in answer to the question we're we ever this bad in the 90's - no, you can talk all you want about quality of player etc, we weren't this gutless self entitled bunch of fannies that look like they've never met before the match line upanyway, more quality from post match maguire"We havent done things that we did in the first half well, and for me, the main thing was, when we had the ball, we just gave it back to them far too cheaply, far too easily, we werent clean enough with our passing.we werent clean enough with the passing and the transitional moments in the game, especially in the second half.'This motherfucker does it everytime, plays like a bag of cement, standing like a statue watching the opposition pop in goals left right and centre doing fuck all and he always blame's the attack. Fucker never calls out the defense and never ever takes any blame on himself. Utter coward of a player in every possible way from how he plays the game to after match talk and he's their fucking captaini stand by my statement months ago, worse CB in the league, i watch a lot of footy and catch most highlights of those i miss, no one is as appalling as this dude, he is an A1 chancer who somehow gets to play footy every week in the best league in the europe - he shouldnt' be near it - and on top of all that is huge unit of coward to boothow does he get picked over bailly? he's no maldini but even including his gaffs every other game or so, way better than maguirei was trying to quantify how bad they are and the most telling thing that struck me was this: - i hate utd, i never want to see them win a single game unless it seriously benefits us, i love seeing them humiliated in the league and europe and i'm in heaven watching that lot reel and their fans with them and wallow in the levels of banter they provide and yet even I get angry watching them play like a bunch of lazy fucks stealing a living cos i love football and can't believe what im watching