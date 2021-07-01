Beckham was a brilliant player. He was a mainstay for Ferguson's United when they were winning for fun, which tells you all you need to know. It's quite funny seeing "stars" like Ronaldo, Pogba and Rashford stroll around aimlessly for United these days. Beckham had a bigger reputation than any of them and always gave his all. Says a lot about United's decline really.
It seems a bit unfair to accuse him of being a one trick pony. What's his one trick, being a good striker of a ball? That alone encompasses free kicks and long range efforts in terms of scoring, and corners, crosses and accurate passing from open play in terms of creating. There aren't many teams who would turn down such a skillset. TAA's delivery really reminds me of Beckham, which is a huge compliment.