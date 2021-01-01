City keep letting me down, I expecting them to beat Spurs 4-0, in expecting the same this game. The Inventor of modern football versus The Godfather of German football. Itll be a privilege to watch.



Surely you are taking the piss here? Pep gets way too much credit considering he's a chequebook manager. No one should be lauded to that degree for winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich either... It's usually a one-horse race. As for Ragnick... Godfather my arse.