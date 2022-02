For me I think the reaction to Wreck It Ralph from the media has been even more satisfying than Sméagol. With Ole there was always the feeling that it was because their old mate was manager (Ferdinand, Scholes, Keane, Neville etc). But there isn't that now, and its actually becoming clear that its literally just any United manager (unless they got Rafa). As unsuitable as his style is with their players, and as bad as they look in pretty much every game. Its absolutely amazing.Champagne footballI watched a fair chunk of that yesterday and it was one of the worst games in terms of quality I've ever seen in the PL, and certainly the worst that had six goals scored. It was horrendous.