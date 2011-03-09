« previous next »
tubby

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:18:28 pm
Interesting to see Rashford leaking that he's thinking of leaving in the summer. Interesting in that he wasn't mentioned in that list of likely leakers from earlier on in the season. Tottenham is realistically as big a club as he'll be able to go to though.

Surely he'll end up at Newcastle.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Tuco Ramírez

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:10:53 pm
Would Phil Babb be a more apt comparison to Harry Maguire. A record(I think) fee after a good World Cup. Just need Maguire to slide into the post with his balls first.

Neil Ruddock as a player.

Not the LFC version... the one that couldn't play for Swindon town because they had no shorts to fit him.
Garlicbread

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
If Everton weren't skint I'm sure they would be all over Rashford. Maybe Stevie and Villa would go for him.
Riquende

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:15:49 pm
Are these still the Biggest Club in the World [TM] ?

How could they not be, don't they claim to have 1 billion fans?
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

rob1966

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:18:47 pm
Not that you'd want us to sign him at all, but Tyler Morton has started big games for us at number 6 this season where we've had to thrown him in the deep end. It's a position you can never be too stocked in. Fabinho can't play all 60 games.

The likes of Fred and Mctominay are not great by any means but with Klopp's coaching would do okay. That's a big factor with United, poor coaching and a bad culture. We've been there as well.

Nah. I see a lot of McTominay and he's a liability, his game seems to be foul a lot and that's about it. He gets away with the shit as he plays for the mancs, the refs would card him all the time if he played anywhere else bar City
rob1966

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:10:53 pm
Would Phil Babb be a more apt comparison to Harry Maguire. A record(I think) fee after a good World Cup. Just need Maguire to slide into the post with his balls first.

Nope, Babb was still a better player. I honestly don't think I've ever seen a CB at Liverpool as poor as Maguire, even Torben Piecknic wasn't as bad, just wouldn't do what he was told according to big Jan
Son of Spion

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:15:49 pm
Are these still the Biggest Club in the World [TM] ?
Can I still fit into my 30 inch waist trousers?
Persephone

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:20:13 pm
Surely he'll end up at Newcastle.
100% certainty, they're the only ones thick enough to pay his wages and they'll want him for more sports washing.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:27:50 pm
Nah. I see a lot of McTominay and he's a liability, his game seems to be foul a lot and that's about it. He gets away with the shit as he plays for the mancs, the refs would card him all the time if he played anywhere else bar City

Agreed. I've never seen him play a game for United where he shouldn't have been sent off

Every challenge he does is reckless and high. No idea what's he's got on the officials
jepovic

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:05:54 pm
I dont think we ever wasted money like they do.

Our failing was wasting money on several squad player types such as Riera and NGog, rather than using kids to pad out the squad and buying fewer but better players. The Mancs seem to pay transfer record prices for squad players each year.
Maybe we would have if the money were there though. Just remember the Carroll/Downing/Adam shit sandwich.
afc turkish

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:32:57 am
I trust we all noticed Maguire doing his funny little skip thing after City's first went in?

He probably would have done it after their second too, if he hadn't been flat on his arse at the time.

Tried to skip, but the ball went through his legs...
jepovic

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Love how Maguire is always pointing out to his team mates where to go and run, also when he's on the ball. The player with the least understanding of the game leading  8)
rob1966

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:34:27 pm
Maybe we would have if the money were there though. Just remember the Carroll/Downing/Adam shit sandwich.

Carroll still makes me shudder, Comoli needed a kick in the bollocks for that and Kenny did himself no favours signing him either. Downing looked OK initially, I remember that shot that hit the bar on his debut, never realised that was as good as it got. Didn't we get most of the money back though? Pogba has cost the mancs an absolute fortune in fees and wages.
Jack_Bauer

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:41:45 pm
Carroll still makes me shudder, Comoli needed a kick in the bollocks for that and Kenny did himself no favours signing him either. Downing looked OK initially, I remember that shot that hit the bar on his debut, never realised that was as good as it got. Didn't we get most of the money back though? Pogba has cost the mancs an absolute fortune in fees and wages.
Paid 18.5M for him in 2011 and sold him for 6M in 2013. So not exactly half. We did manage to get about half back on Carrol that summer though.

El Lobo

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:41:45 pm
Carroll still makes me shudder, Comoli needed a kick in the bollocks for that and Kenny did himself no favours signing him either. Downing looked OK initially, I remember that shot that hit the bar on his debut, never realised that was as good as it got. Didn't we get most of the money back though? Pogba has cost the mancs an absolute fortune in fees and wages.

What a fucking legend that man is.

Moves to United as a kid, and then leaves fucks them over to leave on a free to Juve. At Juve actually becomes a good player, backed up by midfielders doing his dirty work. To such an extent that....United pay £90 odd million for him. And then proceeds to be absolute dog shit for five years whilst contributing to awful team spirit and being a man-child with his mates Lingard and Rashford. And then proceeds to run his contract down and is going to fuck them over again (and most likely end up in another league where he can look decent again). Its fucking hilarious.
Jack_Bauer

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:50:20 pm
What a fucking legend that man is.

Moves to United as a kid, and then leaves fucks them over to leave on a free to Juve. At Juve actually becomes a good player, backed up by midfielders doing his dirty work. To such an extent that....United pay £90 odd million for him. And then proceeds to be absolute dog shit for five years whilst contributing to awful team spirit and being a man-child with his mates Lingard and Rashford. And then proceeds to run his contract down and is going to fuck them over again (and most likely end up in another league where he can look decent again). Its fucking hilarious.
Just remember he was also the most expensive player ever for 12 months when they signed him as well.
a little break

Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:52:31 am
That was the worst part and just goes to show why Richards shouldn't be in the game. He's supposed to be a football pundit/commentator not a paid fan who gets to have a laugh when his team wins. He needs to be adding to conversation or sitting in the stands.

This. I'm no fan of Roy Keane but that was almost as unprofessional as everything that's come out of Gary Neville's mouth the last 5 or so years. Richards is a fucking dickhead.
Alan_X

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:50:20 pm
What a fucking legend that man is.

Moves to United as a kid, and then leaves fucks them over to leave on a free to Juve. At Juve actually becomes a good player, backed up by midfielders doing his dirty work. To such an extent that....United pay £90 odd million for him. And then proceeds to be absolute dog shit for five years whilst contributing to awful team spirit and being a man-child with his mates Lingard and Rashford. And then proceeds to run his contract down and is going to fuck them over again (and most likely end up in another league where he can look decent again). Its fucking hilarious.

You're missing out "the first player to have a Twitter emoji"

DangerScouse

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
#pogback

What an embarrassment that was.

 :lmao
KurtVerbose

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:05:04 pm
Is there a single player from them that you'd have in our squad? Not first team like, obviously, but the squad? I'm not sure there is.

I'd have de Gea over Adrian.

Probably.
rob1966

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 02:42:44 pm
I'd have de Gea over Adrian.

Probably.

I'm not sure I would, De Gea is useless in a high line, he'd be destroyed here, even as 3rd choice and Adrian is supposed to be great in the dressing room
RedSince86

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Nothing was more cringe than when they unveiled Alexis Sanchez playing a Piano.

It had Ed Woodward marketing  hands all over that abomination of an idea.

And he was utter shite, 400k a week and he didn't even want to be there by his recent comments.
KurtVerbose

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:47:51 pm
I'm not sure I would, De Gea is useless in a high line, he'd be destroyed here, even as 3rd choice and Adrian is supposed to be great in the dressing room

Adrian needs to stay in the dressing room. He is awful with the ball at his feet like de Gea, but de Gea is a better shot stopper - unless he's playing $hit.  Which he often is.

Neither are getting ahead of Caoimhín.
Garlicbread

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Considering the majority of that squad seem to be leaking shit to the media constantly I'm not sure I'd want any of them regardless of how talented they are.
Fortneef

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:05:04 pm
Is there a single player from them that you'd have in our squad? Not first team like, obviously, but the squad? I'm not sure there is.

Garner and Laird?
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
reddebs

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:05:55 am
Their fans are pining for Ten Hag, without realising he's done well in one of the most structured, organised and seamless football organisations in Europe.

Might be a great coach, but take him out of that environment and into a club which is still ran as if its 2002 on the football structure side and it won't matter.

Glorious mess over there.

I can't wait for that tragedy to play out as they're absolutely clueless at seeing anything beyond the obvious.

It's all nah he's a top manager, he'll knock em into shape.

Or "he's an elite level player, look at what he's won, course he'll fit in its what the top players do" 🤷

Next breath it's none of our players would work in another team cos it's all about the system so ergo, they're not elite level players 🤦
Kopenhagen

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:46:31 am
Remember when Neville said this lot were Kane, Sancho and Varane away from challenging for the title. Ok they got Ronaldo over Kane but most of them were buzzing with the signing. Now Neville has went back on his words saying they're miles away from us and City.

He's an absolute clown.
MJD-L4

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Phil McNulty not holding back on the BBC Sport website

Manchester United are a club and a team flattered by suggestions they are going nowhere - because the brutal truth is that Sunday's humiliation by Manchester City exposed the grim fact they are going backwards.
Raaphael

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:57:21 pm
Considering the majority of that squad seem to be leaking shit to the media constantly I'm not sure I'd want any of them regardless of how talented they are.

The biggest myth in football is that their players are that talented. AVB, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred etc etc are individually very average to below par players. What has a player like Harry Maguire ever done to be labeled a "world class" player?Nothing. Because he has never been that. He`s probably in the bottom half of central defenders starting for PL clubs.

All I hear is that these are great players, but can`t play as a team. Under how many managers? I said it before the season, and I`ll say it again. Their players aren`t that great. The narrative in the media is that they must be because they`re expensive and play for Man Utd. "Experts" like Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher really don`t have a clue. They though that they could challenge for the title this season. I think they will realistically be at least 30 points behind the winners of this league, probably more.   
Jookie

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:05:54 pm
I dont think we ever wasted money like they do.

Our failing was wasting money on several squad player types such as Riera and NGog, rather than using kids to pad out the squad and buying fewer but better players. The Mancs seem to pay transfer record prices for squad players each year.

We had a 3 month spell in 1993 when we bought Nigel Clough, Julian Dicks and Neil Ruddock. All were bought for close to 2.5M, when the British transfer record at the time was 3.6 to 3.75M (Shearer and Keane). That's basically the equivalent of buying 3 players for +50M and all them being absolute rubbish (and it was obvious there weren't world beaters when we bought them).

We've had a limited number of times when we've spent big and wasted money. If you look at our transfers between the period of our last league win in 1990 and before Houllier's summer of 1999 transfers, then it's a catalogue of poor signings and wasted money. We spent a lot of money on a lot of players who were either very poor for the club or flattered to deceive. Over a 10 year period there's a handful of successful transfers and that's part of the reason for our lack of success under Souness and Evans. Both were poor in the transfer market.

Got to remember that the 10 years between 1990 and 2000 is pretty much the equivalent period United are going through now. Loss of a legend as manager and a spiral into mediocrity that's exemplified by a poor transfer record. They haven't quite had a 'Spice boys' period but from the outside it looks like they have some fundamental issues within the squad that go beyond ability.

Equally at that time in 1990's United looked like a forward looking club -  both on and off the pitch. Commercially they were excellent, they had an extended state of the art ground, a youth academy pumping out players and a decent transfer record. The roles are pretty much reversed now, except that we have oil-funded clubs stopping us absolutely dominating English football. United are poor in the transfers market, they have a tired stadium and seem to lack any direction at all levels of the club.
Gili Gulu

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:56:18 am
https://www.redcafe.net/threads/should-we-start-booing-to-show-our-discontent.469229/

They've finally gone full Everton

To be honest, I've been quite impressed with the Old Trafford crowd's reaction to their downfall. They've rarely booed, when the performances have been abysmal.
sinnermichael

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 03:52:05 pm
Phil McNulty not holding back on the BBC Sport website

Manchester United are a club and a team flattered by suggestions they are going nowhere - because the brutal truth is that Sunday's humiliation by Manchester City exposed the grim fact they are going backwards.

He's an Evertonian. He should know all about going backwards.
Andy82lfc

Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:52:31 am
That was the worst part and just goes to show why Richards shouldn't be in the game. He's supposed to be a football pundit/commentator not a paid fan who gets to have a laugh when his team wins. He needs to be adding to conversation or sitting in the stands.

Exactly this. I thought Keane was going to say something, was such a proper weird reaction to start his hysterics when there wasn't anything to laugh at like that. Such a poor attempt to add 'banter' or whatever it was he was doing. Embarrassing.
Red_Rich

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
They're now caught in the horrendous predicament of thinking they only have to make one or two good moves in their setup to put them on the right track to competing again, when in actual fact they're as far away from winning a league as Spurs, Arsenal, West Ham or Leicester. Even Newcastle, now they have money.  Every time a Manc pundit opens his or her trap it's always in terms of sorting something out so they can "compete next season".  But funnily enough they wouldn't ever say the same about Spurs or Arsenal for example.  It's entitlement gone mad.

It's their impatience and quick fix attempts at fast-tracking the rebuild that keeps hampering them.  In order to try and bridge the gap to us and City they make hasty choices hoping that they can somehow cheat the time frame.  We acted similarly at times over the last 30 years as well.  It simply doesn't work.  You're left perpetually playing catch-up which inevitably falls short and turns into chasing your own tail.  Then you fall further behind and the panic sets in that you'll get left behind for good which then leads to another snap decision! A proper catch 22. It's so beautiful to watch.



Raaphael

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
They`re still at it at Red Cafe:

"I remember Klopp getting to a CL final with Karius in goal, players like Henderson and Milner or Chamberlain in midfield, players like Firmino or even Origi.

When I say that I believe its the manager and not the players - it's because a good manager will get and only utelise the good players, improving some players whilst shifting out the rest. The manager is the biggest thing of the squad, not the players and we haven't had a single world class manager in their prime -

Moyes, Van gaal, Mourinho, Ole and Rangnick.

You look at that bunch of managers and is it really that surprising that we have been sh*t?"

First of all, Henderson, Milner, Chamberlain should walk into that United midfield. Yes, Milner getting older, but when it comes to mentality and working for the team, no contest.

Do United fans really think Liverpool supporters would want a lazy player like Pogba in our midfield instead of Henderson?   

And don`t get med started on Firmino. Average?? He`s probably better than any attacker Man Utd has had for the last decade when you look at his overall Liverpool career.

Even Origi.

For a fan base that labeled Rashford world class that`s something.


As long as they keep believing their team consists of world beaters, when half their team should play for clubs like Watford and Burnley, the disappointment will continue. McTominay is Tom Cleverly. Rashford is Welbeck.

There`s not one player I`d take at Liverpool from their team.

And I find it mindblowing that some of them keep thinking "it`s not the players". Obviously there are other factors as well, but it`s definitely the players too. 
Armand9

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:05:04 pm
Is there a single player from them that you'd have in our squad? Not first team like, obviously, but the squad? I'm not sure there is.

i'd have sancho on the bench
Raaphael

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:15:26 pm
i'd have sancho on the bench

I`m not sure I`d have him. The way he celebrated that goal yesterday before the job was done, looks really stupid now. I`m not sure he has the mentality.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 04:12:59 pm
And I find it mindblowing that some of them keep thinking "it`s not the players". Obviously there are other factors as well, but it`s definitely the players too.

It's largely the players, they are shite.

Seems the media and pundits may finally be waking up to this.
tonysleft

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
we are shite and if we got the right guy it could all be largely righted in 12-24 months in terms of getting back into top 4. but there isn't really a guy out there like that unless Ten Hag really is a silver bullet.
