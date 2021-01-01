Rangnick tends to just say it as it is, and doesnt hold back, he is often brutally honest. Because while you can say what else is he supposed to say, he needs to be able to deflect questions like this better. Also the stuff with Martial and Lingard recently, he is saying one thing, then the club/player saying another. Its just all a very unprofessional look.



Also he tends to go into too much details - like the stuff about the Middlesborough games about how many shots they had and how many goals they should have won by, this doens't need saying publicly. And certainly shows a bit of disregard to the opponent who did actually beat you!



Rapha Honigstein may be able to help, but we will see, its sort of strange to me he had to get his own media guy like this? They dont have a competent press officer at Man Utd I am getting from this, than can help him.



The Honigstein thing is genuinely humiliating for Honigstein and Rangnick.Utd already have a former S*n slimebag (Neil Ashton) as their chief spin merchant and now Rangnick (with his abrasive, tell-it-like-it-is style) has got hired the premiere English-based German football journalist to teach him how not to put his foot in his mouth anymore, so he can make it to the end of the season and keep his sweet consultancy gig.For Honigstein, while he's already fairly insufferable on the subject of Bayern, he is a good writer and a knowledgeable football journalist. So why would I listen to anything he ever has to say any more now I know that he's a PR spin doctor for Man Utd?