowledge the impact that had on the club. True, we both lost legendary managers but one of them was because of a tragedy and one of them was because he was smart enough to see that a big drop was coming. There was still pretty clear joined up thinking with Souness and then Evans. We clearly wanted to carry on a 'homegrown' 'bootroom' identity, we still wanted to make big use of our youth system. The players we signed under Evans (who was there for a big chunk of the 90s) were all still joined up, if not often a bit rubbish. Its completely different to what United have done. They've stumbled from manager to manager, big names who were never going to fit like Mourinho, completely unsuitable managers like Solskjaer, managers who fundamentally use tactics not remotely suited to the players they have. I'd agree it was an apt comparison if we'd had Souness, Evans, Ossie Ardiles, Ruud Gullit and then Bobby Gould as our managers throughout the 90s.

We didnt fall behind because of bad signings and bad managers, we fell behind because we were sleeping on the job off the pitch.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 03:52:05 pm
Phil McNulty not holding back on the BBC Sport website

Manchester United are a club and a team flattered by suggestions they are going nowhere - because the brutal truth is that Sunday's humiliation by Manchester City exposed the grim fact they are going backwards.

Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:44:15 pm


Thankfully I'm rarely on Twitter but that bellend has to be one of the worst accounts on there. Surely someone on a massive windup?
I've said it numerous times and I'll say it again the Man Utd supporters thought their empire would never crumble well history tells you differently. They ALL do. They all wither and die and you have to build them back up.
 
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:02:00 pm
Thankfully I'm rarely on Twitter but that bellend has to be one of the worst accounts on there. Surely someone on a massive windup?

Nope, he's their standard Twitter fan. Basically the reason these 'banter' footballers like Lingard, Pogba, Sancho, etc., are revered.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:56:14 pm

We didnt fall behind because of bad signings and bad managers, we fell behind because we were sleeping on the job off the pitch.
I think it was a combination of both. Sounds and Evans weren't good enough to be Managers at LFC. Both signed average players and with the off field sleeping on commercial growth we stagnated badly. We were lucky that we managed to produce the likes of Fowler, Owen, McManaman, Carragher and Gerrard. Those players helped up keep us from really falling down the league. Houllier was a godsend and helped revolutionise the way the Club worked and we owe him a huge debt or gratitude for helping to turn us around.
Parry and Co were barely competent and obviously set us back by not embracing the new way of generating commercial revenue and it's safe to say without FSG we might still be treading water.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:29:09 pm
could you realistically change the whole squad in 12-24 months?

Tbf the squad Rodgers left behind in 2015 looked largely hopeless. Taking away Coutinho, Henderson, newly signed Milner and a perma-crocked Sturridge and there wasn't much there at all. We had Firmino just signed as well but Rodgers had no clue how to use him.

Someone like Poch or Ten Hag could turn it around with a few of them but it'll take 2-3 seasons of solid building, like with Klopp, to realistically compete properly but we made top 4 in his first full season. You've seen with Arsenal they've got the makings of a team now but it needs another summer or two of a few good buys.

It's the whole culture of the place that's got to change anyway. The force of nature of Klopp did that naturally with us.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:41:20 pm
They're going through the 'seven stages of grief' since the hard shoulder shitter fucked them off and left them in the lurch. Problem is its nearly a decade later and they still haven't moved past stage one (denial). You're absolutely right, its very much a case of 'we just need a decent manager, look at Klopp'. And yet, every manager they get they're still churning out the 'better than Klopp' stats. Its genuinely incredible. My dads missus is a United fan and I remember having a big row with her over football in about 2010 cos I genuinely thought it'd be them lording it over us forever, they were so far ahead of us and it was just raw frustration.

For most of them its pure panic. They're either too young to have seen the shite before they were successful, or too old to care because they've had their moment in the sun. What we're left with is a fanbase who genuinely just think they 'should be successful'. They dont realise that bar a 20 year spell out of 144, this IS them. This is it. This is what they are. And they dont know how to deal with it. They've got so many people in the media, journalists, ex players, pundits, commentators still behaving like this is peak United. They still genuinely believe it when Rio Ferdinand, with all sincerity, says 'this is it, United are back. All we needed was a manager who has only ever done well with Molde. He'll make Maguire, Rashford, Martial et al into world beaters'. Its like a cult. Their ex-players are still hero worshipped. Ferguson absolutely screwed them. They were still swooning over Ronaldo after he'd fucked them off and become a monster at Real. You see the likes of Keane and Scholes tearing their current team to shreds. They dont realise that the media bias isn't a good thing. It gave Solskjaer far longer than anyone of his ability should be given at a big club (see Hodgson). They don't realise that their failure to realise their current position is just going to lead to season after season of what we're seeing now. Lob loadsa money at big name managers and big name players and hope somehow it falls together. Spoiler...it wont.

And the best part is, they have absolutely no clue how to deal with us being good again. They're Everton-esque in their obsession. Every manager, every player is compared to a Liverpool counterpart. Solskjaer and Ragnick both had 'better records than Klopp'. Rashford and Greenwood were both higher scorers than Mane and Firmino. Wan-Bissaka was a better RB than Trent. Maguire was going to be better than VVD when Virg returned from injury. Shaw was better than Robbo. They must have had seven or eight different versions of their 'Be afraid, be very afraid' poster.

There's something else that they fail to add to the equation, & that's the pressure factor a new manager is going to be under when he takes over at United. I said to a United lad at work quite a few years ago that every trophy United won with Ferguson in charge will make it even harder for his successor/s because they're always going to be judged against Ferguson's achievements. Even successful, experienced managers like Van Gaal & Mourinho eventually walked out of Old Trafford with the men in white coats following close behind them. They might get themselves a manager with a good track record, but that doesn't mean he'll cope when the heat in the kitchen becomes unbearable, which it will. It's all well & good being a 'massive' club, but you need people on & off the pitch who have the massive mentality to go with it.
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:56:57 pm


can never go wrong with a Supa Hot Fire gif. Never!
United's 4-1 loss at Manchester City on Sunday was only their second defeat under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.


Surely that can't be true!

Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:50:08 pm
United's 4-1 loss at Manchester City on Sunday was only their second defeat under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.


Surely that can't be true!

In 90/120 mins it is. They are draw merchants.
