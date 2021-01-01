« previous next »
Author Topic: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy  (Read 1845719 times)

Online ScubaSteve

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31520 on: Today at 11:18:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:44:29 am
Just flicking through my book of Nursery Rhymes to learn the United songbook for later.

 :lmao
Offline Zlen

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31521 on: Today at 11:25:48 am »
I think they might have their pants taken down today.
4-0 conservative estimate.
Offline keyop

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31522 on: Today at 11:33:51 am »
If City win, its expected anyway and at least Utd got beat.
If they draw, they both drop points, giving us a chance to close the gap further, and Utd's top 4 chances will narrow.
If Utd win, then we have even more momentum, and City/Pep would feel even more pressure.

I rarely watch any PL games other than ours, but will definitely watch this one, to see how City play under pressure at home against their local rivals they're expected to beat. Arsenal playing first today might help, as a win puts them 4th which might give Utd added incentive.
Online meady1981

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31523 on: Today at 11:35:21 am »
2-2
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31524 on: Today at 11:36:03 am »
I love United. Best team, best City and best Ground and best fans and best best in the best.


Unless they lose.
Offline PaulF

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31525 on: Today at 11:40:16 am »
With our win yesterday, whatever the result we can see a silver lining .
Offline harleydanger

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31526 on: Today at 11:44:41 am »
We all get to feel what its like to be a United supporter today.

Except for the 6 fingers and feeling your sister up.
Offline OOS

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31527 on: Today at 11:46:23 am »
GGMU
Online xbugawugax

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31528 on: Today at 11:49:33 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm
Ronaldo, Cavani, Shaw and Varane not in Utds squad

means their CB will be maguire +another..lindeloff or what happened to bailly. Both of them would be better off than having slabhead in there

dalot and awb probably will start

think rashford will start. He is useless but his speedy. If pogba starts, will he be having his one game that puts him in the shop window? he seems to turn up vs city as i can recall a few times.
Offline rob1966

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31529 on: Today at 11:56:30 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:07:52 am
Come on Manchester City 37-0 would be nice

Has your missus hacked your account?
Online Billy The Kid

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31530 on: Today at 12:08:53 pm »
Just had a quick peek at recent results between these 2 and United have a surprisingly good record against them

Oddly enough, City seem to do better at Old Trafford and United seem to do better at the Etihad



Offline Ghost Town

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31531 on: Today at 12:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 12:08:53 pm
Just had a quick peek at recent results between these 2 and United have a surprisingly good record against them

Oddly enough, City seem to do better at Old Trafford and United seem to do better at the Etihad




Perhaps having 70k+ around them in the stands at OT make City feel like a big club, while Utd at the Empty see all the blue and think they're at Everton
Offline afc turkish

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31532 on: Today at 12:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:05:36 am
If so then at least we'll get to the see another instalment of the Harry Maguire Comedy Roadshow.

Double-billing with Grease?
Online newterp

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31533 on: Today at 12:33:23 pm »
ManU win of course.

Barring that, a draw of course - but I would prefer it to be ManU leading and giving up a late goal. maybe the exact opposite though as I would hope it would hurt psychologically.
Offline rob1966

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31534 on: Today at 02:15:56 pm »
Anyone not wanting a Utd win needs to give themselves a good talking to. Fuck what it does for the Mancs, it's what the result does for us and our title challenge that matters.

Hope Ralf has studied the videos of when Smaegol went there and won and does the same. Sit back, hit them on the break, score first and City will wobble, they don't cope well with going behind, especially without Kompany and Aguero.
Online Phineus

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31535 on: Today at 02:17:45 pm »
Ronaldo out works in their favour, will mean theyll look to counter more which is only way theyve hurt city recently.

Fingers crossed they get something today.
Online meady1981

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31536 on: Today at 02:22:29 pm »
Me right now

Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31537 on: Today at 02:25:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:15:56 pm
Anyone not wanting a Utd win needs to give themselves a good talking to. Fuck what it does for the Mancs, it's what the result does for us and our title challenge that matters.

Hope Ralf has studied the videos of when Smaegol went there and won and does the same. Sit back, hit them on the break, score first and City will wobble, they don't cope well with going behind, especially without Kompany and Aguero.
100% this.

I don't think this will be a battering at all. City struggled against Everton recently FFS. The obvious one is them not scoring early. Indeed if united score first they have a very good chance of getting a draw at least.
Online oojason

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31538 on: Today at 02:31:57 pm »

[Sky Sports] The difference between Manchester United and Manchester City since they won their last Premier League title - https://streamable.com/dpa44w (25 second clip)

Online Hazell

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31539 on: Today at 02:35:41 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:30:43 pm
Me l8r

,D although I think that's Andy.
Online skipper757

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31540 on: Today at 02:40:48 pm »
Always said that Maguire and Lindelof remind me of the 90s and 00s Milan defenders.  McTominay looks like a hybrid of Matthaus and Ballack.  AWB is practically Cafu.

Just some observations for today.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31541 on: Today at 02:59:25 pm »
Man Utd will likely be screwed for top 4 after losing today. So long as Arsenal hold on for the win, itll be done.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31542 on: Today at 03:00:00 pm »
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31543 on: Today at 03:02:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:15:56 pm
Anyone not wanting a Utd win needs to give themselves a good talking to. Fuck what it does for the Mancs, it's what the result does for us and our title challenge that matters.


I'd find it bizarre if any of our supporters want anything other than a Man Utd win
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31544 on: Today at 03:03:13 pm »
Offline masher

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31545 on: Today at 03:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:17:45 pm
Ronaldo out works in their favour, will mean theyll look to counter more which is only way theyve hurt city recently.

Fingers crossed they get something today.

I wasnt very hopeful of United getting anything from this game but Ronaldo being out and Rashford starting through the middle there might be a chance. City are vulnerable to counters and Rashfords pace could give City some headaches. Come on you twats, raise your game for this one.
Online meady1981

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31546 on: Today at 03:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:02:06 pm
I'd find it bizarre if any of our supporters want anything other than a Man Utd win

Try hards mate. There's absolutely no way we'll win all our last games. Man City losing a game or two is the only way we'll win the league.
Online meady1981

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31547 on: Today at 03:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:03:13 pm
TeamCRonaldo

I fucking hate modern day 'fans'

The main reason I wouldn't want a Mbappe or Haaland (not that we could get them). We've already got our fair share of freaks following us, let alone having GOAT fanboy fans added on top.
Online Hazell

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31548 on: Today at 03:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:03:13 pm
TeamCRonaldo

I fucking hate modern day 'fans'

I'm TeamHMaguire. It's rather enjoyable.
Online RedSamba

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31549 on: Today at 03:14:54 pm »
Ronaldo being dropped is good news to be fair. Now they might give it a go :D
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31550 on: Today at 03:15:29 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31551 on: Today at 03:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:02:06 pm
I'd find it bizarre if any of our supporters want anything other than a Man Utd win
United are irrelevant in the title race, so I'm quite happy for them to bag three points today.

They are shite, but if they raise their game and catch Abu Dhabi on an off day, it's possible.
Online Phineus

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31552 on: Today at 03:38:13 pm »
Their line up today its shocking.

Assuming Ronaldo and Cavani are gone in summer, Greenwood in exile etc their attacking options are slim and pretty average. Rashford could have been a special player but had Mourinho and Ole in his formative years, let alone Hodgson and Southgate at England level so you feel hell never really fulfil his potential now.

Midfield is clearly an issue for them but so many average defenders too.

All these players on huge wages too, so they wont be able to move them on. Absolutely massive job getting them competitive again, bearing in mind how far behind they are in terms of their structure on football and sports science side.

Its great to see but how the hell did they end up here with over a billion spent.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31553 on: Today at 03:40:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:15:56 pm
Anyone not wanting a Utd win needs to give themselves a good talking to. Fuck what it does for the Mancs, it's what the result does for us and our title challenge that matters.

Hope Ralf has studied the videos of when Smaegol went there and won and does the same. Sit back, hit them on the break, score first and City will wobble, they don't cope well with going behind, especially without Kompany and Aguero.
That happening on here?
Offline Zlen

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31554 on: Today at 03:43:37 pm »
That line up will be carved up repeatedly by City with next to no attacking threat. How the mighty have fallen.
Online Hazell

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31555 on: Today at 03:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:38:13 pm
Their line up today its shocking.

Assuming Ronaldo and Cavani are gone in summer, Greenwood in exile etc their attacking options are slim and pretty average. Rashford could have been a special player but had Mourinho and Ole in his formative years, let alone Hodgson and Southgate at England level so you feel hell never really fulfil his potential now.

Midfield is clearly an issue for them but so many average defenders too.

All these players on huge wages too, so they wont be able to move them on. Absolutely massive job getting them competitive again, bearing in mind how far behind they are in terms of their structure on football and sports science side.

Its great to see but how the hell did they end up here with over a billion spent.

Just saw, it's laughably dreadful given how much they've spent.
Online Billy The Kid

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31556 on: Today at 03:55:30 pm »
I've decided to temporarily change my avatar in support of our six fingered sister shagging brethren

Come on United, help us win the league. You know you want to!
Offline Samie

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31557 on: Today at 03:56:20 pm »
Mate, never go "Full Everton".
Online Red_Rich

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31558 on: Today at 03:58:33 pm »
They've definitely thrown this fucking fixture yet again in order to prevent us getting ahead in the title race. They're so small-time these days it's staggering.

Hope Atletico twat them out of the CL.
Online Billy The Kid

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31559 on: Today at 03:59:04 pm »
I'm breaking down the barriers of division

Join me my brothers
