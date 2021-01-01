« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1765803 times)

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30240 on: Today at 07:25:59 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:22:26 pm
I'd take Nat Phillips over him.

Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm
Id take Rhys Williams over him.

Why are you mentioning these obvious options? Might as well say Virgil or Matip.

Now, I'd honestly take Phil Jones over him..
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,668
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30241 on: Today at 07:58:00 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on February  6, 2022, 12:59:56 pm
Problem is, the other side of the railway line there's a housing estate, i think the residents put objections in when  there was plans to rebuild the south stand were announced at the time, it's not the main line to Liverpool that much now well for TPE anyway, a few years ago trains were diverted through Victoria & Chat Moss, in the big timetable cock up.

The Aviva in Dublin has one of the railway lines under part of one of the stands, not just used for the regional DART either.

Its the mainline for the South Liverpool /Warrington /Manchester Airport route. Commuter line Northern trains are pretty frequent into Piccadilly. The old Northern Rattlers used to look like those trains on Michael Palin programmes, except it was always too wet to sit on the roof ;)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30242 on: Today at 08:08:49 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:59:49 am
Pogba scored a goal last night. First time in a year or so.

Looking forward to the weird types on twitter announcing his GOAT status with clips of him doing the floss.

My favourite bit of commentary from last night

Quote
"Paul Pogba is at it again... And it's Paul Pogba's first goal since last January for Manchester United... 20th January 2021"
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,668
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30243 on: Today at 08:22:09 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:03:01 pm
Carl Anka said Harry Maguire was one of the best defenders in Europe a couple of years ago on this week's Totally Football Show ;D

Paul Anka wrote its time to Cry
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,890
  • Bam!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30244 on: Today at 08:24:59 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:03:01 pm
Carl Anka said Harry Maguire was one of the best defenders in Europe a couple of years ago on this week's Totally Football Show ;D

More shite coming out of his mouth. He rarely gets a proper sentence out, but when he does it's always a terrible opinion that he should have kept to himself.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,991
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30245 on: Today at 08:36:44 am »
Rooney in a spot of bother (not that they can do anything other than fine him.)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60312167

He's admitted he couldn't handle other sides winning, so he went out to deliberately hurt players in a Manchester United v Chelsea match and ended up putting John Terry on crutches.

But because it's "Wazza" and "JT" it seems like it's being received as "bantz" and "part and parcel of the game".  Of course if it were a foreign born player admitting he put long metal studs on with the express intention of hurting Wayne Rooney or John Terry then we'd all be hearing about how it's bang out of order, and that's not how we play the game here, etc.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30246 on: Today at 08:57:18 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:36:44 am
Rooney is in a spot of bother (not that they can do anything other than fine him.)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60312167

He's admitted he couldn't handle other sides winning, so he went out to deliberately hurt players in a Manchester United v Chelsea match and ended up putting John Terry on crutches.

But because it's "Wazza" and "JT" it seems like it's being received as "bantz" and "part and parcel of the game".  Of course, if it were a foreign-born player admitting he put long metal studs on with the express intention of hurting Wayne Rooney or John Terry then we'd all be hearing about how it's banging out of order, and that's not how we play the game here, etc.
How daft? He was more worried about himself than his country's World Cup campaign.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,597
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30247 on: Today at 09:11:54 am »
i haven't done the research but Maguire has to be the most expensive donkey at 80m price tag.
Logged

Offline Schmohawk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30248 on: Today at 09:13:58 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:09:54 pm
Maguire reminds me a bit like how Skrtel used to be for us at times.

But Skrtel wasn't 85m.
I'd be pretty offended if I was Skrtel and read this. Maguire is much worse. He's being exposed on a weekly basis and it's obviously gone to his head, making him make even more poor decisions.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,276
  • YNWA
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30249 on: Today at 09:19:22 am »
Goodness me! What is wrong with Man United and their legends? Do they intentionally go looking for c*nts?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30250 on: Today at 09:41:18 am »
If all their players are better than ours then why are they doing worse?
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,574
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30251 on: Today at 09:42:05 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:11:54 am
i haven't done the research but Maguire has to be the most expensive donkey at 80m price tag.
Don't insult donkeys by comparing them to Maguire. At least donkeys do their work and don't have slab heads.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,594
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30252 on: Today at 09:50:06 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:04:53 am
Genuinely, what good players do they actually have?

Fernandes is pretty decent even if he was overhyped from scoring penalties every week.
Rashford's stock has fallen after being run into the ground by Ole but I'd say he's still a good player, just not one that can drag them through games.
There are a few players like Fred and McTominay that I think could be fine in their squad if they were just there to make up the numbers and play cup games and such, rather than starting every week.
I know he gets a lot of shit on here but Shaw is actually pretty talented, even if he seems to struggle with instructions.

That's all really, they need to absolutely gut their squad but so many of them have long contracts on big wages. Even if they do make some decent signings now, those players are going to be immersed into such an unprofessional and toxic environment. Their current situation just seems un-fixable for at least a couple of seasons until those contracts run down.

Spurs and Arsenal really need to get their shit together and scrape top four for once, united's finances need to keep getting chipped away at.

I think they've got a fair few 'good' players but for a big club its maybe the worst collection I've ever seen in terms of style of play.

They've got this much vaunted, 'be very afraid' group of attackers and they're blissfully unaware that there aren't even two who combine well, let alone three. Their midfield is a trainwreck, two show ponies who need someone to do the dirty work for them and then another three who are rubbish at everything (including doing dirty work). Their defence is absolutely hilarious, none of them suited to a high line, none of them leaders, all prone to amazing fuck ups. And then a goalie who is good at stopping shots (sometimes) and absolutely nothing else.

And even more amazingly, they've hired the godfather of pressing football and I genuinely can't think of a single player they have who'd be useful in a high pressing system.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30253 on: Today at 09:59:02 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:50:06 am
I think they've got a fair few 'good' players but for a big club its maybe the worst collection I've ever seen in terms of style of play.

They've got this much vaunted, 'be very afraid' group of attackers and they're blissfully unaware that there aren't even two who combine well, let alone three. Their midfield is a trainwreck, two show ponies who need someone to do the dirty work for them and then another three who are rubbish at everything (including doing dirty work). Their defence is absolutely hilarious, none of them suited to a high line, none of them leaders, all prone to amazing fuck ups. And then a goalie who is good at stopping shots (sometimes) and absolutely nothing else.

And even more amazingly, they've hired the godfather of pressing football and I genuinely can't think of a single player they have who'd be useful in a high pressing system.
One of the big Man U fan accounts on Twitter posted one of those teams with backups listed beneath each position.  The angle was that Man U have a squad good enough to be in the running for all major trophies.

Our old friend BabuYagu pointed out that none of the understudies were similar in style to the first choice e.g. Maguire with Bailly as back-up, Wan Bissaka with Dalot, Fred with Pogba, Ronaldo with Cavani etc.  With a well planned squad the team should function very similarly irrespective of which player is selected.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,257
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30254 on: Today at 10:22:59 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:23:56 am
Ragnick really likes to run his mouth doesnt he? Not a players manager at all.

He doesn't want to be a manager at all
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30255 on: Today at 10:35:24 am »
I haven't looked at the table in a while, didn't realise Arsenal and Spurs have so many games in hand over Utd. Arsenal 2 and Spurs 3.  Both only 3 points behind them too. They'll soon be back in their favorite league position
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30256 on: Today at 10:37:55 am »
Watching that Burnley goal it looks like Maguire is wearing lead boots.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,764
  • Seis Veces
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30257 on: Today at 10:39:00 am »
Their biggest threats to 4th place will be West Ham or Spurs. I don't think Arsenal stand a chance personally.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,743
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30258 on: Today at 11:04:20 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:25:50 am
I thought he was very good at Leicester. Even Pep wanted him but United have a way of making players look bad.

pep also wanted fred were led to believe, maybe he just says a name and watches utd go and buy them then pisses himself laughing, it'll be old ronaldo next... oh wait

he has two qualities you want, rarely injured so always available, heading ability - that's it, slow as fuck, no agility at all (turning circle of the QEII), doesn't read the game, plays with fear, poor on the ball, bad decision making, panics with alarming regularity, rarely blocks, poor at shepherding, poor at keeping a line, poor at clearing and the somewhat intangible quailty that lies somewhere between frank spencer and tommy cooper

and he's their captain... captain... geez, in the post match interview takes no responsibility for their goal and puts the drop points down to not being clinical, always deflection, never accountable, woeful excuse for a captain, imagine that guy trying to inspire you

to the poster who compared him to Skrtel - insulting, he wasn't maldini but he was no maguire either

and to the poster who would play phil jones over him - in a heartbeat mate, in a heartbeat, no brainer
« Last Edit: Today at 11:52:35 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,594
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30259 on: Today at 11:15:52 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:25:50 am
I thought he was very good at Leicester. Even Pep wanted him but United have a way of making players look bad.

Maguire?

He wasn't. He had the exact same issues he has now, but at Leicester he didn't have the likes of Pogba and Fernandes in front of him so felt a bit more at ease dribbling to the edge of the 18 yard box from his own half and then losing the ball and people proclaiming him the English Beckenbauer. I think City probably wanted him in the same way that they wanted Ronaldo.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,494
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30260 on: Today at 11:16:05 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm
Next up...

Atletico Madrid.




Or wait, hang on...still plenty of time for more hilarity before then.
Atletico are in very poor form at present so it is an even tie. However, I feel that United won't have the stomach for the two matches' worth of shithousery and thuggery that Atletico will bring.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,743
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30261 on: Today at 11:39:04 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:36:44 am
Rooney in a spot of bother (not that they can do anything other than fine him.)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60312167

He's admitted he couldn't handle other sides winning, so he went out to deliberately hurt players in a Manchester United v Chelsea match and ended up putting John Terry on crutches.

But because it's "Wazza" and "JT" it seems like it's being received as "bantz" and "part and parcel of the game".  Of course if it were a foreign born player admitting he put long metal studs on with the express intention of hurting Wayne Rooney or John Terry then we'd all be hearing about how it's bang out of order, and that's not how we play the game here, etc.

the immediate thought that came to mind when i read this yesterday was the much churned out pundit line 'no player goes out to injure another player' - well there's two utd players who after retirement said they deliberately went out to injure another player, and i dont think this is just a throwback to yesteryear, i still think richarlison was intentionally trying to injure thiago, that challenge was nothing to do with timing, that was intent to injure
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30262 on: Today at 11:42:33 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 11:39:04 am
the immediate thought that came to mind when i read this yesterday was the much churned out pundit line 'no player goes out to injure another player' - well there's two utd players who after retirement said they deliberately went out to injure another player, and i dont think this is just a throwback to yesteryear, i still think richarlison was intentionally trying to injure thiago, that challenge was nothing to do with timing, that was intent to injure

I still think Lampards tackle on Alonso was deliberate.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,257
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30263 on: Today at 11:50:16 am »
Maguire is hysterically bad.

Sancho looked good for them however, in my opinion anyway.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,171
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30264 on: Today at 11:52:14 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 11:39:04 am
the immediate thought that came to mind when i read this yesterday was the much churned out pundit line 'no player goes out to injure another player' - well there's two utd players who after retirement said they deliberately went out to injure another player, and i dont think this is just a throwback to yesteryear, i still think richarlison was intentionally trying to injure thiago, that challenge was nothing to do with timing, that was intent to injure

Who was the other united player?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,743
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30265 on: Today at 11:53:02 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:52:14 am
Who was the other united player?

keane

im sure you know that
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,799
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30266 on: Today at 11:57:29 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:19:22 am
Goodness me! What is wrong with Man United and their legends? Do they intentionally go looking for c*nts?

The careful care and nurturing of the lovingly guided and carefully attended he who shall not be named from the age of six that helped turn him into the incredibly self absorbed psychotic animal that he is today is truly an indictment of the culture of the club.

When young superstars are coddled forgiven excused covered up for and treated as demi-gods from a young age, this is exactly what can happen, the production of a person who truly believes he is special and the rules dont apply to him. Its a very old story and anybody who thinks the club didn't know this guy was on the wrong path for a very long time and sat back and at least passively enabled him because of his sporting and financial value is deluded imo.

i know i love taking the mickey out of these guys but this one i find actually disgusting and not funny at all. the guys responsible for his own horrible actions but there was a very long period in there where apparently nobody gave enough of a f to help ground him properly before it was too late.

forgive me for derailing the thread, lets not get into the animal and his actions but the clubs role in it has been eating at me since the off. Not to mention the nights sleep i lost after listening to the tape. big mistake on my part. Sick.   
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,207
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30267 on: Today at 12:18:54 pm »
The Klopp comparisons being rolled out on Redcafe with plenty in agreement that Ragy has done a better job than Jurgen did in the same time. Comparisons to what they both achieved before taking over their respective jobs obviously ignored along with the quality of squads they inherited. We can only assume that Jurgen's achievements will be eclipsed if Ragy is kept on.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,690
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30268 on: Today at 12:40:35 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:18:54 pm
The Klopp comparisons being rolled out on Redcafe with plenty in agreement that Ragy has done a better job than Jurgen did in the same time. Comparisons to what they both achieved before taking over their respective jobs obviously ignored along with the quality of squads they inherited. We can only assume that Jurgen's achievements will be eclipsed if Ragy is kept on.

They now have an obsession with comparing managers to Klopp. Not just Man Utd fans either, its a thing.

I think Rangnicks record in terms of actual results is better than the comparable amoout of time Kloppos was in charge here. As we for sure did lose a few and draw a few including vs very average to poor opposition.  And so far, I think Rangnick has only lost 1 league game.

But of course, it doesnt take into account a lot of other things! 

I sort of get the comparison in terms of style change and the lack of suitability and fitness in players in the squads they inherited. But it really is a very silly road to take comparison wise.  The age difference of the coaches, their personalities, their player management style, what they have achieved prior to arriving at their respective clubs, they players at their disposal etc etc etc. Its just a daft route to take.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,460
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30269 on: Today at 12:41:10 pm »
Loved Ragy's line - and he is correct - that it wasnt the match for CR07 as he needed a striker to do running for the early part (70 mins)
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,594
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30270 on: Today at 12:43:41 pm »
It fills me with tremendous excitement that they employed Rangnick ;D

When the sweet prince got the boot there was a slight worry that they finally end up employing someone good, and they've managed to get someone amazingly unsuitable. It'll be amazing to see what they end up with in the summer, it could be anything. Maybe even our Hodgson dreams will finally come true.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30271 on: Today at 12:43:48 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:18:54 pm
The Klopp comparisons being rolled out on Redcafe with plenty in agreement that Ragy has done a better job than Jurgen did in the same time. Comparisons to what they both achieved before taking over their respective jobs obviously ignored along with the quality of squads they inherited. We can only assume that Jurgen's achievements will be eclipsed if Ragy is kept on.

I don't know where they keep finding them because Ole did better than Klopp too when he took over.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,675
  • Meh sd f
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30272 on: Today at 12:49:01 pm »
Maguire is ManU's most entertaining player.
I can't help but feel for him a bit. I was just like him as a player - big, slow and clumsy. Nobody wanted to pay me 190 k/ week though.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,171
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30273 on: Today at 12:53:16 pm »
Who's realistically in the running to take the reins at the end of the season?
(Assuming Ragy lasts that long)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30274 on: Today at 12:58:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:53:16 pm
Who's realistically in the running to take the reins at the end of the season?
(Assuming Ragy lasts that long)

Pochettino is leaving PSG so likely be him
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Up
« previous next »
 