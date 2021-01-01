« previous next »
Armand9

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 11:01:20 pm
ronaldo spitting thing - meh, could be camera angle etc, you'd need to see that with a proper view to call that out imo and then it could be accidental (have to admit i've caught a few mates that were dumb enough to be in the wrong place at the wrong time...)

anyway, i'd be disappointed if i was southampton not coming away with all points there altho on chances it could've gone either way, but on play southampton far superior after the first 30 mins or so

scholes in the post match at first blaming rangnick (which i dont) saying he's not a coach etc, after rangnick's interview - where he states clearly what they were supposed to do but didn't do it after the first half hour - scholes reaccesses and says either the players cant do what they're being told or wont do what they're being told, and for me there's the truth of it, they not prepared to put the hard yards in (which scholes was saying the whole time, they dont work hard enough, so why he initially assumed rangnick wasn't coaching them, i dont know)

sancho was good initially then drifted in and out, pogba same, but that's with the ball, they're all terrible when they dont have the ball and we're back to being prepared to work hard

now i'll give bruno this, he works hard, you can't question it, but he's like a headless chicken running around, rangnick must be looking at these games as they progress and wondering what in the flying fuck are this lot doing

oh, and the fanbase are over their mourning period for ronaldo, now many see him as the problem and want him dropped, subbed earlier etc (until he scores, then im sure he's the second coming again)

Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Wghennessy

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 11:31:03 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 11:01:20 pm
ronaldo spitting thing - meh, could be camera angle etc, you'd need to see that with a proper view to call that out imo and then it could be accidental (have to admit i've caught a few mates that were dumb enough to be in the wrong place at the wrong time...)

anyway, i'd be disappointed if i was southampton not coming away with all points there altho on chances it could've gone either way, but on play southampton far superior after the first 30 mins or so

scholes in the post match at first blaming rangnick (which i dont) saying he's not a coach etc, after rangnick's interview - where he states clearly what they were supposed to do but didn't do it after the first half hour - scholes reaccesses and says either the players cant do what they're being told or wont do what they're being told, and for me there's the truth of it, they not prepared to put the hard yards in (which scholes was saying the whole time, they dont work hard enough, so why he initially assumed rangnick wasn't coaching them, i dont know)

sancho was good initially then drifted in and out, pogba same, but that's with the ball, they're all terrible when they dont have the ball and we're back to being prepared to work hard

now i'll give bruno this, he works hard, you can't question it, but he's like a headless chicken running around, rangnick must be looking at these games as they progress and wondering what in the flying fuck are this lot doing

oh, and the fanbase are over their mourning period for ronaldo, now many see him as the problem and want him dropped, subbed earlier etc (until he scores, then im sure he's the second coming again)

He looks over and spits on his back...it comes back off him lmao. There is no defending that.

As for Bruno unless he's stat padding with pens he's bang average with a horrible attitude. Spends half the time cry arsing on the floor and throwing punches.
a little break

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 11:31:06 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:31:50 pm
'Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves feeling confident In December about Manchester United fixture run':-

https://streamable.com/t4gitx


^ 10 matches listed - from Norwich away... through to Southampton at home (today).

At the time - '30 points'...

Actual points - '16 points'.... (W, D, W, L, D, W, W, D, D - from 9 matches; 1 game was postponed - vs Brighton)

Fuck me this gets funnier every time. "30 points..?"
Wghennessy

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 11:32:05 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:44:49 pm
Stuart Attwell making it so obvious he's biased against United.

Middlesborough handball: VAR duty

Burnley: VAR duty
 



-- yeah, so biased that he gave everything to United, didn't send McTominey off and didn't send Macguire off and award the clear penalty

Really biased that kid.

Didnt send Bruno off either.

Armand9

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 11:40:21 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:31:03 pm
He looks over and spits on his back...it comes back off him lmao. There is no defending that.

As for Bruno unless he's stat padding with pens he's bang average with a horrible attitude. Spends half the time cry arsing on the floor and throwing punches.

i hear what you're saying but from that angle i can't be sure he's really looking at him, i was serious when i said i've spat on people uninitentionally lol, it's easy done mate, i've pissed on people the same way, pissing they say something, you turn around cos you're half pissed, shit can happen - there may be the intent you suggest i just would have to see a more open camera angle to weigh it up

as regards the rio/hargraves points assessment over the coming games  :lmao we all knew that was gonna come back to bite them on the ass and like Wghennessy said, funnier with each passing game

forgot to mention boos at the end, sarcastic applause when rashford subbed, hmm, turning toxic? wont take much more at this rate
rushyman

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 12:44:21 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:31:03 pm
He looks over and spits on his back...it comes back off him lmao. There is no defending that.

As for Bruno unless he's stat padding with pens he's bang average with a horrible attitude. Spends half the time cry arsing on the floor and throwing punches.

Stat padding us right

Ive seen absolutely fuck all from him as a footballer since the day he signed. I dont care what anyone says  Hes roundly applauded by Mancs and neutrals alike. He can pick a pass out ok at times. But so can any midfielder at this level

No. It was clear what he was good at from day 1. Being a cheat

Winning penaltys and free kicks, getting people booked and play acting. Hed do it so much that it would actually begin to sway the game. Theyd stay in possession longer, opposition afraid to go near anyone. Hed do it to win fouls, win possession, break up play, slow down play

I didnt think they could better Hernandez as a total shithouse cheat but by god did they

There isnt better at it in the world. Theres people who do it as much ie neymar , richarlison for example. But can they actually grind 3 points out if it. Nope. Hes the living embodiment of how football has gone wrong on field

But the refs have had enough of it. Countless times this season hes been left in the floor and the game waved on. Like a child having a tantrum in the supermarket

Now hes left with what he can do with the round thing and hes found wanting
Yosser0_0

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 12:49:04 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 11:40:21 pm
i hear what you're saying but from that angle i can't be sure he's really looking at him, i was serious when i said i've spat on people uninitentionally lol, it's easy done mate, i've pissed on people the same way, pissing they say something, you turn around cos you're half pissed, shit can happen - there may be the intent you suggest i just would have to see a more open camera angle to weigh it up

as regards the rio/hargraves points assessment over the coming games  :lmao we all knew that was gonna come back to bite them on the ass and like Wghennessy said, funnier with each passing game

forgot to mention boos at the end, sarcastic applause when rashford subbed, hmm, turning toxic? wont take much more at this rate

Bloody hell! It must be an absolute pleasure hanging about with you.
 ;D
rushyman

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 12:51:55 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:49:04 am
Bloody hell! It must be an absolute pleasure hanging about with you.
 ;D

:lmao

I assisted (it was so long ago that assist didnt exist, it was set up And no one gave a shit) a mate for a goal in a cup final years back, he come over to slap hands and I gobbed on his hand by accident 😂

Killed the mood a little but only a little
SamLad

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 02:52:58 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 11:40:21 pm
i've pissed on people
.........
shit can happen

the shitting is for people you really, really, don't like, I guess?  :) :)
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 02:55:25 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:53:37 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/mrjakehumphrey/status/1492478583524184070



Must have ran out of prawns.

I bet there's a hair in there too. Looks that kind of meal.
Ghost Town

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 04:04:05 am
^^Somewhere there's an airline chief seeing that and thinking his lot are being too generous and sophisticated with their in-flight meals
