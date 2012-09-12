« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 789 790 791 792 793 [794]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1852553 times)

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 348
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31720 on: Today at 08:27:12 pm »
Youre being a bit unfair on AWB. Theres a good player in there. Uniteds coaching has destroyed him.

Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,606
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31721 on: Today at 08:27:33 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 08:23:49 pm
I've seen this image a bunch of times and it gives me anxiety every time I see it.
I dont think I get it, but just knowing Maguire's the most expensive defender (and Kepa, for keeper) makes me laugh
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,371
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31722 on: Today at 08:28:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:13:59 pm
the ultimate in stealth football.

Ralf is the father of that too. It's just no one knew it til now.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,755
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31723 on: Today at 08:28:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:14:57 pm
I don't think anyone's said otherwise ....

Well, a statement about GD swinging our way is saying that implicitly...
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31724 on: Today at 08:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 08:27:12 pm
Youre being a bit unfair on AWB. Theres a good player in there. Uniteds coaching has destroyed him.

Is there? I cannot imagine him trying to hold a line. The bloke literally has no idea whats going on in a game at any point. He is merely a man with legs.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,978
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31725 on: Today at 08:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:22:41 pm
Sending McTominay out to do the media rounds. Leadership from the senior pros.

Q. Accusations that United players gave up today, whats your opinion on that?

A. Its difficult to see whats going around you on the pitch. Ill have to watch it back and see the body language  :o  :o

Erm, the answer youre looking for is no. Not imply that they did.
United youngster is in the mold of other united youngsters.


Hes 25!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,978
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31726 on: Today at 08:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 08:27:12 pm
Youre being a bit unfair on AWB. Theres a good player in there. Uniteds coaching has destroyed him.


Theres a decent player beating him 5 times a game. Thats the only decent player near him.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,920
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31727 on: Today at 08:35:24 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:31:38 pm
They are like the old lad in the niteclub who thinks he can still pull fit, young birds. The music comes on, everyone starts grinding bar him. He just stands there wondering how you dance to this, and waiting for Genesis to be played.

Bit personal that, comparing me to the Mancs
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31728 on: Today at 08:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 08:27:12 pm
Youre being a bit unfair on AWB. Theres a good player in there. Uniteds coaching has destroyed him.

With top class coaching he could've become a decent pacy no-nonsense CB. No way he can be a fullback for a club with any ambition. Woefully limited on the ball, lacking at the most fundamental, rudimentary level.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,971
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31729 on: Today at 08:41:52 pm »
They're not that bad...















They're worse.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31730 on: Today at 08:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 08:27:12 pm
Youre being a bit unfair on AWB. Theres a good player in there. Uniteds coaching has destroyed him.
He was good at Palace for a youngster but it seems they have coached every good thing out of him.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,336
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31731 on: Today at 08:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 08:27:12 pm
Youre being a bit unfair on AWB. Theres a good player in there. Uniteds coaching has destroyed him.

Hes absolutely horrendous. Your lot absolutely robbed them
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,294
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31732 on: Today at 08:55:41 pm »
Even if they raise their game to the max, we'd need to have about 15 players unavailable for it to be as contest at our place.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31733 on: Today at 08:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 08:27:12 pm
Youre being a bit unfair on AWB. Theres a good player in there. Uniteds coaching has destroyed him.
Hello Aaron.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,043
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31734 on: Today at 09:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 08:27:12 pm
Youre being a bit unfair on AWB. Theres a good player in there. Uniteds coaching has destroyed him.



Good at what though? From what I've seen of him at Palace and Man Utd, he's adept at getting the ball away from an attacker when going to ground (not winning it, just getting it away from himself and the opposition) but that's about it?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,369
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31735 on: Today at 09:07:02 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:13:47 pm
Surprised Keane didnt punch that clown Richards, he practically laughed in his face.

I decided to watch that clip. They're both clowns aren't they? Keane talked for three whole minutes about Man United's failures and said just one thing - they don't "run around" enough when the other team have the ball. They lack "commitment" in other words. Richards burst out laughing and then flattered Keane by saying that United needed him as manager.

The level of football analysis on that show is unbelievably bad.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,691
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31736 on: Today at 09:10:21 pm »
If I didn't already know that Solskjaer got sacked in November, I wouldn't have figured out that there'd been a change in management. Nothing has changed.
Logged

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31737 on: Today at 09:15:00 pm »
Honestly i think its soo funny how they are operating and always blaming the owners... for me its actually "pretty easy" to see what their issue is.

Neville always says "they had a winner with Mourinho and he couldn't fix this mess".... Mourinho has not done anything for over 5 years and his last good achievement was at Inter.

If i was a United Fan (thank god im not), i would want the club to go for a young up and coming coach (probably ten Haag) and get rid of all those instagram players and start getting some hard workers and talents in. Sancho is the only good signing these lot made for years. Talented and hard working. Their squad is rotten to the core and they haven't had a good manager since Ferguson.

But (and its a great but for us), their Fans will demand big name players, they will get someone like Neymar when he's 32 and they will all be celebrating before they finish 6th again.

Love seeing them meltdown every season, it gives me great satisfaction and i will never feel sorry for them lot.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31738 on: Today at 09:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:28:36 pm
Well, a statement about GD swinging our way is saying that implicitly...
I don't think he's implying that it's the way it will turn out.
He's suggesting we cover our bases- and I agree. We need to look after our GD, as well as win our remaining matches.

I agree with both those 100%
Good things come to those who are prepared.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:25:41 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,714
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31739 on: Today at 09:25:19 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 09:15:00 pm
Honestly i think its soo funny how they are operating and always blaming the owners... for me its actually "pretty easy" to see what their issue is.

Neville always says "they had a winner with Mourinho and he couldn't fix this mess".... Mourinho has not done anything for over 5 years and his last good achievement was at Inter.

If i was a United Fan (thank god im not), i would want the club to go for a young up and coming coach (probably ten Haag) and get rid of all those instagram players and start getting some hard workers and talents in. Sancho is the only good signing these lot made for years. Talented and hard working. Their squad is rotten to the core and they haven't had a good manager since Ferguson.

But (and its a great but for us), their Fans will demand big name players, they will get someone like Neymar when he's 32 and they will all be celebrating before they finish 6th again.

Love seeing them meltdown every season, it gives me great satisfaction and i will never feel sorry for them lot.
A young coach is never going to be able to turn that behemoth around. They have no competent recruitment or coaching because they've filled the organization with incompetent ex players. That's why they keep buying rubbish players.
There's far too much focus on the manager, as if it's  a single person doing everything.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,223
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31740 on: Today at 09:25:59 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:13:47 pm
Surprised Keane didnt punch that clown Richards, he practically laughed in his face.
Richards is an absolute baffoon but that would never happen because Keane isnt the hard man he so badly wants to be.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31741 on: Today at 09:26:20 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:25:19 pm
A young coach is never going to be able to turn that behemoth around. They have no competent recruitment or coaching because they've filled the organization with incompetent ex players. That's why they keep buying rubbish players.
There's far too much focus on the manager, as if it's  a single person doing everything.
A young coach would probably get eaten alive there.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,463
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31742 on: Today at 09:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 08:40:31 pm
With top class coaching he could've become a decent pacy no-nonsense CB. No way he can be a fullback for a club with any ambition. Woefully limited on the ball, lacking at the most fundamental, rudimentary level.

Centre half is more brains than brawns. Its better when you have both like VVD.

AWB just doesnt have it in him to be good with positioning or having leadership to organise his defenders. With training, the best he could achieve is to become a Maguire.
Logged

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31743 on: Today at 09:28:35 pm »
Btw. we should build Pogba a statue, he got through the United acadamy, fucked off for free, went to Juventus, turned into world class and made United pay 90 million to get him back. Then he downs tools for 5 years and helps the club to become toxic.... And now he fucks off for free again. What a hero.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31744 on: Today at 09:32:29 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 09:15:00 pm
Honestly i think its soo funny how they are operating and always blaming the owners... for me its actually "pretty easy" to see what their issue is.

Neville always says "they had a winner with Mourinho and he couldn't fix this mess".... Mourinho has not done anything for over 5 years and his last good achievement was at Inter.

If i was a United Fan (thank god im not), i would want the club to go for a young up and coming coach (probably ten Haag) and get rid of all those instagram players and start getting some hard workers and talents in. Sancho is the only good signing these lot made for years. Talented and hard working. Their squad is rotten to the core and they haven't had a good manager since Ferguson.

But (and its a great but for us), their Fans will demand big name players, they will get someone like Neymar when he's 32 and they will all be celebrating before they finish 6th again.

Love seeing them meltdown every season, it gives me great satisfaction and i will never feel sorry for them lot.
That's not going to solve the issue though.
It runs deeper. It's the culture of the club- from the owners down the hierarchy- incl the fans.

For example- one of the differences between us is that we support and back our manager, while they revere their players. It's better to back the manager and have him make the football-related decisions- no matter if we like it or not. Support him- and he will sort out the players.
At United, the manager is always undermined, and undermining someone's authority is definitely a recipe for failure. No question.
Those managers have no real "power" over anything at United and so they can't "flourish".

The other is that purchases have to pass some sort of internal process that verifies Marketability. I think that's obvious. That has never happened at Liverpool.
Never have we allowed sponsors and internal departments to dictate what happens on the pitch. For United it seems standard fare.
As a result, there are too many cooks in the kitchen... too many hands in the pie.

They need to come out from 2007 and adopt the newer philosophies that they used to make fun of when our own Rafa came to these shores. They're still stuck in the previous-to-last decade. A new manager might help with that... but then he will also need to have the influence to overhaul the youth, the traininig facilities, the fitness regime, medical and nutritional foundations and staff... and I can't see a manager getting the go-ahead to do that at United. He's just a cog in other people's and departments plans.
Maybe Ralph will- if he doesn't build up a stink that follows him around Old Trafford after this season.

Another is that they value spending much higher than anything else and they shun the approach we've had throughout our successful and not-so-successful periods, which is being a well-run-club, spending what you earn- with a "marquee" signing from time to time and focussing on working as a team. The 8-men-to-carry-a-piano philosphy- or similar. You need to build, you can't just jump from point A to Z.

The reason Ferguson was successful, was that he was an apex predator who joined an environment where all or some of this was going on and he pretty much immediately rose to the top of the chain- and remained there. I think he ran everything.
In his own bizarre way, he managed to get them to function like a real football club should: by focussing on the pitch and letting the man in charge of football matters run it- with minimal restrictions.

Our supporters are very much a part of how our club has been run and behaved all throughout our time from Shanks (and even earlier) up to now, so therein lies a major difference in expectation between us to start with. There is a difference between the supporters and what they expect from their club- and it just so happens that our club is in sync- to a large degree with our supporters' desires and expectations.

A change of manager will not really help them. It's been going on since the late 60's- with a purple patch in Ferguson so I don't think they are capable of changing.

It's "tickets" for them.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:36 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,009
  • JFT96
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31745 on: Today at 09:44:36 pm »
Didnt Coutinho money basically fund Allison and Virgil?

For a similar fee of 130m plus they got Maguire and AWB. Honestly
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,336
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31746 on: Today at 10:02:22 pm »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31747 on: Today at 10:03:42 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 09:25:59 pm
Richards is an absolute baffoon but that would never happen because Keane isnt the hard man he so badly wants to be.

Didnt Keane start of as a boxer before turning to footie?  Aside from that, Richards is rubbish as a pundit generally.  Lots of giggles and yelling about nothing.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,431
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31748 on: Today at 10:08:15 pm »
Facebook post reminder popped up today from 10 years ago, I'd taught the youngest, who was 17 months old, to go up to his Ma and go 5 times. Today he just took the piss about how shite they are and thanked me for not allowing him to be made to be a United fan 😎
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Pages: 1 ... 789 790 791 792 793 [794]   Go Up
« previous next »
 