Was Klopp really a student of the "Godfather of pressing"?



No he wasn't, that's just a myth invented to make Ragy look better than he is in reality.Klopp learnt from Wolfgang Frank while Frank was Manager of Mainz and Klopp was still playing and he was one of the few people in Germany who understood Franks methods, which was why Mainz turned to Klopp according to Honigstein in his Klopp biography. Frank himself had studied Arrigo Saachi when he was at Milan, he rocked up there and asked to watch training and brought what he learnt back to Mainz. Ragy was managing in Germany at the same time as Klopp managed Mainz, Hannover I think was the team when they played each other.