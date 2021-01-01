« previous next »
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31280 on: Today at 04:03:16 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:37:32 am
i see maguire was at his consummate best again on their first goal

i love the way he does that girlie little skip when he's fucked up and watches the ball go in the net

forget 80M, this lad is priceless

It's the same little skip you see when somebody's been running the length of London Road for a bus, only to see it indicate and pull away as they get within 5 meters of it!!

It's the "I've just wasted sooo much energy on a totally futile endeavour.." little skip...and Maguire's got this skip off to a fine, almost reflex art...having missed far more busses than he's ever caught!! 

Metaphorically speaking...

 :D
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31281 on: Today at 04:15:27 am »
Which reminds me...

Back in the day....

Me grandad (an ex-docker) could jump OFF a moving bus, taking two large strides straight into the pub....with an echo under one arm, a rolly under construction in one hand, whilst tipping his hat (mid-stride) to someone he'd recognized as he went....

It was a work of art to see, and they say men can't multi-task!!

 :D

 
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31282 on: Today at 04:27:31 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:37:32 am
i see maguire was at his consummate best again on their first goal

i love the way he does that girlie little skip when he's fucked up and watches the ball go in the net

forget 80M, this lad is priceless

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31283 on: Today at 05:00:49 am »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 04:03:16 am
It's the same little skip you see when somebody's been running the length of London Road for a bus, only to see it indicate and pull away as they get within 5 meters of it!!

It's the "I've just wasted sooo much energy on a totally futile endeavour.." little skip...and Maguire's got this skip off to a fine, almost reflex art...having missed far more busses than he's ever caught!! 

Metaphorically speaking...

 :D

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

that's it, exactly hahahhaah

While he's hot news he should launch his own line in cologne

He is one of the most unsuccessful footballers and never a style icon. Since he launched his first fragrance in 2022, Harry Maguire fragrances represent negligence, without hint of confidence or sophistication. Discover the new collection of eau de parfum fragrances inspired by his personal memories and performances. BUFFOON Eau de Toilette for him
« Last Edit: Today at 05:14:01 am by Armand9 »
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31284 on: Today at 07:23:59 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:27:31 am

I love how the ball has left a quantum trail through reality as it passes over Maguire's gravitational mass
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31285 on: Today at 07:37:38 am »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 04:03:16 am
It's the same little skip you see when somebody's been running the length of London Road for a bus, only to see it indicate and pull away as they get within 5 meters of it!!

It's the "I've just wasted sooo much energy on a totally futile endeavour.." little skip...and Maguire's got this skip off to a fine, almost reflex art...having missed far more busses than he's ever caught!! 

Metaphorically speaking...

 :D


That made me laugh!

Although I must point out that while his bus timetable might be a bit off, he made sure he was in the station early to catch the Manc gravy train .
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31286 on: Today at 08:50:05 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:23:59 am
I love how the ball has left a quantum trail through reality as it passes over Maguire's gravitational mass


 ;D



Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31287 on: Today at 09:28:09 am »
At least Scholes calls them out for still being shite despite the result. Ferdinand is nothing more than a cheerleader. Completely deluded.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31288 on: Today at 09:58:37 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town
I love how the ball has left a quantum trail through reality as it passes over Maguire's gravitational mass
[/quote


Nice spot.  ;D
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31289 on: Today at 10:59:26 am »
A lobotmised Jan Molby could do a better job than Maguire, and he wasn't even a CB.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31290 on: Today at 11:09:12 am »
Two absolutely horrific football teams.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31291 on: Today at 11:35:43 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:23:59 am
I love how the ball has left a quantum trail through reality as it passes over Maguire's gravitational mass

 :lmao
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31292 on: Today at 01:18:13 pm »
The result is fine - but the media is acting like they won the tie and played amazing...so weirdly deluded.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31293 on: Today at 01:40:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:18:13 pm
The result is fine - but the media is acting like they won the tie and played amazing...so weirdly deluded.

Exactly,OT hasn't been an impenetrable fortress for them for a while.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31294 on: Today at 05:21:19 pm »
Quote
Aeroflot, Man United's official airline partner, has been banned from Britain as part of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's sanctions on Russia
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31295 on: Today at 06:46:56 pm »
Quote
Located at Trump Tower, 721 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, the luxury apartment covers 240 square metres and has panoramic views of the famous Central Park.

Cristiano Ronaldo bought it in 2015 from Alessandro Proto, an Italian real estate investor and partner of Donald Trump, for 18.5 million dollars (16.3 million euros). He's now sold it for $7.18 million, less than half.

(own) gooooooooooooooooooooooooal  :D
