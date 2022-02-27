« previous next »
Ragy hasn't got a Scooby

elsewhere

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 10:39:55 am
Quote from: 4pool on February 27, 2022, 02:51:16 am
I think Rashford has given up on football. He doesn't have the drive any more.

Going to another side won't solve anything.

His work outside the club gives him more satisfaction than actually playing.
Either gave up on football or gave up on United.
Bobinhood

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 10:40:59 am
Quote from: tonysleft on February 27, 2022, 01:14:39 am
hes not shite can have good runs of form. nothing great at all though. he did pick up a lot after that disastrous first season and has had some great games for us against Liverpool and City. still wouldn't start in a title winning side ofc

For me the most striking thing about Fred is his incredible resemblance to Tintin.
xbugawugax

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 10:57:15 am
Quote from: Raaphael on February 27, 2022, 08:25:27 am

I don`t understand how they as fans can think that that`s a world class squad. Hasn`t a player like Shaw been there 8 seasons? What has he done in those 8 years?

as a twitter neutral i guess it looks like a good squad with the money spent and big names hyped by the media and social media

80m pogba
80m Maguire
80m Sancho
varane is multiple time CL winner
oh and Ronaldo is of course Mr Social media with bigger following than any club in the world.

guess that means more to them.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 10:57:42 am
Quote from: tonysleft on February 27, 2022, 01:14:39 am
hes not shite can have good runs of form. nothing great at all though. he did pick up a lot after that disastrous first season and has had some great games for us against Liverpool and City. still wouldn't start in a title winning side ofc
Wouldn't get into Arsenal team. He's rubbish.
MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 10:58:29 am
Quote from: elsewhere on February 27, 2022, 10:39:55 am
Either gave up on football or gave up on United.
Most players turn to shite there.
afc turkish

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 12:11:49 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on February 27, 2022, 08:25:27 am

 Hasn`t a player like Shaw been there 8 seasons? What has he done in those 8 years?


Buffeted by forces beyond his control...
The_Nomad

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 12:30:04 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on February 27, 2022, 12:11:49 pm
Buffeted by forces beyond his control...

😆 well done sir.

Maybe he just doesnt have the stomach anymore for the fight.
newterp

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 12:59:00 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on February 27, 2022, 12:30:04 pm
😆 well done sir.

Maybe he just doesnt have the stomach anymore for the fight.
maybe he has 2 stomachs.
1892tillforever

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 12:59:08 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on February 27, 2022, 12:30:04 pm
😆 well done sir.

Maybe he just doesnt have the stomach anymore for the fight.
Are you seriously questioning Shaw's hunger?
The_Nomad

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 01:04:04 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on February 27, 2022, 12:59:08 pm
Are you seriously questioning Shaw's hunger?

Guess its good for him that his club hasnt exactly engaged in belt tightening.
SamLad

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 02:31:23 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on February 27, 2022, 06:59:00 am
ronaldo - works hard, doesn't give up (tho ten mins from the end he had a defeated air about him) but something i have noted recently and really stood out viewing him as being in my team, he loses the ball to bang average defenders so easily, he rarely tries to go past a defender these days, it's simply when the ball is at his feet he gets it nicked off him with ease time and again, today more than any game i've seen him play this season, he looked done, washed up - not useless, but if he's your only striker - you.are.fucked.

he's starting to remind me of Balotelli when we had him (excuse me a moment while I vomit at the memory) ... he just wants the ball to be put in front of him by someone else so he can twat it as hard as he can.  apart from that - does basically eff-all.

although in R's defense, he does at times try to pass the ball.  not sure Balotelli ever did.  hate that fukker.
RedForeverTT

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 02:42:59 pm
Quote from: SamLad on February 27, 2022, 02:31:23 pm
he's starting to remind me of Balotelli when we had him (excuse me a moment while I vomit at the memory) ... he just wants the ball to be put in front of him by someone else so he can twat it as hard as he can.  apart from that - does basically eff-all.

although in R's defense, he does at times try to pass the ball.  not sure Balotelli ever did.  hate that fukker.

Balotelli was a stain on our club and Ronaldo was fast becoming like him. The days of fox in the box is gone and some which still go by that way of playing will find themselves with limited opportunities. Dominic Calvert Lewin and Danny Ings perhaps the last remaining few in the Premier League.
rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 03:45:55 pm
Went out with the missus yesterday afternoon/night and we were in a local pub, which isn't that big, from half 3 and the game was on - we sat around the corner, away from the screen and half the time you'd forget the game was on, there was hardly any of the usual noise you'd get when a team at home is creating chances. The couple of times I went the bar, I saw fuck all in the way of action going on. I assume they were dog shit again?
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 09:24:56 pm
Quote from: 4pool on February 27, 2022, 02:51:16 am
I think Rashford has given up on football. He doesn't have the drive any more.

Going to another side won't solve anything.

His work outside the club gives him more satisfaction than actually playing.

Or maybe he was never that good in the first place?
PeterTheRed

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 10:07:29 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on February 27, 2022, 09:24:56 pm
Or maybe he was never that good in the first place?

He actually used to be pretty good:

2015/16 - 8 goals
2016/17 - 11 goals
2017/18 - 13 goals
2018/19 - 13 goals
2019/20 - 22 goals
2020/21 - 21 goals
2021/22 - 5 goals

They have completelly miss-managed his back injuries, and I don't think he knows his role on the team anymore ...
MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 10:07:54 pm
5 years without a trophy...
farawayred

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 10:29:28 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 27, 2022, 10:07:54 pm
5 years without a trophy...
Behave. They are in with a strong shout for the Best-of-the-rest Cup.
4pool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 10:29:52 pm
Maybe if they sanction Roman, and Chelsea gets penalized or goes out of business, maybe Man Utd might make 4th.
MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 10:39:08 pm
Quote from: farawayred on February 27, 2022, 10:29:28 pm
Behave. They are in with a strong shout for the Best-of-the-rest Cup.
:D
PeterTheRed

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 27, 2022, 10:58:54 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 27, 2022, 10:07:54 pm
5 years without a trophy...

They should have kept Maureen ...
RayPhilAlan

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 28, 2022, 01:28:25 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on February 27, 2022, 10:40:59 am
For me the most striking thing about Fred is his incredible resemblance to Tintin.
Funny, I've always thought that about Kevin de Bruyne - the ginger hair with the little bit at the front sticking up. Belgian too, of course. Zinchenko made a pretty good Snowy alongside him too.
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 28, 2022, 02:40:13 am
When LFC win a trophy...it always gives Mancunians a little bit of anxiety and sadness deep within. Their food doesn't taste quite the same, cats get kicked (off-camera) wives and girlfriends have to cope with mood-swings and yet another chunk of rusty metal falls from the ageing roof-struts of ye Olde Trafford onto a forlorn terrace where there exists nought but memories of happier times.

An entire generation wails and beats their collective breasts with fear and apprehension.

"That used to be US" they lament....

"It should still be US.." they curse...

Puzzled, they begin to study their own squad of players....and for some, the painful truth begins to sink in.

These men aren't winners...they're just second-rate imposters stealing a lucrative living on board the MUFC gravy train.

"Why did we get Moyes instead of Klopp?" some still wonder.

The sky darkens and rain begins to fall steadily in Manchester. There's a bitter, biting wind which brings bleakness and despair with it.

Faintly, fifty odd miles away in the sunlit uplands of Merseyside, there are cheers, parties and konga lines as yet another piece of silverware is procured by those nasty scousers....who are beginning to enjoy being back on their "bloody perch" once more!

Sir Alex rages, cackles and spits bile like Edward Longshanks in his waning hours..

Elsewhere, an ageing Mick Hucknall catches sight of himself in the mirror and once again utters a humble prayer of thanks that at least he was blessed with a singing "voice."

The ring-road is bumper to bumper..."top-to-toe in tail-backs.."

Just like MUFC, it's full of people going nowhere.

 :D

PaulF

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 28, 2022, 08:22:49 am
Quote from: 4pool on February 27, 2022, 10:29:52 pm
Maybe if they sanction Roman, and Chelsea gets penalized or goes out of business, maybe Man Utd might make 4th.
They must be delighted that another spot could well open up in the next few years. As must Newcastle.
Kopenhagen

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 28, 2022, 12:32:36 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on February 27, 2022, 09:24:56 pm
Or maybe he was never that good in the first place?

Nah, he was definitely good. They just have no idea how to manage talent and ran him into the ground, playing him when he was injured, etc. They should be ashamed of themselves.
CraigDS

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 28, 2022, 12:34:21 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on February 28, 2022, 12:32:36 pm
Nah, he was definitely good. They just have no idea how to manage talent and ran him into the ground, playing him when he was injured, etc. They should be ashamed of themselves.

He's always been over rated. Got a decent turn of pace, and when he connects well with a ball he can hit some screamers, but the frequency he does that is shockingly low and his overall footballing brain is next to non-existent.

Think he also suffers because he's clearly not a striker but he's not a winger either.
Kopenhagen

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 28, 2022, 12:38:04 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on February 28, 2022, 12:34:21 pm
He's always been over rated. Got a decent turn of pace, and when he connects well with a ball he can hit some screamers, but the frequency he does that is shockingly low and his overall footballing brain is next to non-existent.

Think he also suffers because he's clearly not a striker but he's not a winger either.

Yes, he was obviously overrated, considering the media environment. But he is a good talent. Klopp would love him.
CraigDS

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 28, 2022, 12:39:33 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on February 28, 2022, 12:38:04 pm
Yes, he was obviously overrated, considering the media environment. But he is a good talent. Klopp would love him.

Not sure he would. Runs without any tactical awareness, shoots when he should be passing, and is generally a bit brain dead tactically.
El Lobo

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 28, 2022, 12:55:51 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on February 28, 2022, 12:38:04 pm
Yes, he was obviously overrated, considering the media environment. But he is a good talent. Klopp would love him.

I'm sure he'd love him to talk politics about because there's no argument that he's got a very good moral compass, as has Klopp. As a player? Not so sure. United have had a pretty steady stream of young English attackers, probably since the mid 00s, who are monstrously over-rated because they're English and play for United. We had the horrible little rodent being compared to Fowler recently and pretty consistently. 35 goals in 129 games, and then Fowler had 85 in 144 at the same age. Its a historical thing, pretty much with every homegrown player there actually. Even that Brandon Williams was hyped to fuck after a couple of games and anyone could see he was woeful.
JovaJova

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
February 28, 2022, 03:15:31 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on February 28, 2022, 12:38:04 pm
Yes, he was obviously overrated, considering the media environment. But he is a good talent. Klopp would love him.

He would be fighting with Taki and Ox for minutes. We have five others attackers ahead of him. To match his insane salary we would be paying around 200k per week for a 6/7/8th choice attacker. Not sure Klopp would love that so much.
Elzar

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
March 1, 2022, 10:34:47 am
The new Leeds boss is down on the BBC as "Rangnick fan who succeeded at Salzburg" - They are obsessed with making Ralf look like some kind of genius.
Hazell

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
March 1, 2022, 01:07:44 pm
Quote from: Elzar on March  1, 2022, 10:34:47 am
The new Leeds boss is down on the BBC as "Rangnick fan who succeeded at Salzburg" - They are obsessed with making Ralf look like some kind of genius.

Just saw that ;D
4pool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
March 1, 2022, 07:07:26 pm
Quote from: Elzar on March  1, 2022, 10:34:47 am
The new Leeds boss is down on the BBC as "Rangnick fan who succeeded at Salzburg" - They are obsessed with making Ralf look like some kind of genius.

Typo by the Beeb...

Was supposed to be seceded not succeeded..  :P
Armand9

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 07:43:51 am
Woodward's replacement buddy has spoke up for the first time on the club's future:

Everyone associated with Manchester United should have belief in the opportunities that lie ahead of us, both on the pitch and in the way we engage and serve our fans. We have a clear vision and we are implementing a strategy to win with an empowered leadership team to drive that forward. We will foster a culture of excellence through a world-class football environment, while strengthening the role of fans at the heart of the club and harnessing the power of Manchester United to make a positive impact on people, the environment and society.

All of this will be supported by a sustainable operating model that ensures the club is strong for the present and secure for the future.

We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season, Murtough told investors.

 :spam :spam :spam :lmao

Basically this is business speak for


reddebs

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 07:48:41 am
I love how corporate speak uses so many words to say absolutely fuck all.
MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 08:10:21 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 07:43:51 am
Woodward's replacement buddy has spoke up for the first time on the club's future:

Everyone associated with Manchester United should have belief in the opportunities that lie ahead of us, both on the pitch and in the way we engage and serve our fans. We have a clear vision and we are implementing a strategy to win with an empowered leadership team to drive that forward. We will foster a culture of excellence through a world-class football environment, while strengthening the role of fans at the heart of the club and harnessing the power of Manchester United to make a positive impact on people, the environment and society.

All of this will be supported by a sustainable operating model that ensures the club is strong for the present and secure for the future.

We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season, Murtough told investors.

 :spam :spam :spam :lmao

Basically this is business speak for


Making the top 4 is vital for them this season.
PaulF

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 08:25:52 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:48:41 am
I love how corporate speak uses so many words to say absolutely fuck all.
I suspect that was aimed at the shareholders, not the fans. Which is damming in itself.
Alan B'Stard

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 08:28:34 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 07:43:51 am
Woodward's replacement buddy has spoke up for the first time on the club's future:

Everyone associated with Manchester United should have belief in the opportunities that lie ahead of us, both on the pitch and in the way we engage and serve our fans. We have a clear vision and we are implementing a strategy to win with an empowered leadership team to drive that forward. We will foster a culture of excellence through a world-class football environment, while strengthening the role of fans at the heart of the club and harnessing the power of Manchester United to make a positive impact on people, the environment and society.

All of this will be supported by a sustainable operating model that ensures the club is strong for the present and secure for the future.

We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season, Murtough told investors.

 :spam :spam :spam :lmao

Basically this is business speak for



More waffle than Birdseye!
rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 09:35:17 am
These will have everything crossed that Chelsea goes to shit, 3rd/4th place rival removed.
the_red_pill

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 11:53:43 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 07:43:51 am
Woodward's replacement buddy has spoke up for the first time on the club's future:

Everyone associated with Manchester United should have belief in the opportunities that lie ahead of us, both on the pitch and in the way we engage and serve our fans. We have a clear vision and we are implementing a strategy to win with an empowered leadership team to drive that forward. We will foster a culture of excellence through a world-class football environment, while strengthening the role of fans at the heart of the club and harnessing the power of Manchester United to make a positive impact on people, the environment and society.

All of this will be supported by a sustainable operating model that ensures the club is strong for the present and secure for the future.

We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season, Murtough told investors.

 :spam :spam :spam :lmao

Basically this is business speak for



Geezz, can there be a more boring set of characters ever to have been transcribed onto the ether?
Businessman speaking to the business minded- ie: "Money"
Nothin about football really. Only "success", "consistency", "sustainability" and whatnot.. culminating in that piece of gold, the only thing football fans would recognize- "top-four finish"!
A lot of supporters lost their boners or dried up like some desert salt pan, a few words into the second sentence already.

 :tosser :shite: :puke2
4pool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 04:32:13 am
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as a surprise short-term option as Manchester United explore contingency plans in their pursuit of a new manager, sources have told ESPN.

Ancelotti has a close personal relationship with Mr. Ferguson, someone new United CEO Richard Arnold has sought advice from since taking over from Ed Woodward earlier this year.

United are hopeful of making a long-term appointment ahead of next season after drawing up a five-man shortlist which includes Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag.
