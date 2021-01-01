« previous next »
Author Topic: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy

PeterTheRed

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31480 on: Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm
Ronaldo, Cavani, Shaw and Varane not in Utds squad

Ronaldo not being on Man Utd's team would actually be good news. I've noticed that Dias and Ake are also out ...
newterp

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31481 on: Yesterday at 11:50:05 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm
Ronaldo, Cavani, Shaw and Varane not in Utds squad

Why? So they can claim that's why they were beaten like a rented mule?
Morgana

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31482 on: Today at 12:58:31 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:27:01 am
City keep letting me down, I expecting them to beat Spurs 4-0, in expecting the same this game. The Inventor of modern football versus The Godfather of German football. Itll be a privilege to watch.
Surely you are taking the piss here? Pep gets way too much credit considering he's a chequebook manager. No one should be lauded to that degree for winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich either... It's usually a one-horse race. As for Ragnick... Godfather my arse.
thegoodfella

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31483 on: Today at 01:08:16 am
Ralfy is brilliant, I expect nothing less than a masterclass tomorrow.
Wabaloolah

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31484 on: Today at 01:09:04 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
Ronaldo not being on Man Utd's team would actually be good news. I've noticed that Dias and Ake are also out ...
Ake out is great for City, he's absolutely shocking, better off playing with 10 than that spud
Shankly998

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31485 on: Today at 01:19:16 am
Hopefully it's Rashford that fires United to a win, to make me feel less dirty about cheering on united.
Samie

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31486 on: Today at 01:19:54 am
For one day only he's The Godfather of Klopp.

Ralfie Ragnick is Boss!
Ghost Town

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31487 on: Today at 02:00:05 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:12:18 pm
Almost all of Ole's signings flopped.
...and got a free kick or penalty every time. ;)
The North Bank

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31488 on: Today at 02:32:09 am
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:58:31 am
Surely you are taking the piss here? Pep gets way too much credit considering he's a chequebook manager. No one should be lauded to that degree for winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich either... It's usually a one-horse race. As for Ragnick... Godfather my arse.

Yes
Armand9

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31489 on: Today at 07:43:43 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:19:16 am
Hopefully it's Rashford that fires United to a win, to make me feel less dirty about cheering on united.

that dude is playing so bad, add that to 0 benefit defensively to having him on the pitch and it really is like playing with 10 men, or you could argue 10 vs 12 cos he forever hands back possession

the one tiny light in the void is maybe, just maybe, if he's free running on goal on the counter he'll go into auto mode and slot it away

he's fast for sure and uhm, this season, that's it

utd have a good record against city at the oil ground (3 wins out of the last 4? i think) cos the one thing they could do under ole was counterattack, under ralfie boy they're not really set up to win that way (so far, anyway) so i have no expectation of them getting anything there

if ronaldo is dropped, that may suggest ralfie is going on the counter cos you can't counter with those 37 year old legs, if he just puts on his 'speedsters' (ie elanga/rashford) they could catch them out, city are vulnerable to that, the first spurs goal the other day is the perfect example

i assume he's not going to play maguire, if he does, expect goals galore and at least one pen in there

the key for utd really is dont conceed early, city have shown themselves to run out of ideas of late without an early breakthrough and struggle to penetrate as a game wears on, if utd are in it come 70 mins, well that's your best hope they might nick something, but shesh they're just so bad  ;D
rob1966

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31490 on: Today at 08:07:39 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:15:09 pm
Our fate is in our own hands. We win all our games, and we win the title. If Man Utd can get something tommorow, they will just make our job easier ...

Not true. We win all our games, they win all bar the one v us, we finish level points on 96. It then goes to GD and that is something we cannot control. We need them to drop points.
RedSince86

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31491 on: Today at 08:11:04 am
Rashford will play in the middle and they sit deep and counter at will hopefully.

I'll take a draw right now, that would be Utopia.
PaulF

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31492 on: Today at 08:29:03 am
Can't really think this through. Gut feel is I want city to lose as helps our cause. Trying to figure out how useful a draw is. I guess if it means we can draw a game without falling back it is huge tactically and psychologicaly as we can get to 70 or 80 mind in a game without feeling the pressure to push on and play more risky football.
MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31493 on: Today at 08:40:40 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:29:03 am
Can't really think this through. Gut feel is I want city to lose as helps our cause. Trying to figure out how useful a draw is. I guess if it means we can draw a game without falling back it is huge tactically and psychologicaly as we can get to 70 or 80 mind in a game without feeling the pressure to push on and play more risky football.
A draw means that we'll win the title if we win out. Takes GD out of the equation.
Raaphael

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31494 on: Today at 08:55:50 am
I`ll obviously take a United win, but also a draw. Objectively I don`t think United are good enough to get anything.
Nick110581

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31495 on: Today at 08:59:19 am
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm
Ronaldo, Cavani, Shaw and Varane not in Utds squad

Varane is quite injury prone
rob1966

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31496 on: Today at 09:01:03 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:29:03 am
Can't really think this through. Gut feel is I want city to lose as helps our cause. Trying to figure out how useful a draw is. I guess if it means we can draw a game without falling back it is huge tactically and psychologicaly as we can get to 70 or 80 mind in a game without feeling the pressure to push on and play more risky football.


Utd are an irrelevance to us, so while a draw helps, a City defeat will be a better result for us.

City will probably win 6-0
El Lobo

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31497 on: Today at 09:01:58 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:55:50 am
I`ll obviously take a United win, but also a draw. Objectively I don`t think United are good enough to get anything.

Theyll get absolutely humped today, and thats not attempted mockers.
Persephone

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31498 on: Today at 09:09:15 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:59:19 am
Varane is quite injury prone
Oh no, if only they had a scouting team who could have told them he's been that way for years now.  :D
meady1981

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31499 on: Today at 09:12:51 am
NO ONE CAN MOVE MOVE MOVE
LIKE THE RED TRIBE DO
THERES NO (BALD) MAN THAT CAN STAND IN OUR WAY

YERNITED CMON MADFERRIT MOSS SIDE SIMPLY RED WOOOOO
Nick110581

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31500 on: Today at 09:13:24 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:01:58 am
Theyll get absolutely humped today, and thats not attempted mockers.

Cant see anything other than a City win either.

Only hope is United defend well and have Rashford, Elanga and Sancho up top on the break.
Billy The Kid

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31501 on: Today at 09:28:37 am
No doubt City will own about 70% of the possession.

All we can really hope for from a United point of view is a spawny counter attack or flukey ricochet shot to get them a goal

My guess is City will put 3 or 4 past them comfortably though

hide5seek

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31502 on: Today at 09:36:47 am
City will walk this. Not just a poor Utd team its devoid of confidence and fight.
semit5

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31503 on: Today at 09:59:27 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:29:03 am
Can't really think this through. Gut feel is I want city to lose as helps our cause. Trying to figure out how useful a draw is. I guess if it means we can draw a game without falling back it is huge tactically and psychologicaly as we can get to 70 or 80 mind in a game without feeling the pressure to push on and play more risky football.

You are hoping for a Utd win.surely?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31504 on: Today at 10:02:22 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:28:37 am
No doubt City will own about 70% of the possession.

All we can really hope for from a United point of view is a spawny counter attack or flukey ricochet shot to get them a goal

My guess is City will put 3 or 4 past them comfortably though

United will score first to raise our hopes THEN City will comfortably put 3 or 4 past them.
Hazell

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31505 on: Today at 10:05:36 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:01:03 am
Utd are an irrelevance to us, so while a draw helps, a City defeat will be a better result for us.

City will probably win 6-0

If so then at least we'll get to the see another instalment of the Harry Maguire Comedy Roadshow.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31506 on: Today at 10:07:52 am
Come on Manchester City 37-0 would be nice
El Lobo

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Reply #31507 on: Today at 10:12:23 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:07:52 am
Come on Manchester City 37-0 would be nice

The mask has already slipped mate :D
Offline Gray Hamster

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31508 on: Today at 10:14:34 am »
City will win. Theyll bore the pants of an appalling Utd side that are full of players with no brains or heart.

Online Persephone

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31509 on: Today at 10:16:46 am »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 10:14:34 am
City will win. Theyll bore the pants of an appalling Utd side that are full of players with no brains or heart.
Probably, but there is always a chance the red Mancs spawn a win with the ball canoning in off Pogba's arse. De Gea is going to be on his absolute best form, otherwise it's going to be a cricket score.
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31510 on: Today at 10:20:15 am »
Hoping De Gea puts in a masterclass today and United can somehow manage a draw. I have no faith in that squad to get anything from this game.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31511 on: Today at 10:44:29 am »
Just flicking through my book of Nursery Rhymes to learn the United songbook for later.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31512 on: Today at 10:46:04 am »
If United lose, they'll all but secure Europa League football for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.
Offline OOS

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31513 on: Today at 10:48:29 am »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 09:59:27 am
You are hoping for a Utd win.surely?

Fully behind the Manchester Reds today. They tend to do okay against City.
Online ByrdmanLFC

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31514 on: Today at 10:53:15 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:46:04 am
If United lose, they'll all but secure Europa League football for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

This, so either way, we can cheer on something today.

My hope is that Sancho will have the game of his life to show Pep what he missend out on and maybe 1-2 dodgy Bruno pens. If United are going to be lucky, today is the day we want that to happen.
Online Eternalsungod

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31515 on: Today at 10:54:48 am »
OK. Let's get those Eric Cantona seagull boxer briefs out of hiding and bring some luck to those nice red Manchester boys.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31516 on: Today at 10:59:18 am »
United will lose without even having a shot on target
Online Red_Mist

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31517 on: Today at 11:00:05 am »
The chances of any favours coming from Man U
Are a million to one, he said.

Not sure I even hold out that much hope in The War of the Mancs. Cheaty will stroll this unfortunately.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31518 on: Today at 11:07:20 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:46:04 am
If United lose, they'll all but secure Europa League football for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

There's no guarantee of that. They are as shit now as they were with Ole. I'm betting the conference, not the English one...yet!  I would absolutely love that. Europe without Europe, so to speak
Online RedSince86

Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31519 on: Today at 11:16:46 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:59:19 am
Varane is quite injury prone
A reason Real had no qualms selling him in his prime.

United fans thought they bullied Real and took their best CB with ease off them, another masterstroke by undercover red Ed to the cause in his last summer window over there.
