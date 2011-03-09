Carroll still makes me shudder, Comoli needed a kick in the bollocks for that and Kenny did himself no favours signing him either. Downing looked OK initially, I remember that shot that hit the bar on his debut, never realised that was as good as it got. Didn't we get most of the money back though? Pogba has cost the mancs an absolute fortune in fees and wages.



What a fucking legend that man is.Moves to United as a kid, and then leaves fucks them over to leave on a free to Juve. At Juve actually becomes a good player, backed up by midfielders doing his dirty work. To such an extent that....United pay £90 odd million for him. And then proceeds to be absolute dog shit for five years whilst contributing to awful team spirit and being a man-child with his mates Lingard and Rashford. And then proceeds to run his contract down and is going to fuck them over again (and most likely end up in another league where he can look decent again). Its fucking hilarious.