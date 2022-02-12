« previous next »
Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1857765 times)

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31840 on: Today at 10:56:58 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 09:04:52 am
Enjoyed this quote

'Of course, it was his knee off which the third goal deflected; the way things are going for him, hell probably get swallowed by a whale or squashed by a falling piano on the way home.'

And finally someone has said it:

"Harry Maguire, it hardly needs saying, is not having a good time. A player who can look so commanding, particularly in the less demanding world of international football, has become a liability."

The Euros were quite entertaining, but the football was of a very poor standard, being slow, slow, slow. It's why Maguire did look half decent. The same was true for so many failures in the Premier League - Lukaku, Shaw, Gilmour. And a team comprising Serie-A players actually won it!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31841 on: Today at 11:02:18 am »
Fucking hell he's brave having a pop at Xavi Billy Gilmour
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31842 on: Today at 11:04:26 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:56:58 am
And finally someone has said it:

"Harry Maguire, it hardly needs saying, is not having a good time. A player who can look so commanding, particularly in the less demanding world of international football, has become a liability."

The Euros were quite entertaining, but the football was of a very poor standard, being slow, slow, slow. It's why Maguire did look half decent. The same was true for so many failures in the Premier League - Lukaku, Shaw, Gilmour. And a team comprising Serie-A players actually won it!

Stick Pogba in the French team alongside Kante and he looks pretty good.

I thought United were a disgrace yesterday. All the times we played teams who were competing with United for titles, all the nasty remarks from Fergie about us not trying, I have no memory of us ever lying down like they did yesterday.
Pogba wandering around aimlessly, United essentially had ten men when City had the ball. The fastest he moved was when his number was held up and he was substituted. Fernandes was absolutely terrible, he must have had one of the lowest pass completion percentages of his United career.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31843 on: Today at 11:06:04 am »
Rashford considering his future, Everton are scraping the pennies together as we speak.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31844 on: Today at 11:10:27 am »
The hyperbole around his intellect when he came in just looks even funnier now. These are some genuine stories/headlines:

Ralf Rangnick has arrived and he's taking the Premier League by storm. The man himself, talking through his tactics on camera, is truly extraordinary. A true genius at work. Sit back, relax, and listen... - SportBible after Uniteds resounding 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace

Manchester United given insight into how 'special' Ralf Rangnick will change Premier League - MEN, before he'd even taken a training session

Klopp, Nagelsmann and Tuchel all regard him as their mentor... Ralf Rangnick is the 'Godfather of the Gegenpress' who plays 'heavy metal football' - Daily Mail
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31845 on: Today at 11:11:17 am »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 10:00:28 am
Yernited are in the midst of an almost carbon copy of 1990's era LFC.

They are going about everything in the wrong way. Spending huge fee's on 'names' and reputations but for players who don't fit the work ethic or a managers vision.

For Maguire, I see Neil Ruddock. For Pogba I see Ince. For Ronaldo I see Collymore.

These people don't 'get' it, it's all about them and their ego's or their inflated reputations in the media. This lot won't get near the Premier League title for another 10 years at least.

And they'll go through another 3 or 4 managers.
Totally disagree, and to be honest getting a bit sick of this line being peddled. We were never this shite - and in any case any down periods we had were not for the same reasons.

Not quite sure why LFC fans are so quick to want to equate us with this shit-show. Our situation, our problems and the way we reacted to them, and the stuff this shower are undergoing and doing to themselves, are chalk and cheese.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31846 on: Today at 11:13:23 am »
Trying to stop laughing and be rational about it, unless United can find some manager with the impact of Klopp (because our squad in 2015 was even worse than United's now) then they are going to be rebuilding their squad for YEARS. I would put their players that they need rid of in 3 categories:

Not good enough - AWB, Maguire, Fred
Always injured or too old - Bailly, Jones, Varane, Ronaldo, Mata, Matic, Cavani
Bad influence on the dressing room - Fernandes, Pogba

They need, at bare minimum:
RB
2CB
2CM
2 FWDs

Such a serious mess. Needless to say, they are already half way to our 30 years title drought - they have no chance of a serious title challenge in the next 5 years.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31847 on: Today at 11:16:03 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 10:37:08 am
They celebrated going top of the PL half way through last season and finishing above us after our horrific injury ridden season. That was their equivalent of winning a trophy. They genuinely thought we were in crisis last summer, when they were just showing how small time they had actually become. Still got lots of cash but are miles away from being serious contenders at anything. Terrible squad which will takes years to unpick. City, Liverpool, Chelsea, even Arsenal are disappearing into the distance. Will they even make Thursday night football next season? Might be best for them if they don't so lets hope they finish high enough for the conference at least!
They aren't loaded anymore.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31848 on: Today at 11:16:56 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 11:10:27 am
The hyperbole around his intellect when he came in just looks even funnier now. These are some genuine stories/headlines:

Ralf Rangnick has arrived and he's taking the Premier League by storm. The man himself, talking through his tactics on camera, is truly extraordinary. A true genius at work. Sit back, relax, and listen... - SportBible after Uniteds resounding 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace

Manchester United given insight into how 'special' Ralf Rangnick will change Premier League - MEN, before he'd even taken a training session

Klopp, Nagelsmann and Tuchel all regard him as their mentor... Ralf Rangnick is the 'Godfather of the Gegenpress' who plays 'heavy metal football' - Daily Mail

 ;D
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31849 on: Today at 11:17:12 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:06:04 am
Rashford considering his future, Everton are scraping the pennies together as we speak.

Shall we have a sweepstake about which RAWKite is the first to say Klopp could make him an amazing player? :D
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31850 on: Today at 11:23:01 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:04:52 am
I remember when bissaka signed they came out with some tripe about "we've scanned our database of thousands of right backs and Aaron's stats, for what we need, matched perfectly".

I reckon it was Woody's way of convincing the plebs that they have proper recruitment like Liverpool.  See we use stats too!!

They were claiming he's better than Trent because he had more tackles per 90 mins at Palace. A team that spends 90% of its time defending whilst Trent spends 90% of his time attacking.

They're imbeciles.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31851 on: Today at 11:25:16 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:11:17 am
Totally disagree, and to be honest getting a bit sick of this line being peddled. We were never this shite - and in any case any down periods we had were not for the same reasons.

Not quite sure why LFC fans are so quick to want to equate us with this shit-show. Our situation, our problems and the way we reacted to them, and the stuff this shower are undergoing and doing to themselves, are chalk and cheese.

I dunno, the last season and a half under Souness were awful. 5-1 loss to Coventry, FA Cup defeats to Bolton & Bristol at Anfield, hammered by Spartak Moscow in Europe etc etc.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31852 on: Today at 11:25:27 am »
in answer to the question we're we ever this bad in the 90's - no, you can talk all you want about quality of player etc, we weren't this gutless self entitled bunch of fannies that look like they've never met before the match line up

anyway, more quality from post match maguire

"We havent done things that we did in the first half well, and for me, the main thing was, when we had the ball, we just gave it back to them far too cheaply, far too easily, we werent clean enough with our passing. And in moments where we did have chances to hurt them we werent clinical enough, we werent clean enough with the passing and the transitional moments in the game, especially in the second half.'

This motherfucker does it everytime, plays like a bag of cement, standing like a statue watching the opposition pop in goals left right and centre doing fuck all and he always blame's the attack. Fucker never calls out the defense and never ever takes any blame on himself. Utter coward of a player in every possible way from how he plays the game to after match talk and he's their fucking captain  :lmao

i stand by my statement months ago, worse CB in the league, i watch a lot of footy and catch most highlights of those i miss, no one is as appalling as this dude, he is an A1 chancer who somehow gets to play footy every week in the best league in the europe - he shouldnt' be near it - and on top of all that is huge unit of coward to boot

how does he get picked over bailly? he's no maldini but even including his gaffs every other game or so, way better than maguire

i was trying to quantify how bad they are and the most telling thing that struck me was this: - i hate utd, i never want to see them win a single game unless it seriously benefits us, i love seeing them humiliated in the league and europe and i'm in heaven watching that lot reel and their fans with them and wallow in the levels of banter they provide and yet even I get angry watching them play like a bunch of lazy fucks stealing a living cos i love football and can't believe what im watching
« Last Edit: Today at 11:31:00 am by Armand9 »
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31853 on: Today at 11:26:45 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:04:26 am
Stick Pogba in the French team alongside Kante and he looks pretty good.

But it's not even Kante is it? It's the poor quality of international competition. It's miles behind the Premier League. Liverpool would utterly destroy Italy.

But Pogba actually looked half decent against the Swiss (even though he did eventually hand the game to them on a plate). I was delighted. It gave him more road in the Premier League for Man United.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31854 on: Today at 11:29:41 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:29:27 am
Mata is still on the books

WTF? Seriously? I assumed he'd died.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31855 on: Today at 11:30:43 am »
Now here's more from former defender John OShea, who won five Premier League titles at Manchester United, and was asked about his thoughts on current United captain Harry Maguire:

Quote
"He's a top international defender. He's having a bit of a tough spell but it's not just him.

"It's amazing when you listen to the calls. Fans are so emotional and rightly so. That's why you love and support teams, but of those fans, when Harry Maguire was playing for England, they were loving him.

"Harry is a good player but he's probably just having a tough spell and he's got to come through it.

"It's one of those things that everything gets highlighted at the moment and you just have to train hard and come through these moments."


 ;D
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31856 on: Today at 11:31:07 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 11:25:27 am
in answer to the question we're we ever this bad in the 90's - no, you can talk all you want about quality of player etc, we weren't this gutless self entitled bunch of fannies that look like they've never met before the match line up

anyway, more quality from post match maguire

"We havent done things that we did in the first half well, and for me, the main thing was, when we had the ball, we just gave it back to them far too cheaply, far too easily, we werent clean enough with our passing. And in moments where we did have chances to hurt them we werent clinical enough, we werent clean enough with the passing and the transitional moments in the game, especially in the second half.'

This motherfucker does it everytime, plays like a bag of cement, standing like a statue watching the opposition pop in goals left right and centre doing fuck all and he always blame's the attack. Fucker never calls out the defense and never ever takes any blame on himself. Utter coward of a player in every possible way from how he plays the game to after match talk and he's their fucking captain  :lmao

i stand by my statement months ago, worse CB in the league, i watch a lot of footy and catch most highlights of those i miss, no one is as appalling as this dude, he is an A1 chancer who somehow gets to play footy every week in the best league in the europe - he shouldnt' be near it - and on top of all that is huge unit of coward to boot

how does he get picked over bailly? he's no maldini but even including his gaffs every other game or so, way better than maguire

Yeah it's incredible. Their captain  ;D there's nothing about him that points to him being a leader, he has little ability and the club is way too big for him, I've no idea how he's somehow got that position but it's great. Ronaldo going from the likes of Ramos, Chiellini, Bonucci etc to this guy is fucking hilarious.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31857 on: Today at 11:31:49 am »
Rashford is a good player (and an even better human being :-) ), but he would be at absolute best 5th choice for us and even that is probably harsh on one of ours. Thats how far United & he have fallen.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31858 on: Today at 11:32:48 am »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 11:25:16 am
I dunno, the last season and a half under Souness were awful. 5-1 loss to Coventry, FA Cup defeats to Bolton & Bristol at Anfield, hammered by Spartak Moscow in Europe etc etc.

4-1 at Blackburn, 3-0 at Newcastle, 4-0 at Arsenal. We had a few drubbings, just somehow managed to avoid anything too bad against our biggest rivals. That 3-3 with United briefly threatened to be horrific.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31859 on: Today at 11:32:51 am »
Was it Rob who first made the 'Nat Phillips is better than Maguire' shout and got slaughtered for it?
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31860 on: Today at 11:32:57 am »
I trust we all noticed Maguire doing his funny little skip thing after City's first went in?

He probably would have done it after their second too, if he hadn't been flat on his arse at the time.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31861 on: Today at 11:38:26 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:32:51 am
Was it Rob who first made the 'Nat Phillips is better than Maguire' shout and got slaughtered for it?

Yes it was me 😎
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31862 on: Today at 11:39:15 am »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 11:25:16 am
I dunno, the last season and a half under Souness were awful. 5-1 loss to Coventry, FA Cup defeats to Bolton & Bristol at Anfield, hammered by Spartak Moscow in Europe etc etc.
However bad we may have been at any given instance, it wasn't for the same reasons as this lot are. That's the point I'm addressing.

I've no problem with people saying we were bad at times; it's when people try and equate this clown show with our down periods, saying things like 'they are now what we were in the 90s' or whatever, when it's just not true.

We had our period on the sidelines and in the shadows, but for different, and mostly much more understandable, reasons. These lot, with every possible advantage they could want, have self-inflicted this shitshow upon themselves. Over and over again.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31863 on: Today at 11:40:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:38:26 am
Yes it was me 😎
And you were right. I think I even said so at the time. But that was during that period when actual LFC fans wanted us to Take Man Utd Seriously and were getting angry when some of us kept ripping the piss out of them :)
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31864 on: Today at 11:44:22 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 11:25:27 am
snip

He always does this. After a scoring draw against Burnley, where he was hilarious for Burnley's goal he said this: -

Quote
We have got to win the game with the amount of chances we created. We had to get that second goal. Two points dropped.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31865 on: Today at 11:46:31 am »
Remember when Neville said this lot were Kane, Sancho and Varane away from challenging for the title. Ok they got Ronaldo over Kane but most of them were buzzing with the signing. Now Neville has went back on his words saying they're miles away from us and City...

Genuine question, if you're a manager coming in who do you even look to build your team around? Sancho?? Fernandes is decent but not someone you'd built your entire team around and their supporting players are shocking as well. Can't believe they've spent over a billion pounds and that's the team they've currently got.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31866 on: Today at 11:49:05 am »
Maguire is the classic example of a central defender who looks good playing for a team that sits deep with full-backs tucked in tight on either side and two defensive midfielders sitting in front.

Put them in a more expansive team where they have to shift over to cover in wide areas, or push to the halfway line and go one-on-one against a pacy striker, then watch out. Michael Keane is another, the Burnley lad Tarkowski would be as well.

Maguire's go-to moves when he's isolated is to either go flying through the back as the ball arrives, or rugby tackle them as they go by. He's an utter liability, and this has so unsettled his game that his bread-and-butter elements of his defending have suffered badly too, he's letting players get round him in tight areas and keeps letting the ball cross his body instead of adjusting himself as the ball comes in. The number of times his body shape is wrong to deal with the ball in the penalty area is ridiculous.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:53:53 am by Gili Gulu »
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31867 on: Today at 11:53:36 am »
Funny that people, fans and non-fans, still think that just changing manager could turn them around. They've tried all sorts of managers after Ferguson, and they've all failed. Obviously they have much deeper problems.

If they had a plan, they could use Ragy as a transitional manager. Get rid of some of the most toxic players, start hiring competent scouts and coaches, focus on the football rather than marketing, etc. Then, after maybe 2 years, they could try to get a top manager that could get them to challenge for titles again. But I can't see them doing that.

Rodgers was that for us, and he did a lot of things that made things much easier for Klopp. He ended an era of nostalgia and got the club to focus on modern football built on pace and skill.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31868 on: Today at 11:53:40 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 11:10:27 am
The hyperbole around his intellect when he came in just looks even funnier now. These are some genuine stories/headlines:

Ralf Rangnick has arrived and he's taking the Premier League by storm. The man himself, talking through his tactics on camera, is truly extraordinary. A true genius at work. Sit back, relax, and listen... - SportBible after Uniteds resounding 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace

Manchester United given insight into how 'special' Ralf Rangnick will change Premier League - MEN, before he'd even taken a training session

Klopp, Nagelsmann and Tuchel all regard him as their mentor... Ralf Rangnick is the 'Godfather of the Gegenpress' who plays 'heavy metal football' - Daily Mail
Sports journalism has pretty much gone. Rational analysis has been replaced by PR and cheerleading.
