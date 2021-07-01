Meaningless how? I said Beckham was a brilliant player and that him being a regular of Fergusons sides basically proves that.



As mentioned, there are at least two possible meanings to a player being a regular in an all-conquering side. It could be that he's brilliant, generational etc; or it could be that the rest of the team is brilliant and he is being carried a la Steptoe or several other players during Ferguson's tenure. Or there could be various other possible things that were going on.I'm not really commenting on Beckham, just on the use of that phrase 'tells you all you need to know'. Because very few simple factors tell us 'all we need to know'. Life is rarely that clearcut