I dont think we ever wasted money like they do.



Our failing was wasting money on several squad player types such as Riera and NGog, rather than using kids to pad out the squad and buying fewer but better players. The Mancs seem to pay transfer record prices for squad players each year.



We had a 3 month spell in 1993 when we bought Nigel Clough, Julian Dicks and Neil Ruddock. All were bought for close to 2.5M, when the British transfer record at the time was 3.6 to 3.75M (Shearer and Keane). That's basically the equivalent of buying 3 players for +50M and all them being absolute rubbish (and it was obvious there weren't world beaters when we bought them).We've had a limited number of times when we've spent big and wasted money. If you look at our transfers between the period of our last league win in 1990 and before Houllier's summer of 1999 transfers, then it's a catalogue of poor signings and wasted money. We spent a lot of money on a lot of players who were either very poor for the club or flattered to deceive. Over a 10 year period there's a handful of successful transfers and that's part of the reason for our lack of success under Souness and Evans. Both were poor in the transfer market.Got to remember that the 10 years between 1990 and 2000 is pretty much the equivalent period United are going through now. Loss of a legend as manager and a spiral into mediocrity that's exemplified by a poor transfer record. They haven't quite had a 'Spice boys' period but from the outside it looks like they have some fundamental issues within the squad that go beyond ability.Equally at that time in 1990's United looked like a forward looking club - both on and off the pitch. Commercially they were excellent, they had an extended state of the art ground, a youth academy pumping out players and a decent transfer record. The roles are pretty much reversed now, except that we have oil-funded clubs stopping us absolutely dominating English football. United are poor in the transfers market, they have a tired stadium and seem to lack any direction at all levels of the club.