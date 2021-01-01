Genuinely, what good players do they actually have?



Fernandes is pretty decent even if he was overhyped from scoring penalties every week.

Rashford's stock has fallen after being run into the ground by Ole but I'd say he's still a good player, just not one that can drag them through games.

There are a few players like Fred and McTominay that I think could be fine in their squad if they were just there to make up the numbers and play cup games and such, rather than starting every week.

I know he gets a lot of shit on here but Shaw is actually pretty talented, even if he seems to struggle with instructions.



That's all really, they need to absolutely gut their squad but so many of them have long contracts on big wages. Even if they do make some decent signings now, those players are going to be immersed into such an unprofessional and toxic environment. Their current situation just seems un-fixable for at least a couple of seasons until those contracts run down.



Spurs and Arsenal really need to get their shit together and scrape top four for once, united's finances need to keep getting chipped away at.



I think they've got a fair few 'good' players but for a big club its maybe the worst collection I've ever seen in terms of style of play.They've got this much vaunted, 'be very afraid' group of attackers and they're blissfully unaware that there aren't even two who combine well, let alone three. Their midfield is a trainwreck, two show ponies who need someone to do the dirty work for them and then another three who are rubbish at everything (including doing dirty work). Their defence is absolutely hilarious, none of them suited to a high line, none of them leaders, all prone to amazing fuck ups. And then a goalie who is good at stopping shots (sometimes) and absolutely nothing else.And even more amazingly, they've hired the godfather of pressing football and I genuinely can't think of a single player they have who'd be useful in a high pressing system.