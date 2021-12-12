They`re still at it at Red Cafe:



"I remember Klopp getting to a CL final with Karius in goal, players like Henderson and Milner or Chamberlain in midfield, players like Firmino or even Origi.



When I say that I believe its the manager and not the players - it's because a good manager will get and only utelise the good players, improving some players whilst shifting out the rest. The manager is the biggest thing of the squad, not the players and we haven't had a single world class manager in their prime -



Moyes, Van gaal, Mourinho, Ole and Rangnick.



You look at that bunch of managers and is it really that surprising that we have been sh*t?"



First of all, Henderson, Milner, Chamberlain should walk into that United midfield. Yes, Milner getting older, but when it comes to mentality and working for the team, no contest.



Do United fans really think Liverpool supporters would want a lazy player like Pogba in our midfield instead of Henderson?



And don`t get med started on Firmino. Average?? He`s probably better than any attacker Man Utd has had for the last decade when you look at his overall Liverpool career.



Even Origi.



For a fan base that labeled Rashford world class that`s something.





As long as they keep believing their team consists of world beaters, when half their team should play for clubs like Watford and Burnley, the disappointment will continue. McTominay is Tom Cleverly. Rashford is Welbeck.



There`s not one player I`d take at Liverpool from their team.



And I find it mindblowing that some of them keep thinking "it`s not the players". Obviously there are other factors as well, but it`s definitely the players too.



They're going through the 'seven stages of grief' since the hard shoulder shitter fucked them off and left them in the lurch. Problem is its nearly a decade later and they still haven't moved past stage one (denial). You're absolutely right, its very much a case of 'we just need a decent manager, look at Klopp'. And yet, every manager they get they're still churning out the 'better than Klopp' stats. Its genuinely incredible. My dads missus is a United fan and I remember having a big row with her over football in about 2010 cos I genuinely thought it'd be them lording it over us forever, they were so far ahead of us and it was just raw frustration.For most of them its pure panic. They're either too young to have seen the shite before they were successful, or too old to care because they've had their moment in the sun. What we're left with is a fanbase who genuinely just think they 'should be successful'. They dont realise that bar a 20 year spell out of 144, this IS them. This is it. This is what they are. And they dont know how to deal with it. They've got so many people in the media, journalists, ex players, pundits, commentators still behaving like this is peak United. They still genuinely believe it when Rio Ferdinand, with all sincerity, says 'this is it, United are back. All we needed was a manager who has only ever done well with Molde. He'll make Maguire, Rashford, Martial et al into world beaters'. Its like a cult. Their ex-players are still hero worshipped. Ferguson absolutely screwed them. They were still swooning over Ronaldo after he'd fucked them off and become a monster at Real. You see the likes of Keane and Scholes tearing their current team to shreds. They dont realise that the media bias isn't a good thing. It gave Solskjaer far longer than anyone of his ability should be given at a big club (see Hodgson). They don't realise that their failure to realise their current position is just going to lead to season after season of what we're seeing now. Lob loadsa money at big name managers and big name players and hope somehow it falls together. Spoiler...it wont.And the best part is, they have absolutely no clue how to deal with us being good again. They're Everton-esque in their obsession. Every manager, every player is compared to a Liverpool counterpart. Solskjaer and Ragnick both had 'better records than Klopp'. Rashford and Greenwood were both higher scorers than Mane and Firmino. Wan-Bissaka was a better RB than Trent. Maguire was going to be better than VVD when Virg returned from injury. Shaw was better than Robbo. They must have had seven or eight different versions of their 'Be afraid, be very afraid' poster.