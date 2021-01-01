Not sure Bale could be considered a great success - he was injured a lot, blew hot and cold, and the Real fans didn't like him.
As for scoring in a CL final - two of those goals were against a half-conscious Karius, and even Smicer and Divock can score in a CL final
I wouldn't take what Real fans say about Bale, mate. Even the few Barca fans I know think they were unfair to Bale, who for a few seasons was quite brilliant. He was injured every now and then but produced the good when he played.
In his first season, he had 15 goals and 12 assists in 24 starts in the League, that's a goal or assist in less than 90 mins, and he scored 6 and assisted 4 goals in 8 starts in the CL.
In his second season, 13 goals and 9 assist in 30 starts, which is a bit lesser than his previous season's standards.
But he picked up his output in the next few seasons, where he scored 42 times and assisted 14 goals in just 58 League starts. That's close to a goal or assist in every start.
The 2 seasons weren't good, Zidane didn't prefer him the second time around, and then he declined. For a good period, Bale, Benzema and Cristiano was the scariest attack in the world.
I would say Bale was definitely a success for whatever they paid.