Shes actually a quite good analyst usually.

She was spot on with her analysis of Ronaldo as a possession drain. Basically he is a magnet for the end product of possession and then wastes it.



But this video is basically just "Look at all how important Maguire is for Manchester United's attack" and "Look how the shite defending is actually not his fault". She's rightly pointing out what the failure of their system is with the attackers and midfielders not helping out the defence, but she gives no reason why that makes Maguire underrated. No comparision to how his defensive actions compare to other players just a statement the even Virgil van Dijk or Ruben Diaz would struggle, if they were in Maguire's position.It's not much better for the attacking part. She gives some nice data about how he likes certain passes and how he also progresses the ball and then she says that 42 percent of the attacking touches happen on the left side and how that is unusual. Again, she gives no comparision or reasoning for that except that teams like Liverpool and Manchester City are much more balanced there. I've looked up the numbers on the google machine and apparently for us and Man City it's both 39 to 34/35 (I think for us it's 39 on the right side and for Man City it's 39 on the left). Is that really that much of a difference? And if it is, how does that show that it's all down to Maguire being so good and so important. I mean she lists three good players on the left side and only comes up with two on the right. And again no further data for any of the other players and how they might compare to Maguire.Using data is great, but just throwing out numbers without any context is pretty useless.