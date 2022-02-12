How were they ever going to win the League with a fraud in charge?



The Ronaldo signing still blows my mind. Zero chance City were ever interested.



Poor old Sméagol gets far too much of the blame. I mean he was tremendously useless but there was always this idea that 'once they get a decent manager the hilarity will end'.I don't think I'll ever get bored of looking at their squad and how much of an absolute clusterfucky mess it is. In terms of getting to the very top level of teams like ourselves, Abu Dhabi, Bayern etc I dont think they've got more than 2 or 3 players who are good enough and suit how each other play, and they're generally wide players or attackers. Its genuinely amazing to me that someone who has anything to do with football at that club looked at their midfield of Fred, Matic, McTominay and Pogba and thought 'what we need is a lazy showpony' so signed Fernandes and THEN thought 'what we need now is an even lazier showpony who can't run anymore and is going to sulk all the time if things don't go his way' and signed Ronaldo.They're almost getting to the point now where they could do with 2/3 years out of the CL to rebuild, get the likes of De Gea, Maguire, Varane, Matic, Pogba and Ronaldo out and start again with a young manager and the few decent young players they've got. But they can't afford it, so we're going to get this constant stream of hilarity where they're trying to make a functioning team containing most of those players and then blaming the manager.