i see maguire was at his consummate best again on their first goal



i love the way he does that girlie little skip when he's fucked up and watches the ball go in the net



forget 80M, this lad is priceless



It's the same little skip you see when somebody's been running the length of London Road for a bus, only to see it indicate and pull away as they get within 5 meters of it!!It's the "I've just wasted sooo much energy on a totally futile endeavour.."...and Maguire's got this skip off to a fine, almost reflex art...having missed far more busses than he's ever caught!!Metaphorically speaking...