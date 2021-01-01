« previous next »
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30720 on: Today at 05:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:51:36 am
Just checked my posts on that date and breathed a little sigh of relief.
Had a day off did you?


 :-*
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30721 on: Today at 05:24:36 pm »
Ralf Rangnick has turned to his sports psychologist Sascha Lense to try and rebuild Manchester Uniteds confidence and end their habits of losing leads.

https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...ogist-to-end-manchester-uniteds-drawing-habit

the guy's gonna take Ronaldo's place in the lineup.  :)
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30722 on: Today at 05:33:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:08:02 pm
L'Equipe is basically tier 0. They founded the european cup and own France Football which owns the Ballon d'Or. When they report something, it's true.
Heh heh

How much are they paying you?, lol

Quote

I don't know how to post a screenshot but I'll paste an excerpt here in French which you can translate using Google.

"Certes, ce marché estival 2021 a été tonitruant, avec des transferts retentissants... mais également des mouvements qui ont fait pschitt. Avant de rejoindre Manchester United, on sait que Cristiano Ronaldo (36 ans) a étudié tous les marchés possibles, lui qui traînait son spleen à la Juventus depuis sa deuxième saison turinoise. Sa garde rapprochée a ainsi sollicité régulièrement le PSG, resté sourd aux avances, avant de faire des appels du pied à Man City via des partenaires de la sélection portugaise, Ruben Dias et Bernardo Silva.

Une marque d'intérêt qui a rapidement trouvé un écho à Abou Dhabi, titillé à l'idée de « répondre » à la prise de Lionel Messi par les Qataris. Mais il apparaît que Pep Guardiola n'était pas ravi par cette option, lâchant quasiment dans la foulée qu'il se verrait peut-être partir en 2023. Renseignement pris, il s'avère que le vestiaire des Citizens, lui non plus, n'était pas vraiment favorable à la venue du buteur portugais qui aurait alors contraint à un « reparamétrage » du jeu construit depuis plusieurs années déjà par les champions d'Angleterre 2021, tout en mouvement, en pressing, et éminemment collectif."
It was clearly Ronaldo doing the pushing, RE: City; as has been said he was looking for another 'surefire cert trophy' club whose eyes he could pull the wool over. At best even this supposedly tier 0, 100% reliable 'if-they-print-it-it's-true-honest-guv-would-I-lie-I-also-have-a-bridge-I'm-selling' publication goes no further than saying that the idea of matching PSG's Messi deal titillated the City owners, probably a moment's 'hey what about if...?'.

That's as much as we know.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30723 on: Today at 05:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:33:44 pm
Heh heh

How much are they paying you?, lol
It was clearly Ronaldo doing the pushing, RE: City; as has been said he was looking for another 'surefire cert trophy' club whose eyes he could pull the wool over. At best even this supposedly tier 0, 100% reliable 'if-they-print-it-it's-true-honest-guv-would-I-lie-I-also-have-a-bridge-I'm-selling' publication goes no further than saying that the idea of matching PSG's Messi deal titillated the City owners, probably a moment's 'hey what about if...?'.

That's as much as we know.
Fair enough.

 :-[ I'm actually a subscriber and from experience, they are very reliable.

Now let's go back to taking the piss out of the mancs :)
« Last Edit: Today at 05:55:03 pm by MonsLibpool »
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30724 on: Today at 06:07:10 pm »
Ronaldo was meant to be good for the youngsters development.

His attitude is appalling.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

« Reply #30725 on: Today at 06:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:07:10 pm
Ronaldo was meant to be good for the youngsters development.

That would explain Greenwood I guess.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30726 on: Today at 06:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:22:02 pm
Had a day off did you?


 :-*

Knob :P

Also, don't be silly.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30727 on: Today at 06:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:37:16 pm
I know what you mean  ;D. Although someone who's been active on this page though they may do very well.......

To be fair, quite a few saw straight through the signing and called it right too.

For my part, I was expecting a penalty taking fight between him and Bruno Fernandes, don't think that has happened, but his arrival has affected Bruno's form, so in a way I got what I expected.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30728 on: Today at 08:14:50 pm »
Lol Neville on about leaks, the team, confidence and all that, team spirit. Trying to backseat manager. Trying to exhort the United players directly!

What the hell would you know mate.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30729 on: Today at 08:17:40 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:14:50 pm
Lol Neville on about leaks, the team, confidence and all that, team spirit. Trying to backseat manager. Trying to exhort the United players directly!

What the hell would you know mate.

"There's something not quite right at Manchester United."
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30730 on: Today at 08:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:07:10 pm
Ronaldo was meant to be good for the youngsters development.

His attitude is appalling.

Don't you know he doesn't eat dessert?
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30731 on: Today at 09:03:23 pm »
Seems like Erik Ten Hag is the one they board and Ragy have decided on to get in this summer.

They need someone to consolidate 6th place and rebuild.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30732 on: Today at 09:04:04 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:14:50 pm
Lol Neville on about leaks, the team, confidence and all that, team spirit. Trying to backseat manager. Trying to exhort the United players directly!

What the hell would you know mate.

How dare they compare godfather's consigliere to Ted Lasso!?
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30733 on: Today at 09:06:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:03:23 pm
Seems like Erik Ten Hag is the one they board and Ragy have decided on to get in this summer.

They need someone to consolidate 6th place and rebuild.
They are truly turning into Everton. Even their ground is falling to bits as well.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30734 on: Today at 09:30:59 pm »
Why is their game on Wed on at 2015?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30735 on: Today at 09:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:30:59 pm
Why is their game on Wed on at 2015?
15 minute pre-game protest perhaps?
They just love a good protest when things aren't going their way on the pitch. "Green n Gold Norwich till we die!"
« Last Edit: Today at 09:41:41 pm by the_red_pill »
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30736 on: Today at 09:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:09:25 pm
That would explain Greenwood I guess.
:D

I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30737 on: Today at 10:10:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:03:23 pm
Seems like Erik Ten Hag is the one they board and Ragy have decided on to get in this summer.

They need someone to consolidate 6th place and rebuild.

Ten Hag is a decent manager, but Man Utd have very few players who can play in his 4-3-3. Ronaldo and Fernandes centainly don't fit his system, so it should be fun ...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30738 on: Today at 10:28:06 pm »
There was a guy on the Football Ramble who said that while Ten Haag obviously seems like a good manager, he has the easiest job in football at Ajax. He was saying that because of the setup they have, everyone who comes through the squad has been taught their way of playing and their system since day dot, which means there is never actually any need to coach. It's just plug and play all the time. Was also saying this is why youngsters looks great at Ajax but then tend to struggle when they leave, at least at first, as its the first time in their careers that they've been asked to play any differently.

He wasn't being critical of Ten Haag in anyway, just pointing out why he might not fit at a bigger club as well as it would initially seem, and especially not at Man United given the mess they are in, the "superstars" they have and how quickly he'll be asked to get results.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30739 on: Today at 10:28:11 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:14:31 pm
That win, win, win, win, win 30 points thing from Ferdinand and Hargreaves is shameful to say the least. They were professional footballers at the highest level, they know that the game is not played on paper, and they gave no consideration for Home, Away fixture differentiation, or no respect for mid-table teams, who can on their day trouble even the sides at the top of the table, never mind Man United, and do they think they are still Ferguson's United or what after 10 years of him gone, to try to win all those in a row?

I don't know how top level footballers can be this thick talking about the game they played. I'm not asking for insight from them about Microbiology or Astronomy or Technology or Business, but they can't talk sense about the game they played at the highest level. Baffling!

Spot on, PiM. Their influence in the media is so apparent now they are in decline. They're like a soap opera. Incredible highs and incredible lows. It's all drama. It's all the same to them. It's a global version of Corrie. And all those mancs in the media know it's imperative they keep them relevant when they're not. They all have their snouts in the United trough.
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30740 on: Today at 10:58:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:07:13 pm
Well, I clearly stated that the owners wanted him but the players and managers didn't and provided evidence from a very reliable source. There is no point arguing. Let's agree to disagree.

And stop posting in French, mate
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30741 on: Today at 11:02:16 pm »
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30742 on: Today at 11:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:17:40 pm
"There's something not quite right at Manchester United."

 :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.
