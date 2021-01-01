« previous next »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:22:26 pm
I'd take Nat Phillips over him.

Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm
Id take Rhys Williams over him.

Why are you mentioning these obvious options? Might as well say Virgil or Matip.

Now, I'd honestly take Phil Jones over him..
Quote from: Statto Red on February  6, 2022, 12:59:56 pm
Problem is, the other side of the railway line there's a housing estate, i think the residents put objections in when  there was plans to rebuild the south stand were announced at the time, it's not the main line to Liverpool that much now well for TPE anyway, a few years ago trains were diverted through Victoria & Chat Moss, in the big timetable cock up.

The Aviva in Dublin has one of the railway lines under part of one of the stands, not just used for the regional DART either.

Its the mainline for the South Liverpool /Warrington /Manchester Airport route. Commuter line Northern trains are pretty frequent into Piccadilly. The old Northern Rattlers used to look like those trains on Michael Palin programmes, except it was always too wet to sit on the roof ;)
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:59:49 am
Pogba scored a goal last night. First time in a year or so.

Looking forward to the weird types on twitter announcing his GOAT status with clips of him doing the floss.

My favourite bit of commentary from last night

Quote
"Paul Pogba is at it again... And it's Paul Pogba's first goal since last January for Manchester United... 20th January 2021"
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:03:01 pm
Carl Anka said Harry Maguire was one of the best defenders in Europe a couple of years ago on this week's Totally Football Show ;D

Paul Anka wrote its time to Cry
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:03:01 pm
Carl Anka said Harry Maguire was one of the best defenders in Europe a couple of years ago on this week's Totally Football Show ;D

More shite coming out of his mouth. He rarely gets a proper sentence out, but when he does it's always a terrible opinion that he should have kept to himself.
Rooney in a spot of bother (not that they can do anything other than fine him.)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60312167

He's admitted he couldn't handle other sides winning, so he went out to deliberately hurt players in a Manchester United v Chelsea match and ended up putting John Terry on crutches.

But because it's "Wazza" and "JT" it seems like it's being received as "bantz" and "part and parcel of the game".  Of course if it were a foreign born player admitting he put long metal studs on with the express intention of hurting Wayne Rooney or John Terry then we'd all be hearing about how it's bang out of order, and that's not how we play the game here, etc.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:36:44 am
Rooney is in a spot of bother (not that they can do anything other than fine him.)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60312167

He's admitted he couldn't handle other sides winning, so he went out to deliberately hurt players in a Manchester United v Chelsea match and ended up putting John Terry on crutches.

But because it's "Wazza" and "JT" it seems like it's being received as "bantz" and "part and parcel of the game".  Of course, if it were a foreign-born player admitting he put long metal studs on with the express intention of hurting Wayne Rooney or John Terry then we'd all be hearing about how it's banging out of order, and that's not how we play the game here, etc.
How daft? He was more worried about himself than his country's World Cup campaign.
i haven't done the research but Maguire has to be the most expensive donkey at 80m price tag.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:09:54 pm
Maguire reminds me a bit like how Skrtel used to be for us at times.

But Skrtel wasn't 85m.
I'd be pretty offended if I was Skrtel and read this. Maguire is much worse. He's being exposed on a weekly basis and it's obviously gone to his head, making him make even more poor decisions.
Goodness me! What is wrong with Man United and their legends? Do they intentionally go looking for c*nts?
If all their players are better than ours then why are they doing worse?
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:11:54 am
i haven't done the research but Maguire has to be the most expensive donkey at 80m price tag.
Don't insult donkeys by comparing them to Maguire. At least donkeys do their work and don't have slab heads.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:04:53 am
Genuinely, what good players do they actually have?

Fernandes is pretty decent even if he was overhyped from scoring penalties every week.
Rashford's stock has fallen after being run into the ground by Ole but I'd say he's still a good player, just not one that can drag them through games.
There are a few players like Fred and McTominay that I think could be fine in their squad if they were just there to make up the numbers and play cup games and such, rather than starting every week.
I know he gets a lot of shit on here but Shaw is actually pretty talented, even if he seems to struggle with instructions.

That's all really, they need to absolutely gut their squad but so many of them have long contracts on big wages. Even if they do make some decent signings now, those players are going to be immersed into such an unprofessional and toxic environment. Their current situation just seems un-fixable for at least a couple of seasons until those contracts run down.

Spurs and Arsenal really need to get their shit together and scrape top four for once, united's finances need to keep getting chipped away at.

I think they've got a fair few 'good' players but for a big club its maybe the worst collection I've ever seen in terms of style of play.

They've got this much vaunted, 'be very afraid' group of attackers and they're blissfully unaware that there aren't even two who combine well, let alone three. Their midfield is a trainwreck, two show ponies who need someone to do the dirty work for them and then another three who are rubbish at everything (including doing dirty work). Their defence is absolutely hilarious, none of them suited to a high line, none of them leaders, all prone to amazing fuck ups. And then a goalie who is good at stopping shots (sometimes) and absolutely nothing else.

And even more amazingly, they've hired the godfather of pressing football and I genuinely can't think of a single player they have who'd be useful in a high pressing system.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:50:06 am
I think they've got a fair few 'good' players but for a big club its maybe the worst collection I've ever seen in terms of style of play.

They've got this much vaunted, 'be very afraid' group of attackers and they're blissfully unaware that there aren't even two who combine well, let alone three. Their midfield is a trainwreck, two show ponies who need someone to do the dirty work for them and then another three who are rubbish at everything (including doing dirty work). Their defence is absolutely hilarious, none of them suited to a high line, none of them leaders, all prone to amazing fuck ups. And then a goalie who is good at stopping shots (sometimes) and absolutely nothing else.

And even more amazingly, they've hired the godfather of pressing football and I genuinely can't think of a single player they have who'd be useful in a high pressing system.
One of the big Man U fan accounts on Twitter posted one of those teams with backups listed beneath each position.  The angle was that Man U have a squad good enough to be in the running for all major trophies.

Our old friend BabuYagu pointed out that none of the understudies were similar in style to the first choice e.g. Maguire with Bailly as back-up, Wan Bissaka with Dalot, Fred with Pogba, Ronaldo with Cavani etc.  With a well planned squad the team should function very similarly irrespective of which player is selected.
