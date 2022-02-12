Liverpool fans on Redcafe constantly playing down how good we are and posting on there when Liverpool are playing is just weird behaviour.
It's so strange, they are a weird bunch.
Ha!! I did read the Konate thread today and saw a Bayern fan gutted they bought the wrong CB from Leipzig.
A United fan also claims that Maguire would look good in our team
, until it's pointed out to him he would be a utter disaster in our very high line.
£80 million for a CB who only looks above average when he plays in the middle of a negative setup of a 5 man defence sitting so deep they are on their own 18 yard line with 2 DMs in front of him who get nosebleeds crossing the halfway line.