I thought he was very good at Leicester. Even Pep wanted him but United have a way of making players look bad.
pep also wanted fred were led to believe, maybe he just says a name and watches utd go and buy them then pisses himself laughing, it'll be old ronaldo next... oh wait
he has two qualities you want, rarely injured so always available, heading ability - that's it, slow as fuck, no agility at all (turning circle of the QEII), doesn't read the game, plays with fear, poor on the ball, bad decision making, panics with alarming regularity, rarely blocks, poor at shepherding, poor at keeping a line, poor at clearing and the somewhat intangible quailty that lies somewhere between frank spencer and tommy cooper
and he's their captain... captain... geez, in the post match interview takes no responsibility for their goal and puts the drop points down to not being clinical, always deflection, never accountable, woeful excuse for a captain, imagine that guy trying to inspire you
to the poster who compared him to Skrtel - insulting, he wasn't maldini but he was no maguire either
and to the poster who would play phil jones over him - in a heartbeat mate, in a heartbeat, no brainer