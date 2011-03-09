They`re still at it at Red Cafe:
"I remember Klopp getting to a CL final with Karius in goal, players like Henderson and Milner or Chamberlain in midfield, players like Firmino or even Origi.
When I say that I believe its the manager and not the players - it's because a good manager will get and only utelise the good players, improving some players whilst shifting out the rest. The manager is the biggest thing of the squad, not the players and we haven't had a single world class manager in their prime -
Moyes, Van gaal, Mourinho, Ole and Rangnick.
You look at that bunch of managers and is it really that surprising that we have been sh*t?"
First of all, Henderson, Milner, Chamberlain should walk into that United midfield. Yes, Milner getting older, but when it comes to mentality and working for the team, no contest.
Do United fans really think Liverpool supporters would want a lazy player like Pogba in our midfield instead of Henderson?
And don`t get med started on Firmino. Average?? He`s probably better than any attacker Man Utd has had for the last decade when you look at his overall Liverpool career.
Even Origi.
For a fan base that labeled Rashford world class that`s something.
As long as they keep believing their team consists of world beaters, when half their team should play for clubs like Watford and Burnley, the disappointment will continue. McTominay is Tom Cleverly. Rashford is Welbeck.
There`s not one player I`d take at Liverpool from their team.
And I find it mindblowing that some of them keep thinking "it`s not the players". Obviously there are other factors as well, but it`s definitely the players too.