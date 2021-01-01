The major problem they have is they cant just buy their way out of it. The culture of mediocrity has taken root. The oil clubs that have replaced the Reals, Barcas and Uniteds. Even if PSG are going to have to get lucky to win a CL and only reason City are faring any better is theyve got a maniacal manager thats drilled the team to an inch of its life. United are competing with clubs at the top end of the market that are nation states, and will easily outspend them. So the only path to success is a generational manager, like Klopp. Even when we got Suarez in cheap, who was easily one of the most effective players the league has seen, it was still not enough. The field needed tilling.



Looking around Europe, theres not a manager that can come in and affect sustained cultural change within the club because they wont be given the time to do that. They wont win anything of value for years, because Liverpool, Chelsea and City will dominate domestically, and probably in Europe, for at least another 5 years. They could get Halaand and Mbappe in next window and still wouldnt win the league.



Just like Liverpool got left behind in the 90s as football changed, United are now left behind after the latest shift.



And theyre gameplay fucked.