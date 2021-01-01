Goodness me! What is wrong with Man United and their legends? Do they intentionally go looking for c*nts?



The careful care and nurturing of the lovingly guided and carefully attended he who shall not be named from the age of six that helped turn him into the incredibly self absorbed psychotic animal that he is today is truly an indictment of the culture of the club.When young superstars are coddled forgiven excused covered up for and treated as demi-gods from a young age, this is exactly what can happen, the production of a person who truly believes he is special and the rules dont apply to him. Its a very old story and anybody who thinks the club didn't know this guy was on the wrong path for a very long time and sat back and at least passively enabled him because of his sporting and financial value is deluded imo.i know i love taking the mickey out of these guys but this one i find actually disgusting and not funny at all. the guys responsible for his own horrible actions but there was a very long period in there where apparently nobody gave enough of a f to help ground him properly before it was too late.forgive me for derailing the thread, lets not get into the animal and his actions but the clubs role in it has been eating at me since the off. Not to mention the nights sleep i lost after listening to the tape. big mistake on my part. Sick.