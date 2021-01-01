Problem is, the other side of the railway line there's a housing estate, i think the residents put objections in when there was plans to rebuild the south stand were announced at the time, it's not the main line to Liverpool that much now well for TPE anyway, a few years ago trains were diverted through Victoria & Chat Moss, in the big timetable cock up.



The Aviva in Dublin has one of the railway lines under part of one of the stands, not just used for the regional DART either.



Its the mainline for the South Liverpool /Warrington /Manchester Airport route. Commuter line Northern trains are pretty frequent into Piccadilly. The old Northern Rattlers used to look like those trains on Michael Palin programmes, except it was always too wet to sit on the roof