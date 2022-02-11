"The reason why Liverpools transfers look like bargains is, that they have a system which they buy players to fit into. The players they sign, wouldnt work for other teams. If Utd had signed Jota, Mane or Fabinino, they would probably struggle because Utd play as individuals and not as a team.



I guarantee Lingard and Sancho would be stars at Liverpool."



Lingard? The players they sign wouldn`t work for other teams? A player like Mane wouldn`t work for other teams?



There`s still this belief among United fans that they have the players, but it`s the "system", "the manager", "something else". Never seen so many excuses for a team where the real realism is that they are quite an average team and our players are generally better than theirs.



Yes, Klopp would probably get more out of those players. But that statement suggest they would be starters and I`m not even sure they would make our bench at the moment. Why would Lingard make our bench if players like Gomez and Origi don`t.