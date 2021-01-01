« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 748 749 750 751 752 [753]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1756348 times)

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30080 on: Today at 03:05:53 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:05:15 pm
Highest spending club in Europes top 5 leagues over the last 10 years

:lmao :lmao :lmao


Back on their perch.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30081 on: Today at 03:35:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:50:12 pm
Yet they complain their owners don't spend enough or back their managers.

Oh come on be fair Debs. Remember - Sancho + Varane + Kane = Title according to a certain Dot Cotton lookalike.  They let Oleh down and bought Ronaldo instead of Kane that's why they're absolute pish
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30082 on: Today at 03:43:41 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:35:29 pm
Oh come on be fair Debs. Remember - Sancho + Varane + Kane = Title according to a certain Dot Cotton lookalike.  They let Oleh down and bought Ronaldo instead of Kane that's why they're absolute pish

Oh I'm aware of the irony mate it's their fans who don't 😁
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,583
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30083 on: Today at 03:52:34 pm »
Apparently lining Overmars up for role now he's free, they believe he'll fit in nicely....
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,761
  • A manc
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30084 on: Today at 03:54:51 pm »
couldnt give a shit about football really atm what a mess of a club
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,537
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30085 on: Today at 03:56:58 pm »
:D

Strange how many United fans have lost interest in football.

I smell a green and gold riot incoming
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,941
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30086 on: Today at 04:04:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:56:58 pm
:D

Strange how many United fans have lost interest in football.

I smell a green and gold riot incoming

Massive queues outside the Megastore to buy the scarves
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,901
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30087 on: Today at 04:09:59 pm »
Mark Goldbridge is a sound lad
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,545
  • 27 Years...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30088 on: Today at 04:13:54 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:56:58 pm
:D

Strange how many United fans have lost interest in football.

I smell a green and gold riot incoming
I know two United fans.

One (who is a lovely fella who I like immensely) lost interest in football pretty much as soon as their decline became clear. The other (again, a really lovely fella who I like a lot) has stuck in there but was virtually reduced to tears on his 50th birthday night out due to their decline. He was literally pleading that Van Gaal would be sacked and that Mourinho would replace him. Honestly, he was distraught.

He got his wish too, but that didn't turn out too well either. 😊



Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,297
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30089 on: Today at 04:15:07 pm »
The fact that they manage to keep the money train coming is a credit to their marketing. Dont know how long that will last as I am sure it would be tied with their success and exposure. Infamous ones like Mason Greenwood probably doesnt count.

We started sliding down the rich list about 8-9 years after our last title and after our youth team conveyor belt stopped running. Well see how long they can last.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,545
  • 27 Years...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30090 on: Today at 04:15:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:04:35 pm
Massive queues outside the Megastore to buy the scarves
I don't know what's more bizarre. The fact the club sells merch that is a protest against it, or the fact the fans then buy it off them.  :duh

What a mess.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,941
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30091 on: Today at 04:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:15:49 pm
I don't know what's more bizarre. The fact the club sells merch that is a protest against it, or the fact the fans then buy it off them.  :duh

What a mess.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

The club knows how fickle they are and they just throw them a bone to shut them up, so may as well fleece the daft bastards ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,545
  • 27 Years...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30092 on: Today at 04:37:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:31:09 pm
The club knows how fickle they are and they just throw them a bone to shut them up, so may as well fleece the daft bastards ;D
True.

Give them their due, they could sell ice cubes to the Inuit and sand to the Saudis. Fleecing the stupid is going to be a piece of cake to them.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,537
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30093 on: Today at 04:39:22 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:15:07 pm
The fact that they manage to keep the money train coming is a credit to their marketing. Dont know how long that will last as I am sure it would be tied with their success and exposure. Infamous ones like Mason Greenwood probably doesnt count.

We started sliding down the rich list about 8-9 years after our last title and after our youth team conveyor belt stopped running. Well see how long they can last.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:31:09 pm
The club knows how fickle they are and they just throw them a bone to shut them up, so may as well fleece the daft bastards ;D

;)

And in all seriousness, when you've given yourself that much of a head start in the past it'll take a while regardless of how badly run you are. They're a great example of clicks over quality. They still get loads of social media content, they still get idiots buying Pogba and Ronaldo shirts, that keeps sponsors rolling in. I dont think they're quite at the same level, but probably not far off the likes of the Yankees and the Chicago Bulls. Once you get a brand like that established it takes a long, long time of being shit to see it drop away. Even with Liverpool we were still one of the highest selling shirts in the world when we were rubbish but unfortunately we hadn't had the head start United did in the 90s/00s.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,716
  • Sound
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30094 on: Today at 05:03:08 pm »
So they ARE followed fucking loads of glory hunters after all
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,214
  • YNWA
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30095 on: Today at 05:13:42 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:05:15 pm
Highest spending club in Europes top 5 leagues over the last 10 years

:lmao :lmao :lmao

But, but, according to a few from our fanbase, last season our wages were higher than theirs, so that ought to count for something.. Like we have to make more of our financial 'advantage' or something.



 ::)  :duh
« Last Edit: Today at 05:16:12 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30096 on: Today at 06:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:37:34 pm
True.

Give them their due, they could sell ice cubes to the Inuit and sand to the Saudis. Fleecing the stupid is going to be a piece of cake to them.

On the second of those examples, that'd just mean that they were Australian since the Saudis do import sand.  ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,360
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30097 on: Today at 06:05:50 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:15:07 pm
The fact that they manage to keep the money train coming is a credit to their marketing. Dont know how long that will last as I am sure it would be tied with their success and exposure. Infamous ones like Mason Greenwood probably doesnt count.

We started sliding down the rich list about 8-9 years after our last title and after our youth team conveyor belt stopped running. Well see how long they can last.

Well, their shirt sponsorship deal with TeamViewer is already £17 million per season lower than their deal with Chevrolet was. I suppose the same thing will happen when they negotiate their new kit deal in 2025. There are reports from the industry that Adidas are very unhappy with the fact that they have only sold 1,950,000 Man Utd shirts last season (compared to our 2,450,000 shirts sold), and that they might concentrate on another flagship club in the Premier League in the near future ...
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,042
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30098 on: Today at 06:14:11 pm »
Social Media FC.

Fits them, it does.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 748 749 750 751 752 [753]   Go Up
« previous next »
 