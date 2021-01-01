The only players even worth having as a squad option for us right now is Sancho. The rest are either over paid athletes getting on in age or just not very good. Its shocking how they've consistently spent money and yet seemingly gone backwards. I can maybe count 12 players of premier league quality in their squad. And they'll lose a third of those in the summer in all likelihood. Its literally a full rebuild, they need new defenders, midfielders and with Cavani leaving, Greenwood Done and Martial/Ronaldo future up in the air, they'll need to get attackers too. Henderson cant be happy being on the bench for another season, so most likely another goalie too. Their squad depth which everyone was raving about at the start of the season just isnt good at all and if they spend again on players like Wan Bissaka and Maguire, they really will find it difficult to be too half next season, let alone top4.



A manager looking for solutions would try Wan Bissaka as a centrehalf to see if they can get something out of that squad and give lingard a run of games but with all their soap opera stories, it seems like Rangnick will not be able to have the situation to do that either.