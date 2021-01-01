« previous next »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm
:lmao geeeeez they're so fucking terrible, at times i just can't believe what im watching

Not really that surprising with that squad
He was great at taking pens

Thats a novel idea
Absolutely scandalous red card there.
You score one goal against them and you're never going to lose
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm
Absolutely scandalous red card there.

Yes it was a massive shock, let me tell you.
Guys theyre back

There 37 year old forward scores against the run of play

Imagine what they will be like next season when hes 38 and a full season from the GODFATHER of German football

Which was why winning tonight and Ronaldo scoring is so important for everyone of us.

They will now find it harder to drop Ronaldo and also increase the likelihood that they will persist with Ragnick next season.

#progress
They're back.
rangnick aint getting the fulltime job, not happening, tonite (disappointingly, tho maybe realistically) he reverted back to ole ball, shedload of defenders and hit on the counterattack, which im pretty sure he will do at anfield, no way he's gonna come at us
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm
Thats a novel idea
Glad someone appreciated ghost town's wit.
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:25:23 pm
Wasn't there a covering defender there ?!
I saw the replay looks like the defender has a chance to get there but not a sure thing.
it's one of those that, in theory, you dont change the onfield decision, ie not a clear and obvious error

you can see it both ways, personally if that's us i consider mo is gonna get a chance there so red is fine but for all the man utd fans saying defo red card, you know they'd be saying the opposite about the covering defender if it was against them - like all fanbases, it's a close one for sure

the bottom line on the game is ralf looked at that game and knew brighton were the better team and utd couldn't go head to head with them and desperate for a win took the only approach he saw as giving them a chance for a win, counterattack ole ball, which is fair enough, shows he has humility, shows that shower of shite aint fit enough and can't follow instruction regardless of the training ground - he caved to the inevitable, this lot are shite and too lazy to do anything other than chase ball on the counter
Online Col

  • Shaves his tongue and shares makeup tips. May be a little camp.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,353
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30891 on: Today at 02:29:10 am »
Manchester United did not win a tackle in the first half of today's match against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.
