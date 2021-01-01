« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 749 750 751 752 753 [754]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1758764 times)

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,301
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30120 on: Yesterday at 10:10:49 pm »
Have Sancho played a 90mins match yet?

He was either used as a sub and always look to run out of gas before the 70th min. Was he like that in Dortmund because that is really poor fitness for a young lad.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,943
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30121 on: Yesterday at 10:27:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:05:50 pm
Well, their shirt sponsorship deal with TeamViewer is already £17 million per season lower than their deal with Chevrolet was. I suppose the same thing will happen when they negotiate their new kit deal in 2025. There are reports from the industry that Adidas are very unhappy with the fact that they have only sold 1,950,000 Man Utd shirts last season (compared to our 2,450,000 shirts sold), and that they might concentrate on another flagship club in the Premier League in the near future ...

Remember when Adidas were less than complimentary about us about 9 years ago? They'd fucking love to make our gear now :wanker
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,792
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30122 on: Yesterday at 10:47:36 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:10:49 pm
Have Sancho played a 90mins match yet?

He was either used as a sub and always look to run out of gas before the 70th min. Was he like that in Dortmund because that is really poor fitness for a young lad.

Ive noted that too, on his rare good days he starts like a house on fire but then just gasses by half time. Really poor. 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,786
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30123 on: Today at 12:01:38 am »
Hes the German Steve Bruce
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,499
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30124 on: Today at 07:02:34 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:22:18 pm
Good enough to challenge for the title next season apparently :lmao

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/feb/07/ralf-rangnick-says-manchester-united-can-compete-for-league-title-next-season

There's no way they can get relegated this season and that would be the only way that they could win a title next season.  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 07:04:40 am by Skeeve »
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30125 on: Today at 07:41:16 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:22:18 pm
Good enough to challenge for the title next season apparently :lmao

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/feb/07/ralf-rangnick-says-manchester-united-can-compete-for-league-title-next-season

Gonna be tough next year, first we had an Arsenal fan on here saying they could challenge next year and now footballs creator has thrown the mancs into the mix

:lmao
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,190
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30126 on: Today at 07:48:05 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:13:06 pm
Rangnick tends to just say it as it is, and doesnt hold back, he is often brutally honest. Because while you can say what else is he supposed to say, he needs to be able to deflect questions like this better.  Also the stuff with Martial and Lingard recently, he is saying one thing, then the club/player saying another. Its just all a very unprofessional look.

Also he tends to go into too much details - like the stuff about the Middlesborough games about how many shots they had and how many goals they should have won by, this doens't need saying publicly. And certainly shows a bit of disregard to the opponent who did actually beat you!

Rapha Honigstein may be able to help, but we will see, its sort of strange to me he had to get his own media guy like this? They dont have a competent press officer at Man Utd I am getting from this, than can help him.


The Honigstein thing is genuinely humiliating for Honigstein and Rangnick.

Utd already have a former S*n slimebag (Neil Ashton) as their chief spin merchant and now Rangnick (with his abrasive, tell-it-like-it-is style) has got hired the premiere English-based German football journalist to teach him how not to put his foot in his mouth anymore, so he can make it to the end of the season and keep his sweet consultancy gig.

For Honigstein, while he's already fairly insufferable on the subject of Bayern, he is a good writer and a knowledgeable football journalist. So why would I listen to anything he ever has to say any more now I know that he's a PR spin doctor for Man Utd?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:49:53 am by lamonti »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,162
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30127 on: Today at 07:57:18 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:10:49 pm
Have Sancho played a 90mins match yet?

He was either used as a sub and always look to run out of gas before the 70th min. Was he like that in Dortmund because that is really poor fitness for a young lad.
Is it because the pl is harder than the budesliga? It more likely he's having to do a ton more running because nobody else is .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 749 750 751 752 753 [754]   Go Up
« previous next »
 