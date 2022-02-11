"The reason why Liverpools transfers look like bargains is, that they have a system which they buy players to fit into. The players they sign, wouldnt work for other teams. If Utd had signed Jota, Mane or Fabinino, they would probably struggle because Utd play as individuals and not as a team.
I guarantee Lingard and Sancho would be stars at Liverpool."
Lingard?
There`s still this belief among United fans that they have the players, but it`s the "system", "the manager", "something else". Never seen so many excuses for a team where the real realism is that they are quite an average team.
Yes, Klopp would probably get more out of those players. But that statement suggest they would be starters and I`m not even sure they would make our bench at the moment. Why would Lingard make our bench if players like Gomez and Origi don`t.
The delusion runs both way with their fans these days.
They think Rashford, Sancho are world class and are held back by coaching. They also think Mane, Salah are good players elevated to world class status by Klopp.
Truth is somewhere in the middle. Rahsford and Sancho would do better at LFC under Klopp but no where near what Salah, Mane or even Jota is achieving. Vice versa, Salah will definitely have better numbers than the likes of Rashford at United under Ole etc but will fall short fall of the level he has achived under LFC. Fact is regardless of coaching, Salah, Mane, VVD, Alisson, Fabinho, TAA are vastly superior players than anyone they have got at United.
Ragnick is a decent coach but their squad is not good enough to challenge for title. They can finish top 4 IMO. Their main issues are bang average players like Maguire, AWB, Fred, McTominay who regularly start games for them. Then the like of Ronaldo, Cavani, Matic are past it.