Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1804226 times)

Online RedG13

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31000 on: Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:26:20 pm
Atletico are just as bad as United this season.
Atletico sets up well to counter attack them
Offline Hazell

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31001 on: Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:49:03 pm
Rashford turns 25 later this year too. As much as I admire him for his off-pitch work, I genuinely can't see him becoming the player he was touted to be

Dare I say it, if he wasn't so highly respected and admired for his charity work then he'd probably get the same flack as Delle Alli

It also wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if he wound up at the likes of Everton within the next 2 years     

Yeah I think so too, although they might hold onto him in the hope that he develops his game, despite that looking less and less likely each year.

As an attacking youngster when you have Mourinho and as a footballer when you have Solskjaer as your coaches, it's always going to be detrimental to your development.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31002 on: Yesterday at 09:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm
Yeah I think so too, although they might hold onto him in the hope that he develops his game, despite that looking less and less likely each year.

As an attacking youngster when you have Mourinho and as a footballer when you have Solskjaer as your coaches, it's always going to be detrimental to your development.
Where do they offload their unwanted players for unrealistic fees to now?, used to be Sunderland, then the shite, then Arsenal.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31003 on: Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm »
Lingard went to West Ham and did very well. Martial is currently doing well at Sevilla. Maybe the club is the problem?
Online Dim Glas

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31004 on: Yesterday at 10:10:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm
Lingard went to West Ham and did very well. Martial is currently doing well at Sevilla. Maybe the club is the problem?

defo, its so disfunctional.

Not saying the likes of Lingard or Marital are top quality, but they are good players at this level, as Lindgard for sure showed at West Ham. In the right set up - very effective,

They have built a squad so haphazardly there, and have so many players in cliques, they are a bunch of individuals and egos who dont care about being a team. Every chance Sancho and Rashford would shine far brighter in a better set-up.

 
Offline newterp

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31005 on: Yesterday at 10:18:03 pm »
Suarez loves scoring against them.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31006 on: Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:10:42 pm
defo, its so disfunctional.

Not saying the likes of Lingard or Marital are top quality, but they are good players at this level, as Lindgard for sure showed at West Ham. In the right set up - very effective,

They have built a squad so haphazardly there, and have so many players in cliques, they are a bunch of individuals and egos who dont care about being a team. Every chance Sancho and Rashford would shine far brighter in a better set-up.
I agree. They have many good players but the club is just so toxic and dysfunctional. Pogba is better with his country. Ronaldo's strike rate is worse since he joined them and Di Maria has done very well at PSG.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31007 on: Yesterday at 10:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:34:09 pm
He's also banned from Albania probably too.

Hes not banned, but he gets a lot of needle when he visits.
Offline Armand9

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31008 on: Today at 12:35:58 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:06:58 pm
Very strange. If I were Maguire I`d be glad that I got games in the PL.

according to match going utd fans, there was a ripple of boos when his name was announced during the team line up - fuck me, that has to be an all time low, altho they have been into booing somewhat of late, at end of halfs and games, also sarcastic cheers when some players are subbed on/off, fred and rashford being the two mentioned

it's starting to dawn on even the staunchest, most rose-tinted spectacled fans over there that the chance of them winning a league in the next ten years is highly unlikely
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31009 on: Today at 03:37:22 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0lL-87_GgJ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0lL-87_GgJ4</a>
Offline farawayred

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31010 on: Today at 04:21:55 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:37:22 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0lL-87_GgJ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0lL-87_GgJ4</a>

Offline AmanShah21

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31011 on: Today at 04:38:17 am »
The only players even worth having as a squad option for us right now is Sancho. The rest are either over paid athletes getting on in age or just not very good. Its shocking how they've consistently spent money and yet seemingly gone backwards. I can maybe count 12 players of premier league quality in their squad. And they'll lose a third of those in the summer in all likelihood. Its literally a full rebuild, they need new defenders, midfielders and with Cavani leaving, Greenwood Done and Martial/Ronaldo future up in the air, they'll need to get attackers too. Henderson cant be happy being on the bench for another season, so most likely another goalie too. Their squad depth which everyone was raving about at the start of the season just isnt good at all and if they spend again on players like Wan Bissaka and Maguire, they really will find it difficult to be too half next season, let alone top4.

A manager looking for solutions would try Wan Bissaka as a centrehalf to see if they can get something out of that squad and give lingard a run of games but with all their soap opera stories, it seems like Rangnick will not be able to have the situation to do that either.
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31012 on: Today at 04:52:06 am »
Is it mad that I think Zlatan has been the only good signing they have made in the post-Ferguson years? from what I remember he was pretty good for them that first season before he got injured. Other than him pretty much every signing I can think of has been between mediocre to terrible.
