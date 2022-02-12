"Inter are shite anyway". It's a bit rich coming from a team that couldn't beat Boro at home after 120 minutes.
What's the explanation for drawing 2-2 away, and making a right meal of a 3-2 win at home, against Atalanta who currently sit 10 points behind Inter then? An Atalanta side that had their entire defence missing, I might add.
Imagine what a side that beat that "shite" Inter team might do to a side that struggled to beat Atalanta?
...Oh that's right. They'd go to their shabby ground and tonk them 5-0 in first gear.