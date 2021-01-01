« previous next »
Author Topic: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy  (Read 1844713 times)

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31520 on: Today at 11:18:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:44:29 am
Just flicking through my book of Nursery Rhymes to learn the United songbook for later.

 :lmao
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31521 on: Today at 11:25:48 am »
I think they might have their pants taken down today.
4-0 conservative estimate.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31522 on: Today at 11:33:51 am »
If City win, its expected anyway and at least Utd got beat.
If they draw, they both drop points, giving us a chance to close the gap further, and Utd's top 4 chances will narrow.
If Utd win, then we have even more momentum, and City/Pep would feel even more pressure.

I rarely watch any PL games other than ours, but will definitely watch this one, to see how City play under pressure at home against their local rivals they're expected to beat. Arsenal playing first today might help, as a win puts them 4th which might give Utd added incentive.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31523 on: Today at 11:35:21 am »
2-2
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31524 on: Today at 11:36:03 am »
I love United. Best team, best City and best Ground and best fans and best best in the best.


Unless they lose.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31525 on: Today at 11:40:16 am »
With our win yesterday, whatever the result we can see a silver lining .
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31526 on: Today at 11:44:41 am »
We all get to feel what its like to be a United supporter today.

Except for the 6 fingers and feeling your sister up.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31527 on: Today at 11:46:23 am »
GGMU
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31528 on: Today at 11:49:33 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm
Ronaldo, Cavani, Shaw and Varane not in Utds squad

means their CB will be maguire +another..lindeloff or what happened to bailly. Both of them would be better off than having slabhead in there

dalot and awb probably will start

think rashford will start. He is useless but his speedy. If pogba starts, will he be having his one game that puts him in the shop window? he seems to turn up vs city as i can recall a few times.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31529 on: Today at 11:56:30 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:07:52 am
Come on Manchester City 37-0 would be nice

Has your missus hacked your account?
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31530 on: Today at 12:08:53 pm »
Just had a quick peek at recent results between these 2 and United have a surprisingly good record against them

Oddly enough, City seem to do better at Old Trafford and United seem to do better at the Etihad



Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31531 on: Today at 12:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 12:08:53 pm
Just had a quick peek at recent results between these 2 and United have a surprisingly good record against them

Oddly enough, City seem to do better at Old Trafford and United seem to do better at the Etihad




Perhaps having 70k+ around them in the stands at OT make City feel like a big club, while Utd at the Empty see all the blue and think they're at Everton
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31532 on: Today at 12:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:05:36 am
If so then at least we'll get to the see another instalment of the Harry Maguire Comedy Roadshow.

Double-billing with Grease?
« Reply #31533 on: Today at 12:33:23 pm »
ManU win of course.

Barring that, a draw of course - but I would prefer it to be ManU leading and giving up a late goal. maybe the exact opposite though as I would hope it would hurt psychologically.
« Reply #31534 on: Today at 02:15:56 pm »
Anyone not wanting a Utd win needs to give themselves a good talking to. Fuck what it does for the Mancs, it's what the result does for us and our title challenge that matters.

Hope Ralf has studied the videos of when Smaegol went there and won and does the same. Sit back, hit them on the break, score first and City will wobble, they don't cope well with going behind, especially without Kompany and Aguero.
« Reply #31535 on: Today at 02:17:45 pm »
Ronaldo out works in their favour, will mean theyll look to counter more which is only way theyve hurt city recently.

Fingers crossed they get something today.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31536 on: Today at 02:22:29 pm »
Me right now

