Armand9

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:56:53 am
https://twitter.com/Freknie/status/1492829280077819907?t=A3UiQXPAB9ZwN2fvB9x4Bw&s=19

 ;D

get this lad on sky commentary teams, clearly has a superior knowledge of the game than they serve up
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:17:27 am
Jason Burt in the Telegraph saying Kane is the man to sort their mess.

 :D
Most football journos are comedy gold.
Just keep spending more - that's the answer, because it always is in their simplified worlds.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:17:27 am
Jason Burt in the Telegraph saying Kane is the man to sort their mess.

 :D

How much did Spurs pay him to write that?
goalrushatgoodison

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:31:32 am

Beckham was a weird one.  Massively overrated by people who don't really watch football, perhaps a bit underrated by people who do if that makes sense.

I am not sure about the massively (overated) and a bit (underated) parts but this was more or less my view on Beckham too. A lot of football fans ignored the impact he had on matches because of the circus he created around himself while those who were more interested in the circus, in the first place, didn't understand his technical limitations.
Kopenhagen

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:17:27 am
Jason Burt in the Telegraph saying Kane is the man to sort their mess.

 :D

It'll happen most likely, as we all expected.

Just keep throwing money at it.
LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
How is their ground crumbling ? 3/4 of it was built in the last 20 years.
rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 12:52:31 pm
How is their ground crumbling ? 3/4 of it was built in the last 20 years.

Mancs are shite at building.

The whole bottom tier has been there for decades. When I was in an office right near there, you could see the rust on the surfaces in the trusses/beams/whatever they are called, that hold the rooves up and the place just looked like it wasn't being maintained. In the 5 years I was there, I didn't see much in the way of outside maintenance, they had a bulb out on the Manchester United sign on the main stand for ages, stupid shit like that, until they started to replace the roof trusses about 3 years ago.

These white things are what I'm referring to



Yosser0_0

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 12:52:31 pm
How is their ground crumbling ? 3/4 of it was built in the last 20 years.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B87aESnOWKg

NOTE: These videos below were made before Fernandes signed.
 :o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVIvG1txFSI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_krKbdSlnk
Lynndenberries

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Only United would be stupid enough to spend a decent amount of money on Kane. He's washed.
Tobelius

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:06:42 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B87aESnOWKg

NOTE: These videos below were made before Fernandes signed.
 :o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVIvG1txFSI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_krKbdSlnk

Those last 2 are surely just some footage of Gary Neville
PaulF

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:40:47 pm
Those last 2 are surely just some footage of Gary Neville

Southampton won that game, clearly United are improving.
Lusty

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 12:21:57 pm
I am not sure about the massively (overated) and a bit (underated) parts but this was more or less my view on Beckham too. A lot of football fans ignored the impact he had on matches because of the circus he created around himself while those who were more interested in the circus, in the first place, didn't understand his technical limitations.
Yeah that's a good way of putting it.
RedSince86

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Beckham was a brilliant crosser and Fergie shoehorned him on the right wing in an era when you had a amazing wide players like Figo, Nedved, Rivaldo and Overmars and that is who he was compared to as a wide player, maybe why he is underrated.

He was a excellent passer and had fantastic work rate.

Today's game if he was in his pomp he would have been in CM no doubt, he would have been a brilliant deep lying midfielder or maybe another TAA type RB.
SamLad

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Beckham was interesting to watch mainly because he was (and still is, for a winger) unique in his playing style / strengths.

but tbf all he really was, was a 1-trick pony.

no way is he an all-time great footballer (if that's the convo, haven't tracked it to be honest)
Kopenhagen

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
What are we thinking tonight then? These two love a draw. 1-1?
Salty Dog

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:20:21 pm
What are we thinking tonight then? These two love a draw. 1-1?

Seems likely. If I were a betting man (which I'm not) I would bet the draw.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:56:53 am
https://twitter.com/Freknie/status/1492829280077819907?t=A3UiQXPAB9ZwN2fvB9x4Bw&s=19

I'd actually keep the volume on Sly Sports if this lad commentated for them

100000% better than literally any commentator out there today

I hate them all.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:31:32 am
Agree with that, if there's one player that Trent reminds me of it's Beckham, mainly because of those crosses coming in from an early position rather than from the byline.  In Trent's case that's because he's playing right back, in Beckham's case it's because I don't think he could get there.  Had neither the close control or the pace to beat a man.

Beckham was a weird one.  Massively overrated by people who don't really watch football, perhaps a bit underrated by people who do if that makes sense.  If he had a face like Ray Parlour then he'd have been... well, Ray Parlour probably.

Beckham rarely ran games.

He turned up (Ronaldo-like) to take one or two great freekicks or shots in the whole game where he'd been lazing and diving around (Again, lots of comparisons with Ronaldo) and those are the moments that get shown on the telly

I'd always prefer someone that worked their bollocks off for 90 minutes - every 90 minutes and contributed to the team rather to themself or their own ego.

The English really do seem to have a problem with footballers - any hint of not being absolute shite and suddenly they're better than Pele and his mum
S

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Beckham was a brilliant player. He was a mainstay for Ferguson's United when they were winning for fun, which tells you all you need to know. It's quite funny seeing "stars" like Ronaldo, Pogba and Rashford stroll around aimlessly for United these days. Beckham had a bigger reputation than any of them and always gave his all. Says a lot about United's decline really.

It seems a bit unfair to accuse him of being a one trick pony. What's his one trick, being a good striker of a ball? That alone encompasses free kicks and long range efforts in terms of scoring, and corners, crosses and accurate passing from open play in terms of creating. There aren't many teams who would turn down such a skillset. TAA's delivery really reminds me of Beckham, which is a huge compliment.
El Lobo

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:44:25 pm
Beckham rarely ran games.

He turned up (Ronaldo-like) to take one or two great freekicks or shots in the whole game where he'd been lazing and diving around (Again, lots of comparisons with Ronaldo) and those are the moments that get shown on the telly

I'd always prefer someone that worked their bollocks off for 90 minutes - every 90 minutes and contributed to the team rather to themself or their own ego.

The English really do seem to have a problem with footballers - any hint of not being absolute shite and suddenly they're better than Pele and his mum

Fucking hell Andy :lmao

I swear there'll come a day when you don't post for a few months, someone logs onto Redcafe and you're on there going 'I've had them gullible idiots going for years, what a wind up'.

Passing, crossing, set pieces and work rate are all Beckham had going for him. He wasn't quick, he wasn't particularly skillful in beating players, he wasn't particularly great defensively. But what he was good at he obviously made a great career out of. I mean he definitely wasn't 'one of the greats of his generation' or even one of Uniteds best players at the time (out of that much famed midfield you'd say Keane, Giggs and Scholes were all better) but my word.....lazy. I sometimes think you don't even bother watching football Andy.
tonysleft

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:44:25 pm
Beckham rarely ran games.

He turned up (Ronaldo-like) to take one or two great freekicks or shots in the whole game where he'd been lazing and diving around (Again, lots of comparisons with Ronaldo) and those are the moments that get shown on the telly

I'd always prefer someone that worked their bollocks off for 90 minutes - every 90 minutes and contributed to the team rather to themself or their own ego.

The English really do seem to have a problem with footballers - any hint of not being absolute shite and suddenly they're better than Pele and his mum
Beckham had one of the best work rates you'd see from a top player on the pitch what are you smoking andy
S

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:58:41 pm
Fucking hell Andy :lmao

I swear there'll come a day when you don't post for a few months, someone logs onto Redcafe and you're on there going 'I've had them gullible idiots going for years, what a wind up'.

Passing, crossing, set pieces and work rate are all Beckham had going for him. He wasn't quick, he wasn't particularly skillful in beating players, he wasn't particularly great defensively. But what he was good at he obviously made a great career out of. I mean he definitely wasn't 'one of the greats of his generation' or even one of Uniteds best players at the time (out of that much famed midfield you'd say Keane, Giggs and Scholes were all better) but my word.....lazy. I sometimes think you don't even bother watching football Andy.
Haha, yeah the mask slipped at the weekend too. He posted that The Guardian were deleting any comments about Southampton's penalty appeal against United. I went and had a look and it was genuinely harder to find a post that wasn't people complaining about the decision.
tubby

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Beckham was a really hard worker and selfless footballer, you didn't watch him play if you think otherwise.  Might've been a preening twat off the pitch but he gave everything on it.
scatman

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
That's got to be a parody account, if anything Beckham was known for working hard and big game impact.
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
SamLad

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:44:25 pm
Beckham rarely ran games.

He turned up (Ronaldo-like) to take one or two great freekicks or shots in the whole game where he'd been lazing and diving around (Again, lots of comparisons with Ronaldo) and those are the moments that get shown on the telly

I'd always prefer someone that worked their bollocks off for 90 minutes - every 90 minutes and contributed to the team rather to themself or their own ego.

The English really do seem to have a problem with footballers - any hint of not being absolute shite and suddenly they're better than Pele and his mum
Be reasonable now. Pele's mum had a dreadful xG.
Ghost Town

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:27:26 pm
Be reasonable now. Pele's mum had a dreadful xG.
Expected GOAT? I dunno, I think her's was pretty good
Ghost Town

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: S on Today at 02:58:08 pm
Beckham was a brilliant player. He was a mainstay for Ferguson's United when they were winning for fun, which tells you all you need to know. It's quite funny seeing "stars" like Ronaldo, Pogba and Rashford stroll around aimlessly for United these days. Beckham had a bigger reputation than any of them and always gave his all.
Not particularly picking on you as use is rife here but this has to be one of the dumbest phrases currently churned out by the yard. Almost totally meaningless as the idea/notion/fact being referred to can often have several opposing meanings, as in this case.
S

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:37:45 pm
Not particularly picking on you as use is rife here but this has to be one of the dumbest phrases currently churned out by the yard. Almost totally meaningless as the idea/notion/fact being referred to can often have several opposing meanings, as in this case.
Meaningless how? I said Beckham was a brilliant player and that him being a regular of Fergusons sides basically proves that.
El Lobo

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: S on Today at 03:49:02 pm
Meaningless how? I said Beckham was a brilliant player and that him being a regular of Fergusons sides basically proves that.

Do you think Phil Neville was a brilliant player?
Ghost Town

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: S on Today at 03:49:02 pm
Meaningless how? I said Beckham was a brilliant player and that him being a regular of Fergusons sides basically proves that.
As mentioned, there are at least two possible meanings to a player being a regular in an all-conquering side. It could be that he's brilliant, generational etc; or it could be that the rest of the team is brilliant and he is being carried a la Steptoe or several other players during Ferguson's tenure. Or there could be various other possible things that were going on.

I'm not really commenting on Beckham, just on the use of that phrase 'tells you all you need to know'. Because very few simple factors tell us 'all we need to know'. Life is rarely that clearcut
lobsterboy

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:28:48 am
Most football journos are comedy gold.
Just keep spending more - that's the answer, because it always is in their simplified worlds.

Keeps the whole obscene circus, including their own gravy train running merrily along.
