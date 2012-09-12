Honestly i think its soo funny how they are operating and always blaming the owners... for me its actually "pretty easy" to see what their issue is.



Neville always says "they had a winner with Mourinho and he couldn't fix this mess".... Mourinho has not done anything for over 5 years and his last good achievement was at Inter.



If i was a United Fan (thank god im not), i would want the club to go for a young up and coming coach (probably ten Haag) and get rid of all those instagram players and start getting some hard workers and talents in. Sancho is the only good signing these lot made for years. Talented and hard working. Their squad is rotten to the core and they haven't had a good manager since Ferguson.



But (and its a great but for us), their Fans will demand big name players, they will get someone like Neymar when he's 32 and they will all be celebrating before they finish 6th again.



Love seeing them meltdown every season, it gives me great satisfaction and i will never feel sorry for them lot.



That's not going to solve the issue though.It runs deeper. It's the culture of the club- from the owners down the hierarchy- incl the fans.For example- one of the differences between us is that we support and back our manager, while they revere their players. It's better to back the manager and have him make the football-related decisions- no matter if we like it or not. Support him- and he will sort out the players.At United, the manager is always undermined, and undermining someone's authority is definitely a recipe for failure. No question.Those managers have no real "power" over anything at United and so they can't "flourish".The other is that purchases have to pass some sort of internal process that verifies Marketability. I think that's obvious. That has never happened at Liverpool.Never have we allowed sponsors and internal departments to dictate what happens on the pitch. For United it seems standard fare.As a result, there are too many cooks in the kitchen... too many hands in the pie.They need to come out from 2007 and adopt the newer philosophies that they used to make fun of when our own Rafa came to these shores. They're still stuck in the previous-to-last decade. A new manager might help with that... but then he will also need to have the influence to overhaul the youth, the traininig facilities, the fitness regime, medical and nutritional foundations and staff... and I can't see a manager getting the go-ahead to do that at United. He's just a cog in other people's and departments plans.Maybe Ralph will- if he doesn't build up a stink that follows him around Old Trafford after this season.Another is that they value spending much higher than anything else and they shun the approach we've had throughout our successful and not-so-successful periods, which is being a well-run-club, spending what you earn- with a "marquee" signing from time to time and focussing on working as a team. The 8-men-to-carry-a-piano philosphy- or similar. You need to build, you can't just jump from point A to Z.The reason Ferguson was successful, was that he was an apex predator who joined an environment where all or some of this was going on and he pretty much immediately rose to the top of the chain- and remained there. I think he ran everything.In his own bizarre way, he managed to get them to function like a real football club should: by focussing on the pitch and letting the man in charge of football matters run it- with minimal restrictions.Our supporters are very much a part of how our club has been run and behaved all throughout our time from Shanks (and even earlier) up to now, so therein lies a major difference in expectation between us to start with. There is a difference between the supporters and what they expect from their club- and it just so happens that our club is in sync- to a large degree with our supporters' desires and expectations.A change of manager will not really help them. It's been going on since the late 60's- with a purple patch in Ferguson so I don't think they are capable of changing.It's "tickets" for them.