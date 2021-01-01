« previous next »
Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31040 on: Today at 06:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:27:05 pm
hes a terrible captain, anytime something goes wrong (which is quite often), his shoulders slump, his body language is awful. All he does is whinge at referees, and complain about every little thing, zero respect there from them for him. Hes a defeatist crybaby, the total opposite of a captain like Jordan Henderson.

Not that Ronaldo is a great choice now either! But giving the captaincy to Maguire as they did, was a ridiculous decision.

Apparently, Maguire is the mole leaking info to the press too.
Logged


Offline tonysleft

  
  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31041 on: Today at 07:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:38:29 pm
There must be some psychological term for that type of behaviour. Did most of them join Redcafe when United were winning titles or post-2013?
try joining this place in 2012 to lord it over ye
Logged


Offline Billy The Kid

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31042 on: Today at 07:29:56 pm »
Maguire is essentially the portly lad on the local pub team, who likes to distract from the fact he's shite by shouting at refs and clapping throw ins

And the only reason no one tells him to fuck off is because he's handy for bumming money off on a Saturday night

I feel he's that guy 

Logged


Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31043 on: Today at 07:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:29:56 pm
Maguire is essentially the portly lad on the local pub team, who likes to distract from the fact he's shite by shouting at refs and clapping throw ins

And the only reason no one tells him to fuck off is because he's handy for bumming money off on a Saturday night

I feel he's that guy 



Gets picked because hes happy to drive to away games.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31044 on: Today at 07:57:25 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:24:27 pm
try joining this place in 2012 to lord it over ye

Timingsleft... :wave
Logged


Offline tonysleft

  
  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31045 on: Today at 07:58:45 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 07:57:25 pm
Timingsleft... :wave
i have taken my bitter medicine without a grain of sugar
Logged


Online afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31046 on: Today at 07:59:18 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:58:45 pm
i have taken my bitter medicine without a grain of sugar

Shaw used it all in the tea?
Logged


Offline Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31047 on: Today at 08:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:06:22 pm
a bigger issue might be the way that none of them seem to improve in any noticeable way while there, with most regressing from the form they showed before signing for united.

People have rightly been comparing them to us in the 90's and this is something I remember us doing - buying players who'd looked great only for them to look like they'd had a lobotomy on the plane over.
Logged

Offline cissesbeard

  
  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31048 on: Today at 08:10:03 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:24:27 pm
try joining this place in 2012 to lord it over ye

 ;D
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  
  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31049 on: Today at 08:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 08:02:40 pm
People have rightly been comparing them to us in the 90's and this is something I remember us doing - buying players who'd looked great only for them to look like they'd had a lobotomy on the plane over.

We signed players that were performing at a good level at their respective clubs. But once they joined they seemed to lose the hunger & desire that got them a move in the first place. It was almost like just playing for Liverpool became the pinnacle of their career. The big wage packet obviously helped too. The great thing is though, I could go on to a United forum right now & type exactly the same thing & I'd have lots of mancs nodding in sad agreement  ;D
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31050 on: Today at 10:09:03 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:58:45 pm
i have taken my bitter medicine without a grain of sugar

Ah, your a good lad Tony. Hang tight. 20, 30 more years and there's likely to be some silverware in it.
Logged




Offline harleydanger

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31051 on: Today at 10:34:53 pm »
The major problem they have is they cant just buy their way out of it. The culture of mediocrity has taken root. The oil clubs that have replaced the Reals, Barcas and Uniteds. Even if PSG are going to have to get lucky to win a CL and only reason City are faring any better is theyve got a maniacal manager thats drilled the team to an inch of its life. United are competing with clubs at the top end of the market that are nation states, and will easily outspend them. So the only path to success is a generational manager, like Klopp. Even when we got Suarez in cheap, who was easily one of the most effective players the league has seen, it was still not enough. The field needed tilling.

Looking around Europe, theres not a manager that can come in and affect sustained cultural change within the club because they wont be given the time to do that. They wont win anything of value for years, because Liverpool, Chelsea and City will dominate domestically, and probably in Europe, for at least another 5 years. They could get Halaand and Mbappe in next window and still wouldnt win the league.

Just like Liverpool got left behind in the 90s as football changed, United are now left behind after the latest shift.

And theyre gameplay fucked.
Logged


Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31052 on: Today at 10:47:15 pm »
Well, they have wasted too much money since Ferguson retired, without a proper plan. Rangnick is their 5th manager since 2013, plus the caretaker roles for Giggs and Carrick. Their footballing department is a complete mess ...
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31053 on: Today at 10:47:37 pm »
Is Harry Maguire Actually Underrated? The Athletic investigates:

https://twitter.com/TifoFootball_/status/1494598814606495751?s=20&t=7LzBkpvc8iGLJFHLvV6OAg
Logged


Offline Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31054 on: Today at 11:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 10:47:37 pm
Is Harry Maguire Actually Underrated? The Athletic investigates:

https://twitter.com/TifoFootball_/status/1494598814606495751?s=20&t=7LzBkpvc8iGLJFHLvV6OAg

She seems to happily ignore all the times Maguire has had the ball stolen from his feet, passed it straight to an attacker, tackled his own teammate, been caught two yards deeper than the rest of his defense or fucked up in some other ridiculous way.

Also there's a lot of focus on how Maguire progresses the ball, but isn't that like, Pogba's only real job?

It just seems like a list of excuses, and those excuses are fair, but removing them doesn't make him good at what he does.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31055 on: Today at 11:42:54 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:58:45 pm
i have taken my bitter medicine without a grain of sugar

You might as well become a Liverpool fan now mate.

Youse are shite ;)
Logged


Online 12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31056 on: Today at 11:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:45:10 pm
Apparently, Maguire is the mole leaking info to the press too.
Mole?
With a head like that he should be digging a third Mersey tunnel
Logged


Online 12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31057 on: Today at 11:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:07:29 pm
She seems to happily ignore all the times Maguire has had the ball stolen from his feet, passed it straight to an attacker, tackled his own teammate, been caught two yards deeper than the rest of his defense or fucked up in some other ridiculous way.

Also there's a lot of focus on how Maguire progresses the ball, but isn't that like, Pogba's only real job?

It just seems like a list of excuses, and those excuses are fair, but removing them doesn't make him good at what he does.

Shes actually a quite good analyst usually.
She was spot on with her analysis of Ronaldo as a possession drain. Basically he is a magnet for the end product of possession and then wastes it.
Logged

