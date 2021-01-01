ronaldo spitting thing - meh, could be camera angle etc, you'd need to see that with a proper view to call that out imo and then it could be accidental (have to admit i've caught a few mates that were dumb enough to be in the wrong place at the wrong time...)



anyway, i'd be disappointed if i was southampton not coming away with all points there altho on chances it could've gone either way, but on play southampton far superior after the first 30 mins or so



scholes in the post match at first blaming rangnick (which i dont) saying he's not a coach etc, after rangnick's interview - where he states clearly what they were supposed to do but didn't do it after the first half hour - scholes reaccesses and says either the players cant do what they're being told or wont do what they're being told, and for me there's the truth of it, they not prepared to put the hard yards in (which scholes was saying the whole time, they dont work hard enough, so why he initially assumed rangnick wasn't coaching them, i dont know)



sancho was good initially then drifted in and out, pogba same, but that's with the ball, they're all terrible when they dont have the ball and we're back to being prepared to work hard



now i'll give bruno this, he works hard, you can't question it, but he's like a headless chicken running around, rangnick must be looking at these games as they progress and wondering what in the flying fuck are this lot doing



oh, and the fanbase are over their mourning period for ronaldo, now many see him as the problem and want him dropped, subbed earlier etc (until he scores, then im sure he's the second coming again)



