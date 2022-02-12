« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 762 763 764 765 766 [767]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1786379 times)

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,391
  • YNWA
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30640 on: Yesterday at 10:15:55 pm »
Quote from: redan on Yesterday at 08:20:16 am
I properly started watching football when I was 8 or 9 so thatd would be around the 94/95 season and so already knew then that we were 3rd/4th/5th best despite it only being 5 years or so since our pomp.

They are where we were in 99/00. And we all knew wed fallen way behind, we believed but we were also realistic. Getting in the champions league was our main aim as we knew itd lead to better things. Building a foundation. They just think theyll go straight from A-Z bypassing all ahead then just because theyre United 

Yet this lot a whole 10 years since having any relevance still think they have a divine right to be #1 and that the nature order will soon resume. The way most their ex players talk is laughable, like as if theyre only a few (more) signings away from challenging us and Man City! Theyre a shambles and have been for the best part of a decade.

Yeah, they need to build a foundation to become a regular Top 4 club like how we did in the 2000s. And then once they do that, they need to step up further to compete for the title. It's harder to do that these days with the two sportswashers already in the Top 4 and fighting for trophies, hopefully we'll keep doing the right things on and off the pitch and keep competing and then they have another sportswasher entering the fray. By the time Man United rebuild and become a regular Top 4 club, who knows what will happen with Newcastle by then, for example.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30641 on: Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:15:55 pm
Yeah, they need to build a foundation to become a regular Top 4 club like how we did in the 2000s. And then once they do that, they need to step up further to compete for the title. It's harder to do that these days with the two sportswashers already in the Top 4 and fighting for trophies, hopefully we'll keep doing the right things on and off the pitch and keep competing and then they have another sportswasher entering the fray. By the time Man United rebuild and become a regular Top 4 club, who knows what will happen with Newcastle by then, for example.
Going by this, you can tack another 5 years to their title drought.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,391
  • YNWA
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30642 on: Yesterday at 10:43:39 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 12:44:21 am
Stat padding us right

Ive seen absolutely fuck all from him as a footballer since the day he signed. I dont care what anyone says  Hes roundly applauded by Mancs and neutrals alike. He can pick a pass out ok at times. But so can any midfielder at this level

No. It was clear what he was good at from day 1. Being a cheat

Winning penaltys and free kicks, getting people booked and play acting. Hed do it so much that it would actually begin to sway the game. Theyd stay in possession longer, opposition afraid to go near anyone. Hed do it to win fouls, win possession, break up play, slow down play

I didnt think they could better Hernandez as a total shithouse cheat but by god did they

There isnt better at it in the world. Theres people who do it as much ie neymar , richarlison for example. But can they actually grind 3 points out if it. Nope. Hes the living embodiment of how football has gone wrong on field

But the refs have had enough of it. Countless times this season hes been left in the floor and the game waved on. Like a child having a tantrum in the supermarket

Now hes left with what he can do with the round thing and hes found wanting

I agree with the points about Bruno Fernandes, he can foul others, but will act as if he's shot when he's merely touched. And also, he is a good player, but has never shown that he can be an elite or great player even when he was playing well, making some good passes, scoring the occasional long ranger and loads of penalties. He did not justify the hype he was getting nor being compared to much superior players before his time in the PL.

Media and social media hyped him to levels that I thought was utter madness at that time.

That's why I hate twitter culture and lingo (not even going into the content of majority) - someone talks about a player, and then others start saying x player is clear, or y player is clear with no context. If the player they like was good in one or two metrics, they will ignore other metrics or the context surrounding players in comparison. Then someone will come along and say dub.

The recent stupid thing I caught was that Tuchel has wiped out Klopp's legacy of 7 years in one year (because of winning the CL, Super Cup and Club World Cup), with no context of spending over the years or the quality of respective squads when they took over or their finishing positions in years before them. One Chelsea fan starts it, hundreds of others perpetuate it. I mean, don't people like to use their brains?

I still don't know what the fuck is clear or dub or plenty of things that they say on twitter.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,391
  • YNWA
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30643 on: Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on February 12, 2022, 11:40:21 pm
i hear what you're saying but from that angle i can't be sure he's really looking at him, i was serious when i said i've spat on people uninitentionally lol, it's easy done mate, i've pissed on people the same way, pissing they say something, you turn around cos you're half pissed, shit can happen - there may be the intent you suggest i just would have to see a more open camera angle to weigh it up

 :lmao

I don't do that myself, but it reminded me of someone and the incident itself.

I was at work one day and had to check with around 4 different people in their cabins for some data about their work. So, I finished discussing with 2 of them and then moved to the 3rd person I had to discuss with, she started saying something and spat directly at my face. She was bewildered and was vehemently apologetic, which I did accept and I had to wash my face before I could continue the discussion. Later, even when we became good friends, we never spoke to each other about that. We've both changed jobs, but I'm still reminded of her every now and then because of that  ;D 
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,391
  • YNWA
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30644 on: Yesterday at 11:14:31 pm »
That win, win, win, win, win 30 points thing from Ferdinand and Hargreaves is shameful to say the least. They were professional footballers at the highest level, they know that the game is not played on paper, and they gave no consideration for Home, Away fixture differentiation, or no respect for mid-table teams, who can on their day trouble even the sides at the top of the table, never mind Man United, and do they think they are still Ferguson's United or what after 10 years of him gone, to try to win all those in a row?

I don't know how top level footballers can be this thick talking about the game they played. I'm not asking for insight from them about Microbiology or Astronomy or Technology or Business, but they can't talk sense about the game they played at the highest level. Baffling!
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,600
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30645 on: Today at 12:16:43 am »
It's mad how this lot are still a money printing machine.

I don't know what their revenues are, commercial pull etc, but the fact they can still blow huge wads on players and or wages speaks volumes for their ability to generate money. We've rarely spent more than £50m on a player. Granted, we are very adept at finding extremely capable players for reasonable prices, but that lot spent £50m plus on players as a matter of routine.

It doesn't do them any good, but bloody hell I wish we could do a bit more of that.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,605
  • 27 Years...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30646 on: Today at 12:37:00 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:16:43 am
It's mad how this lot are still a money printing machine.

I don't know what their revenues are, commercial pull etc, but the fact they can still blow huge wads on players and or wages speaks volumes for their ability to generate money. We've rarely spent more than £50m on a player. Granted, we are very adept at finding extremely capable players for reasonable prices, but that lot spent £50m plus on players as a matter of routine.

It doesn't do them any good, but bloody hell I wish we could do a bit more of that.
They've had an awful lot of practice. While we were winning multiple titles and European Cups they were flogging branded pencil cases and God knows what other tat. They were a commercial thing long before the game descended into the horrible, money obsessed monster it is today.

We laughed at them back then because the game itself was the important thing. They were more a commercial enterprise than a football club. Now, they laugh at others, because they caught the spirit of the age, when football became less about the game, but about how much revenue can be made off the back of it. A vacuous club and the vacuous age came together at the right time for them.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,600
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30647 on: Today at 12:49:38 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:37:00 am
They've had an awful lot of practice. While we were winning multiple titles and European Cups they were flogging branded pencil cases and God knows what other tat. They were a commercial thing long before the game descended into the horrible, money obsessed monster it is today.

We laughed at them back then because the game itself was the important thing. They were more a commercial enterprise than a football club. Now, they laugh at others, because they caught the spirit of the age, when football became less about the game, but about how much revenue can be made off the back of it. A vacuous club and the vacuous age came together at the right time for them.

True enough. But whatever else we might feel about their earning power and commercial side, at least they did earn their money, like it or not. Unlike some other clubs out there we could mention.

After ten years with FSG, it's good to think we have closed the gap somewhat, even though we would never spend like them, even if we could.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30648 on: Today at 12:54:40 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:16:43 am
It's mad how this lot are still a money printing machine.

I don't know what their revenues are, commercial pull etc, but the fact they can still blow huge wads on players and or wages speaks volumes for their ability to generate money. We've rarely spent more than £50m on a player. Granted, we are very adept at finding extremely capable players for reasonable prices, but that lot spent £50m plus on players as a matter of routine.

It doesn't do them any good, but bloody hell I wish we could do a bit more of that.
They are stinking rich.

I remember going through their accounts last year and I was shocked by how much they made. The issue is that the Glazers are using large chunks of their profits to settle interest liabilities and pay themselves dividend. I can't imagine how rich they'll be without them.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,605
  • 27 Years...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30649 on: Today at 12:58:54 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:49:38 am
True enough. But whatever else we might feel about their earning power and commercial side, at least they did earn their money, like it or not. Unlike some other clubs out there we could mention.

After ten years with FSG, it's good to think we have closed the gap somewhat, even though we would never spend like them, even if we could.
Oh absolutely. They earned what they made.

My lament is more about how society and the game changed for the worse. They were best placed to take advantage of that change, and they did very well at it too. As much as I can't stand them, I still have a healthy respect for them.

Unfortunately, the world changed and the goalposts moved, and when it became about money more than anything else, we and everyone else were forced to play catch up. In life, you have to deal with what is, rather than what you'd like it to be. Now, we are dealing with what is, and we are doing a good job in catching up now.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,041
  • YNWA
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30650 on: Today at 01:15:56 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:43:45 am
"We're Man United, we should have the best of everything."

And that's the crux of why they are where they are. Spoiled brats.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,600
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30651 on: Today at 01:17:22 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:58:54 am
Oh absolutely. They earned what they made.

My lament is more about how society and the game changed for the worse. They were best placed to take advantage of that change, and they did very well at it too. As much as I can't stand them, I still have a healthy respect for them.

Unfortunately, the world changed and the goalposts moved, and when it became about money more than anything else, we and everyone else were forced to play catch up. In life, you have to deal with what is, rather than what you'd like it to be. Now, we are dealing with what is, and we are doing a good job in catching up now.

We are catching up, but I doubt we'll ever overhaul them in the financial stakes. They just have too big a head start. Parity is the best we can hope for, I fear.

Thank fuck we're traditionally strong in Europe, unlike them. Even if City, Chelsea and Newcastle ultimately make challenging for domestic honours extremely difficult, at least Europe is a slightly more level playing field.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,605
  • 27 Years...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30652 on: Today at 01:35:14 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:17:22 am
We are catching up, but I doubt we'll ever overhaul them in the financial stakes. They just have too big a head start. Parity is the best we can hope for, I fear.

Thank fuck we're traditionally strong in Europe, unlike them. Even if City, Chelsea and Newcastle ultimately make challenging for domestic honours extremely difficult, at least Europe is a slightly more level playing field.
Yes, their head start was a very big one. Also, for some reason I've never quite managed to understand, they've always (in my lifetime at least) seemed to attract hordes of followers who will throw money at anything with their badge on it. It's one of life's great mysteries. 😊

Even those protesting against their own club will buy protest merch from the club itself.  :rollseyes


Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,625
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30653 on: Today at 01:55:17 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:37:00 am
They've had an awful lot of practice. While we were winning multiple titles and European Cups they were flogging branded pencil cases and God knows what other tat. They were a commercial thing long before the game descended into the horrible, money obsessed monster it is today.

We laughed at them back then because the game itself was the important thing. They were more a commercial enterprise than a football club. together at the right time for them.
Megastore FC! Ah those were the days :)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30654 on: Today at 01:55:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:35:14 am
Yes, their head start was a very big one. Also, for some reason I've never quite managed to understand, they've always (in my lifetime at least) seemed to attract hordes of followers who will throw money at anything with their badge on it. It's one of life's great mysteries. 😊

Even those protesting against their own club will buy protest merch from the club itself.  :rollseyes
Using 2020 as a guide (because most games were played in full stadiums):
Liverpool
Broadcasting- £202m
Commercial-   £217m
Matchday-       £70m

United
Broadcasting- £140m
Commercial-   £279m
Matchday-       £89m

They trump us in the commercial department but I think we can negotiate better deals if we maintain our consistency on the pitch. The gap between our matchday revenues will reduce after the extension while the broadcasting revenue depends on our league position and qualifying regularly for the Champions League.

IMO, we can surpass them in 10 years time if we continue competing for and winning big trophies and their results don't improve(their sponsors will offer them lower fees).
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,592
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30655 on: Today at 03:44:42 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:55:46 am
They trump us in the commercial department but I think we can negotiate better deals if we maintain our consistency on the pitch. The gap between our matchday revenues will reduce after the extension while the broadcasting revenue depends on our league position and qualifying regularly for the Champions League.

IMO, we can surpass them in 10 years time if we continue competing for and winning big trophies and their results don't improve(their sponsors will offer them lower fees).
It's amazing, 2 decades ago they had the ever expanding Old Trafford with its frequent upgrades and were winning leagues for fun. Now OT is falling apart and rat infested and the last League title is a distant memory. The Mancs must be sick with envy watching our new Anfield road end stand go up and most of all knowing that every season we're challenging for the most important titles.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,343
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30656 on: Today at 03:59:18 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:55:46 am
Using 2020 as a guide (because most games were played in full stadiums):
Liverpool
Broadcasting- £202m
Commercial-   £217m
Matchday-       £70m

United
Broadcasting- £140m
Commercial-   £279m
Matchday-       £89m

They trump us in the commercial department but I think we can negotiate better deals if we maintain our consistency on the pitch. The gap between our matchday revenues will reduce after the extension while the broadcasting revenue depends on our league position and qualifying regularly for the Champions League.

IMO, we can surpass them in 10 years time if we continue competing for and winning big trophies and their results don't improve(their sponsors will offer them lower fees).
On these numbers we may seem close. But if you have one club that spends based on their earnings and another that borrows from the future, the momentary advantage is clear. The only disadvantage is when the creditors call the debt in. And its a major one
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,776
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30657 on: Today at 04:04:09 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:44:42 am
It's amazing, 2 decades ago they had the ever expanding Old Trafford with its frequent upgrades and were winning leagues for fun. Now OT is falling apart and rat infested and the last League title is a distant memory. The Mancs must be sick with envy watching our new Anfield road end stand go up and most of all knowing that every season we're challenging for the most important titles.

they comfort themselves by pinning all their hope it all falls apart when klopp leaves, they know city are going nowhere, seem to finally be coming to the conclusion they're lost in the wilderness and it's gonna be some while before that ship turns around, if ever, and are aware other teams are coming for them including a future newcastle they fear will be another city

it's the lowest i've ever seen their fans

it's glorious

(tho we know the next big signing 'is it' and they'll be up their own arses again)
« Last Edit: Today at 04:06:04 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,286
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30658 on: Today at 04:47:50 am »
Are the green and golds out again or is it too early?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,506
  • Boss Tha
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30659 on: Today at 04:54:35 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:47:50 am
Are the green and golds out again or is it too early?

It depends whether the club megastore is open to sell them.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30660 on: Today at 05:24:34 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:59:18 am
On these numbers we may seem close. But if you have one club that spends based on their earnings and another that borrows from the future, the momentary advantage is clear. The only disadvantage is when the creditors call the debt in. And its a major one
The club is heavily leveraged and their owners are leeches who still paid themselves dividends of around £20m in a season behind closed doors. They paid themselves around £40m in the last two seasons. The interest payments are a further drain too.

The loan matures in 2027 and I expect them to refinance it by taking another loan to pay it off, continuing the vicious cycle. If interest rates move adversely for them, they could be in big trouble.

I know that some criticize FSG for not spending enough but, to the best of my knowledge, they've never paid themselves a dividend and we aren't saddled with large debt and excessive interest.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30661 on: Today at 05:27:15 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:16:43 am
It's mad how this lot are still a money printing machine.

I don't know what their revenues are, commercial pull etc, but the fact they can still blow huge wads on players and or wages speaks volumes for their ability to generate money. We've rarely spent more than £50m on a player. Granted, we are very adept at finding extremely capable players for reasonable prices, but that lot spent £50m plus on players as a matter of routine.

It doesn't do them any good, but bloody hell I wish we could do a bit more of that.

I personally feel they're spending beyond their means at the moment. They might have more commercial revenue than us, but the gaps aren't ridiculous, and we are far more frugal than them. Their wage bill is absolutely obscene, and I feel they're gambling - perhaps not to Barca levels, but not great either - by spending on winning now and it's backfired. Someone posted on here recently that they had £400-500 million in cash reserves a few years back and they've burned through a lot of that. If true, that's not a great sign. While loads love to just repeat "they're rich" as though it's an infinite, eternal, universally accepted truth, I don't think their funds are limitless and the safety net gets smaller with every £100m they piss up the wall.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,978
  • Kloppite
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30662 on: Today at 05:28:08 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:24:34 am
The club is heavily leveraged and their owners are leeches who still paid themselves dividends of around £20m in a season behind closed doors. They paid themselves around £40m in the last two seasons. The interest payments are a further drain too.

The loan matures in 2027 and I expect them to refinance it by taking another loan to pay it off, continuing the vicious cycle. If interest rates move adversely for them, they could be in big trouble.

I know that some criticize FSG for not spending enough but, to the best of my knowledge, they've never paid themselves a dividend and we aren't saddled with large debt and excessive interest.

Didn't Hicks & Gillett do something similar to us before they were ran out of town?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30663 on: Today at 05:29:33 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:44:42 am
It's amazing, 2 decades ago they had the ever expanding Old Trafford with its frequent upgrades and were winning leagues for fun. Now OT is falling apart and rat infested and the last League title is a distant memory. The Mancs must be sick with envy watching our new Anfield road end stand go up and most of all knowing that every season we're challenging for the most important titles.
They are and they struggle to hide it. I get mancs blowing up my phone with texts if we go a goal down which is embarrassing. The loons did the same thing when we were two-nil down against Leicester and we know how that ended....

They are becoming Everton.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30664 on: Today at 05:30:40 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:28:08 am
Didn't Hicks & Gillett do something similar to us before they were ran out of town?
I guess but I was too young to understand the technicalities of what they were doing. Older fans can help.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30665 on: Today at 05:36:52 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:27:15 am
I personally feel they're spending beyond their means at the moment. They might have more commercial revenue than us, but the gaps aren't ridiculous, and we are far more frugal than them. Their wage bill is absolutely obscene, and I feel they're gambling - perhaps not to Barca levels, but not great either - by spending on winning now and it's backfired. Someone posted on here recently that they had £400-500 million in cash reserves a few years back and they've burned through a lot of that. If true, that's not a great sign. While loads love to just repeat "they're rich" as though it's an infinite, eternal, universally accepted truth, I don't think their funds are limitless and the safety net gets smaller with every £100m they piss up the wall.
Their bank balance grew from £51m to £110m in 2021 which is healthy. I feel you mean their accumulated profits which is negative and fell from £87m to £(13)m and the Glazers are still leeching.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:03:23 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,878
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30666 on: Today at 08:37:11 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:28:08 am
Didn't Hicks & Gillett do something similar to us before they were ran out of town?

Exactly. Their problem was refinancing the loan when RBS pulled the plug, realising they'd bled us dry. However, we had a global fanbase to activate and help ensure no other bank picked up the baton from RBS. The Glazers are not in that dire position. There's not a scooby the Man United support can do as long as the balance sheet satisfies the provider.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:39:19 am by No666 »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,348
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30667 on: Today at 08:49:05 am »
Biggest issue for me when I watch them is their effort.

None of them look arsed. Fernandes runs around like a kid in a playground then gets annoyed constantly at everything.

Ronaldo was the worse thing they could have done.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,721
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30668 on: Today at 08:54:20 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:49:05 am
Biggest issue for me when I watch them is their effort.

None of them look arsed. Fernandes runs around like a kid in a playground then gets annoyed constantly at everything.

Ronaldo was the worse thing they could have done.

If I'd spent the summer whinging and sulking about United signing Sancho, Varane and Ronaldo and how they had a good shot at winning the league I'd genuinely be too embarrassed to talk about football for a good year. And there's more than one poster on RAWK that it applies to!
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,917
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30669 on: Today at 08:56:24 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:37:11 am
Exactly. Their problem was refinancing the loan when RBS pulled the plug, realising they'd bled us dry. However, we had a global fanbase to activate and help ensure no other bank picked up the baton from RBS. The Glazers are not in that dire position. There's not a scooby the Man United support can do as long as the balance sheet satisfies the provider.
Guy who camped out infront of RBS in the States, protesting any financing... now that was gold and still gets me! ;D
Then there's the supporter who signalled Henry and co to buy LFC.
Looking back... what a time to be a Red!
Then again, is there ever a dull moment in our lives?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:03:10 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,348
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30670 on: Today at 09:06:48 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:54:20 am
If I'd spent the summer whinging and sulking about United signing Sancho, Varane and Ronaldo and how they had a good shot at winning the league I'd genuinely be too embarrassed to talk about football for a good year. And there's more than one poster on RAWK that it applies to!

How were they ever going to win the League with a fraud in charge?

The Ronaldo signing still blows my mind. Zero chance City were ever interested.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,286
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30671 on: Today at 09:10:57 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:56:24 am
Guy who camped out infront of RBS in the States, protesting any financing... now that was gold and still gets me! ;D
Then there's the supporter who signalled Henry and co to buy LFC.
Looking back... what a time to be a Red!
Then again, is there ever a dull moment in our lives?

2012-2013 was pretty dull. Besides that it's been a rollercoaster for over 20 years now for me
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,721
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30672 on: Today at 09:19:05 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:06:48 am
How were they ever going to win the League with a fraud in charge?

The Ronaldo signing still blows my mind. Zero chance City were ever interested.

Poor old Sméagol gets far too much of the blame. I mean he was tremendously useless but there was always this idea that 'once they get a decent manager the hilarity will end'.

I don't think I'll ever get bored of looking at their squad and how much of an absolute clusterfucky mess it is. In terms of getting to the very top level of teams like ourselves, Abu Dhabi, Bayern etc I dont think they've got more than 2 or 3 players who are good enough and suit how each other play, and they're generally wide players or attackers. Its genuinely amazing to me that someone who has anything to do with football at that club looked at their midfield of Fred, Matic, McTominay and Pogba and thought 'what we need is a lazy showpony' so signed Fernandes and THEN thought 'what we need now is an even lazier showpony who can't run anymore and is going to sulk all the time if things don't go his way' and signed Ronaldo.

They're almost getting to the point now where they could do with 2/3 years out of the CL to rebuild, get the likes of De Gea, Maguire, Varane, Matic, Pogba and Ronaldo out and start again with a young manager and the few decent young players they've got. But they can't afford it, so we're going to get this constant stream of hilarity where they're trying to make a functioning team containing most of those players and then blaming the manager.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 762 763 764 765 766 [767]   Go Up
« previous next »
 