The fact that they manage to keep the money train coming is a credit to their marketing. Dont know how long that will last as I am sure it would be tied with their success and exposure. Infamous ones like Mason Greenwood probably doesnt count.
We started sliding down the rich list about 8-9 years after our last title and after our youth team conveyor belt stopped running. Well see how long they can last.
Well, their shirt sponsorship deal with TeamViewer is already £17 million per season lower than their deal with Chevrolet was. I suppose the same thing will happen when they negotiate their new kit deal in 2025. There are reports from the industry that Adidas are very unhappy with the fact that they have only sold 1,950,000 Man Utd shirts last season (compared to our 2,450,000 shirts sold), and that they might concentrate on another flagship club in the Premier League in the near future ...