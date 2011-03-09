Interesting to see Rashford leaking that he's thinking of leaving in the summer. Interesting in that he wasn't mentioned in that list of likely leakers from earlier on in the season. Tottenham is realistically as big a club as he'll be able to go to though.
Would Phil Babb be a more apt comparison to Harry Maguire. A record(I think) fee after a good World Cup. Just need Maguire to slide into the post with his balls first.
Are these still the Biggest Club in the World [TM] ?
Not that you'd want us to sign him at all, but Tyler Morton has started big games for us at number 6 this season where we've had to thrown him in the deep end. It's a position you can never be too stocked in. Fabinho can't play all 60 games.The likes of Fred and Mctominay are not great by any means but with Klopp's coaching would do okay. That's a big factor with United, poor coaching and a bad culture. We've been there as well.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Surely he'll end up at Newcastle.
Nah. I see a lot of McTominay and he's a liability, his game seems to be foul a lot and that's about it. He gets away with the shit as he plays for the mancs, the refs would card him all the time if he played anywhere else bar City
I dont think we ever wasted money like they do.Our failing was wasting money on several squad player types such as Riera and NGog, rather than using kids to pad out the squad and buying fewer but better players. The Mancs seem to pay transfer record prices for squad players each year.
I trust we all noticed Maguire doing his funny little skip thing after City's first went in?He probably would have done it after their second too, if he hadn't been flat on his arse at the time.
Maybe we would have if the money were there though. Just remember the Carroll/Downing/Adam shit sandwich.
Carroll still makes me shudder, Comoli needed a kick in the bollocks for that and Kenny did himself no favours signing him either. Downing looked OK initially, I remember that shot that hit the bar on his debut, never realised that was as good as it got. Didn't we get most of the money back though? Pogba has cost the mancs an absolute fortune in fees and wages.
What a fucking legend that man is.Moves to United as a kid, and then leaves fucks them over to leave on a free to Juve. At Juve actually becomes a good player, backed up by midfielders doing his dirty work. To such an extent that....United pay £90 odd million for him. And then proceeds to be absolute dog shit for five years whilst contributing to awful team spirit and being a man-child with his mates Lingard and Rashford. And then proceeds to run his contract down and is going to fuck them over again (and most likely end up in another league where he can look decent again). Its fucking hilarious.
That was the worst part and just goes to show why Richards shouldn't be in the game. He's supposed to be a football pundit/commentator not a paid fan who gets to have a laugh when his team wins. He needs to be adding to conversation or sitting in the stands.
Its all about winning shiny things.
Is there a single player from them that you'd have in our squad? Not first team like, obviously, but the squad? I'm not sure there is.
I'd have de Gea over Adrian.Probably.
I'm not sure I would, De Gea is useless in a high line, he'd be destroyed here, even as 3rd choice and Adrian is supposed to be great in the dressing room
