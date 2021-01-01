« previous next »
Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy

PeterTheRed
Reply #31480 on: Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm
Ronaldo, Cavani, Shaw and Varane not in Utds squad

Ronaldo not being on Man Utd's team would actually be good news. I've noticed that Dias and Ake are also out ...
newterp
Reply #31481 on: Yesterday at 11:50:05 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm
Ronaldo, Cavani, Shaw and Varane not in Utds squad

Why? So they can claim that's why they were beaten like a rented mule?
Morgana
Reply #31482 on: Today at 12:58:31 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:27:01 am
City keep letting me down, I expecting them to beat Spurs 4-0, in expecting the same this game. The Inventor of modern football versus The Godfather of German football. Itll be a privilege to watch.
Surely you are taking the piss here? Pep gets way too much credit considering he's a chequebook manager. No one should be lauded to that degree for winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich either... It's usually a one-horse race. As for Ragnick... Godfather my arse.
thegoodfella
Reply #31483 on: Today at 01:08:16 am
Ralfy is brilliant, I expect nothing less than a masterclass tomorrow.
Wabaloolah
Reply #31484 on: Today at 01:09:04 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
Ronaldo not being on Man Utd's team would actually be good news. I've noticed that Dias and Ake are also out ...
Ake out is great for City, he's absolutely shocking, better off playing with 10 than that spud
Shankly998
Reply #31485 on: Today at 01:19:16 am
Hopefully it's Rashford that fires United to a win, to make me feel less dirty about cheering on united.
Samie
Reply #31486 on: Today at 01:19:54 am
For one day only he's The Godfather of Klopp.

Ralfie Ragnick is Boss!
Ghost Town
Reply #31487 on: Today at 02:00:05 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:12:18 pm
Almost all of Ole's signings flopped.
...and got a free kick or penalty every time. ;)
