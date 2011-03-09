« previous next »
tubby

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31920 on: Today at 01:20:13 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:18:28 pm
Interesting to see Rashford leaking that he's thinking of leaving in the summer. Interesting in that he wasn't mentioned in that list of likely leakers from earlier on in the season. Tottenham is realistically as big a club as he'll be able to go to though.

Surely he'll end up at Newcastle.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31921 on: Today at 01:20:18 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:10:53 pm
Would Phil Babb be a more apt comparison to Harry Maguire. A record(I think) fee after a good World Cup. Just need Maguire to slide into the post with his balls first.

Neil Ruddock as a player.

Not the LFC version... the one that couldn't play for Swindon town because they had no shorts to fit him.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31922 on: Today at 01:20:50 pm
If Everton weren't skint I'm sure they would be all over Rashford. Maybe Stevie and Villa would go for him.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31923 on: Today at 01:24:00 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:15:49 pm
Are these still the Biggest Club in the World [TM] ?

How could they not be, don't they claim to have 1 billion fans?
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31924 on: Today at 01:27:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:18:47 pm
Not that you'd want us to sign him at all, but Tyler Morton has started big games for us at number 6 this season where we've had to thrown him in the deep end. It's a position you can never be too stocked in. Fabinho can't play all 60 games.

The likes of Fred and Mctominay are not great by any means but with Klopp's coaching would do okay. That's a big factor with United, poor coaching and a bad culture. We've been there as well.

Nah. I see a lot of McTominay and he's a liability, his game seems to be foul a lot and that's about it. He gets away with the shit as he plays for the mancs, the refs would card him all the time if he played anywhere else bar City
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31925 on: Today at 01:29:59 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:10:53 pm
Would Phil Babb be a more apt comparison to Harry Maguire. A record(I think) fee after a good World Cup. Just need Maguire to slide into the post with his balls first.

Nope, Babb was still a better player. I honestly don't think I've ever seen a CB at Liverpool as poor as Maguire, even Torben Piecknic wasn't as bad, just wouldn't do what he was told according to big Jan
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31926 on: Today at 01:31:36 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:15:49 pm
Are these still the Biggest Club in the World [TM] ?
Can I still fit into my 30 inch waist trousers?
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31927 on: Today at 01:32:57 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:20:13 pm
Surely he'll end up at Newcastle.
100% certainty, they're the only ones thick enough to pay his wages and they'll want him for more sports washing.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31928 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:27:50 pm
Nah. I see a lot of McTominay and he's a liability, his game seems to be foul a lot and that's about it. He gets away with the shit as he plays for the mancs, the refs would card him all the time if he played anywhere else bar City

Agreed. I've never seen him play a game for United where he shouldn't have been sent off

Every challenge he does is reckless and high. No idea what's he's got on the officials
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31929 on: Today at 01:34:27 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:05:54 pm
I dont think we ever wasted money like they do.

Our failing was wasting money on several squad player types such as Riera and NGog, rather than using kids to pad out the squad and buying fewer but better players. The Mancs seem to pay transfer record prices for squad players each year.
Maybe we would have if the money were there though. Just remember the Carroll/Downing/Adam shit sandwich.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31930 on: Today at 01:37:01 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:32:57 am
I trust we all noticed Maguire doing his funny little skip thing after City's first went in?

He probably would have done it after their second too, if he hadn't been flat on his arse at the time.

Tried to skip, but the ball went through his legs...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31931 on: Today at 01:41:38 pm
Love how Maguire is always pointing out to his team mates where to go and run, also when he's on the ball. The player with the least understanding of the game leading  8)
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31932 on: Today at 01:41:45 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:34:27 pm
Maybe we would have if the money were there though. Just remember the Carroll/Downing/Adam shit sandwich.

Carroll still makes me shudder, Comoli needed a kick in the bollocks for that and Kenny did himself no favours signing him either. Downing looked OK initially, I remember that shot that hit the bar on his debut, never realised that was as good as it got. Didn't we get most of the money back though? Pogba has cost the mancs an absolute fortune in fees and wages.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31933 on: Today at 01:45:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:41:45 pm
Carroll still makes me shudder, Comoli needed a kick in the bollocks for that and Kenny did himself no favours signing him either. Downing looked OK initially, I remember that shot that hit the bar on his debut, never realised that was as good as it got. Didn't we get most of the money back though? Pogba has cost the mancs an absolute fortune in fees and wages.
Paid 18.5M for him in 2011 and sold him for 6M in 2013. So not exactly half. We did manage to get about half back on Carrol that summer though.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31934 on: Today at 01:50:20 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:41:45 pm
Carroll still makes me shudder, Comoli needed a kick in the bollocks for that and Kenny did himself no favours signing him either. Downing looked OK initially, I remember that shot that hit the bar on his debut, never realised that was as good as it got. Didn't we get most of the money back though? Pogba has cost the mancs an absolute fortune in fees and wages.

What a fucking legend that man is.

Moves to United as a kid, and then leaves fucks them over to leave on a free to Juve. At Juve actually becomes a good player, backed up by midfielders doing his dirty work. To such an extent that....United pay £90 odd million for him. And then proceeds to be absolute dog shit for five years whilst contributing to awful team spirit and being a man-child with his mates Lingard and Rashford. And then proceeds to run his contract down and is going to fuck them over again (and most likely end up in another league where he can look decent again). Its fucking hilarious.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31935 on: Today at 01:52:54 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:50:20 pm
What a fucking legend that man is.

Moves to United as a kid, and then leaves fucks them over to leave on a free to Juve. At Juve actually becomes a good player, backed up by midfielders doing his dirty work. To such an extent that....United pay £90 odd million for him. And then proceeds to be absolute dog shit for five years whilst contributing to awful team spirit and being a man-child with his mates Lingard and Rashford. And then proceeds to run his contract down and is going to fuck them over again (and most likely end up in another league where he can look decent again). Its fucking hilarious.
Just remember he was also the most expensive player ever for 12 months when they signed him as well.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
Reply #31936 on: Today at 01:53:36 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:52:31 am
That was the worst part and just goes to show why Richards shouldn't be in the game. He's supposed to be a football pundit/commentator not a paid fan who gets to have a laugh when his team wins. He needs to be adding to conversation or sitting in the stands.

This. I'm no fan of Roy Keane but that was almost as unprofessional as everything that's come out of Gary Neville's mouth the last 5 or so years. Richards is a fucking dickhead.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31937 on: Today at 02:15:30 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:50:20 pm
What a fucking legend that man is.

Moves to United as a kid, and then leaves fucks them over to leave on a free to Juve. At Juve actually becomes a good player, backed up by midfielders doing his dirty work. To such an extent that....United pay £90 odd million for him. And then proceeds to be absolute dog shit for five years whilst contributing to awful team spirit and being a man-child with his mates Lingard and Rashford. And then proceeds to run his contract down and is going to fuck them over again (and most likely end up in another league where he can look decent again). Its fucking hilarious.

You're missing out "the first player to have a Twitter emoji"

Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31938 on: Today at 02:37:12 pm
#pogback

What an embarrassment that was.

 :lmao
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31939 on: Today at 02:42:44 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:05:04 pm
Is there a single player from them that you'd have in our squad? Not first team like, obviously, but the squad? I'm not sure there is.

I'd have de Gea over Adrian.

Probably.
You try me once you beg for more.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31940 on: Today at 02:47:51 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 02:42:44 pm
I'd have de Gea over Adrian.

Probably.

I'm not sure I would, De Gea is useless in a high line, he'd be destroyed here, even as 3rd choice and Adrian is supposed to be great in the dressing room
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31941 on: Today at 02:48:36 pm
Nothing was more cringe than when they unveiled Alexis Sanchez playing a Piano.

It had Ed Woodward marketing  hands all over that abomination of an idea.

And he was utter shite, 400k a week and he didn't even want to be there by his recent comments.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #31942 on: Today at 02:55:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:47:51 pm
I'm not sure I would, De Gea is useless in a high line, he'd be destroyed here, even as 3rd choice and Adrian is supposed to be great in the dressing room

Adrian needs to stay in the dressing room. He is awful with the ball at his feet like de Gea, but de Gea is a better shot stopper - unless he's playing $hit.  Which he often is.

Neither are getting ahead of Caoimhín.
You try me once you beg for more.
