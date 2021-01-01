If City win, its expected anyway and at least Utd got beat.

If they draw, they both drop points, giving us a chance to close the gap further, and Utd's top 4 chances will narrow.

If Utd win, then we have even more momentum, and City/Pep would feel even more pressure.



I rarely watch any PL games other than ours, but will definitely watch this one, to see how City play under pressure at home against their local rivals they're expected to beat. Arsenal playing first today might help, as a win puts them 4th which might give Utd added incentive.