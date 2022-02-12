« previous next »
Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1802673 times)

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30960 on: Today at 03:24:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:20:57 am
"Inter are shite anyway". It's a bit rich coming from a team that couldn't beat Boro at home after 120 minutes.

What's the explanation for drawing 2-2 away, and making a right meal of a 3-2 win at home, against Atalanta who currently sit 10 points behind Inter then?  An Atalanta side that had their entire defence missing, I might add.

Imagine what a side that beat that "shite" Inter team might do to a side that struggled to beat Atalanta?

...Oh that's right. They'd go to their shabby ground and tonk them 5-0 in first gear.   ;D
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30961 on: Today at 03:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:36:08 pm
Scenes when Atletico smash them after losing to us twice and being dogshit this season.
everyone is favoring Utd but Atletico will smash them imo. They up their game in CL and up their dirty shit, diving and antics as well.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30962 on: Today at 04:38:53 pm »
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30963 on: Today at 04:57:37 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:47:19 am
I'd question if they were Liverpool supporters to be fair.

Had a look at that Konate thread.

Comment from a Manc:

To be honest, Bailly can't get a break. He was as good as Konate , at Villarreal. Sadly, his own injury issues halted his progress.

Reply for a Liverpool fan, aptly called Dumbstar:

I agree with this. Bailly had the potential of being one of the best defenders in the world if his body could hold up.

That seems to be their game there, arse licking Mancs  ::) ;D
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30964 on: Today at 05:11:51 pm »
They're just trying to maintain good relations and not get banned. I imagine some have been there a while and have made friends. It's just self-protection behind enemy lines. I mean it's not something I would consider doing (having a longterm presence on a different club's forum), but it takes all sorts and I long ago gave up being surprised by people's predilections.

to be honest guest fans do similar here. We have some great non-LFC fans here but I'm pretty sure they post differently about certain subjects here than they do on their own club forums
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30965 on: Today at 05:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:11:51 pm
They're just trying to maintain good relations and not get banned. I imagine some have been there a while and have made friends. It's just self-protection behind enemy lines. I mean it's not something I would consider doing (having a longterm presence on a different club's forum), but it takes all sorts and I long ago gave up being surprised by people's predilections.

to be honest guest fans do similar here. We have some great non-LFC fans here but I'm pretty sure they post differently about certain subjects here than they do on their own club forums
you should see me on the Red Issue forum when c*nts try saying sancho is shit
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30966 on: Today at 05:16:28 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 05:14:46 pm
you should see me on the Red Issue forum when c*nts try saying sancho is shit

Sancho is a good player, he just joined the wrong club.

Guess the ridiculous wages were a factor.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30967 on: Today at 05:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:57:37 pm
Had a look at that Konate thread.



Reply for a Liverpool fan, aptly called Dumbstar:

I agree with this. Bailly had the potential of being one of the best defenders in the world if his body could hold up.

That seems to be their game there, arse licking Mancs  ::) ;D

I'm adamant that person isn't actually a Liverpool fan. Constantly putting us down and kissing Manc arses pretty much every post. I just don't get it.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30968 on: Today at 05:28:32 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 05:14:46 pm
you should see me on the Red Issue forum when c*nts try saying sancho is shit

He might not be shit, Tony, but he ain't great mate. This is as good as it gets with Sancho. Never got the hype over him
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30969 on: Today at 05:49:29 pm »
Oh dear they have a poster with a username of 'sangria'. Purely coincidence I hope!
 ;D
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30970 on: Today at 06:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:11:51 pm
They're just trying to maintain good relations and not get banned. I imagine some have been there a while and have made friends. It's just self-protection behind enemy lines. I mean it's not something I would consider doing (having a longterm presence on a different club's forum), but it takes all sorts and I long ago gave up being surprised by people's predilections.

to be honest guest fans do similar here. We have some great non-LFC fans here but I'm pretty sure they post differently about certain subjects here than they do on their own club forums

Id be stunned if any of these clowns post on a Liverpool forum, but if they did, itd be the equivalent of the shite official site forum from 20 years ago  ;D
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30971 on: Today at 06:46:33 pm »
Who the fcuk cares about "LFC" fans posting on other forums. They have their reason, so what.

As long as RedCafe has Andy as #1 , that's all that matters.  ;D
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30972 on: Today at 07:23:54 pm »
https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball/status/1494386931274338309

Ronaldo and Maguire clashing over the captaincy according to the Mirror.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30973 on: Today at 07:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:23:54 pm
https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball/status/1494386931274338309

Ronaldo and Maguire clashing over the captaincy according to the Mirror.

Big Head vs Big Head. Wonder who'll come our on top?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30974 on: Today at 07:32:04 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:46:33 pm
Who the fcuk cares about "LFC" fans posting on other forums. They have their reason, so what.

As long as RedCafe has Andy as #1 , that's all that matters.  ;D

andy will always be the official spokesperson of RAWK no matter how many measures the staff take to prevent it
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30975 on: Today at 07:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:23:54 pm


Ronaldo and Maguire clashing over the captaincy according to the Mirror.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30976 on: Today at 07:39:44 pm »
What's going on in the 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread

So far everyone has AM vs Man Utd as a draw or a Utd win  ???

AM are going to batter them
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30977 on: Today at 07:44:28 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 05:14:46 pm
you should see me on the Red Issue forum when c*nts try saying sancho is shit


 ;D

Sancho IS shit. Do you guys not do , you know, physical training of any kind? Hes more likely to win a hot dog eating contest than silverware or any kind of scoring anything. Hes only got 20 minutes in him.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30978 on: Today at 07:46:03 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 01:29:01 am
I remember when my then 18 month old was watching Thomas the Tank Engine. He had a confused look on his face. I realized I'd selected Danish instead of English narration on the DVD.

That confused look reminds me of United players trying to understand the fundamentals of pressing.
You must admit they're getting there though.
I mean; look how well they gengenpressed the ref.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30979 on: Today at 07:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 07:46:03 pm
You must admit they're getting there though.
I mean; look how well they gengenpressed the ref.

To be fair that they are indeed the grandfathers of.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30980 on: Today at 07:53:59 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:07:36 pm
Only just realised our Leeds game is on the same night as this now so will be at Anfield and won't get to watch that game. Ah well, will have to look forward to the second leg.

I'm taking the youngest to that game, so she at least gets a bit of peace from the pisstaking
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30981 on: Today at 08:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:23:54 pm
https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball/status/1494386931274338309

Ronaldo and Maguire clashing over the captaincy according to the Mirror.

Very strange. If I were Maguire I`d be glad that I got games in the PL.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30982 on: Today at 08:10:16 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:46:33 pm
Who the fcuk cares about "LFC" fans posting on other forums. They have their reason, so what.

As long as RedCafe has Andy as #1 , that's all that matters.  ;D



They ae hilariously easy to wind up to be fair :)

