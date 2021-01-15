« previous next »
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29920 on: Yesterday at 11:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm
theres a reason why Ole didn't press with this squad of players, they are pretty much gassed by halftime.

He needs to change pretty much everyone he has available for selection

It was hilarious when they kinda tried it vs us in October.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29921 on: Yesterday at 11:39:09 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:28:58 pm
Funny that, Roy Keane said that's exactly why Ronaldo came back. The fucking idiot.
Ronaldo came back for one thing, an easy payday of £400k plus a week
Re: Ragy knows FA about footy
« Reply #29922 on: Yesterday at 11:42:19 pm »
United run out of steam after one half and crash out to a mediocre Championship side.

Footies BACK! Love it.
Re: Ragy knows FA about footy
« Reply #29923 on: Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm »
Just seen the score! ;D

TR0LL0L0L0LTR0L0L0L0feopwjirt3othngu2340tj-0ygo-54ty-k26=tk25 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

What an absolute shambles! :lmao
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29924 on: Yesterday at 11:44:30 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:27:03 pm
The curious case of Juan Mata. A previously top class, seemingly model professional who's been happy barely playing for the last 5 years, with Man United seemingly happy to continue paying him £160k a week for doing absolutely nothing and without making any attempt to get rid.

Ive always wondered about this too...has there ever been any suggestion of anything untoward going on with all this?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29925 on: Yesterday at 11:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:23:08 pm
So where are they currently if you were to compare to our shitty period after 1990?

To be honest, even in the 90's we were never so much behind as Man Utd are now. We've had some great young players coming through, and it resulted in the 2001 treble. As things stand, Man Utd are in big trouble ...
Re: Ragy knows FA about footy
« Reply #29926 on: Yesterday at 11:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:30:04 pm
https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1465040450843299849?t=VXBWGfte5qWEPnBIEKgjCA&s=19

Beautiful watching that meltdown
not seen that before, shouting and screaming at each other like a pair of schoolkids!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29927 on: Yesterday at 11:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:30:04 pm
https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1465040450843299849?t=VXBWGfte5qWEPnBIEKgjCA&s=19

Beautiful watching that meltdown

And other than Carragher bantering on his social media (I dont follow him on Instagram cause he's a prick and Im not on Twitter), nobody will pull Keane up on it. He made a fool of himself that day and looks an even bigger fool now the country deserting, flat track bullying living stealer.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29928 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:44:35 pm
To be honest, even in the 90's we were never so much behind as Man Utd are now. We've had some great young players coming through, and it resulted in the 2001 treble. As things stand, Man Utd are in big trouble ...

We were lucky in that we always had Steven Gerrard to pull us higher by a few more places than we deserved, occasionally challenging for the title and winning cups along the way. What have United got? Fred?
Re: Ragy knows FA about footy
« Reply #29929 on: Yesterday at 11:49:28 pm »
Re: Ragy knows FA about footy
« Reply #29930 on: Yesterday at 11:49:32 pm »
Wait; I'm sure Keane said that Ronaldo was brought back to win the FA Cup. So does that mean he's now surplus to requirements? ...

... Something most people already knew to be the case
Re: Unlucky Ragy
« Reply #29931 on: Yesterday at 11:53:22 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm
Seen one comparing it to Klopps first year because the performance was good but not the required end product.

A lot of them still dont understand the hole theyre in.

Its so perfect
Re: Unlucky Ragy
« Reply #29932 on: Yesterday at 11:56:42 pm »
Ronaldo and Messi era has become what it always was going to become

Sad
Re: Unlucky Ragy
« Reply #29933 on: Yesterday at 11:58:01 pm »
Didn't even realise this was played tonight. They just aren't relevant anymore are they.
Re: Ragy knows FA about footy
« Reply #29934 on: Yesterday at 11:58:12 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
We were lucky in that we always had Steven Gerrard to pull us higher by a few more places than we deserved, occasionally challenging for the title and winning cups along the way. What have United got? Fred?

Not only Gerrard, we've had Fowler and Owen before him. As for this Man Utd team, they've spent an absolute fortune on assembling it, they have a ridiculously high wage bill, and they are not looking like winning anything any time soon.

I am aware of their commercial machine, but even that is starting to fade away with every new trophyless season. At this rate, we can catch them in terms of revenues as early as this season, especially if we win the Premier League or the Champions League ...
Re: Unlucky Ragy
« Reply #29935 on: Today at 12:00:28 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 11:58:01 pm
Didn't even realise this was played tonight. They just aren't relevant anymore are they.
Nor me. I clicked on this thread thinking it had just been reopened after a few days off. Took me a while to work out what was going on. Lol. :D
Re: Unlucky Ragy
« Reply #29936 on: Today at 12:02:33 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:56:42 pm
Ronaldo and Messi era has become what it always was going to become

Sad
Yep, I was curious and decided to look at Messi's numbers this year and that's depressing.
Re: Unlucky Ragy
« Reply #29937 on: Today at 12:09:32 am »
I have loads of mates that support this shite and I don't even text them to gloat anymore, it's embarrassing how bad they are.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29938 on: Today at 12:10:31 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm
theres a reason why Ole didn't press with this squad of players, they are pretty much gassed by halftime.

He needs to change pretty much everyone he has available for selection

Yup, they are lazy and unfit.
Re: Unlucky Ragy
« Reply #29939 on: Today at 12:13:24 am »
Ein Sieg gegen Middlesbrough wäre Utopia gewesen
Re: Unlucky Ragy
« Reply #29940 on: Today at 12:22:28 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:23:08 pm
So where are they currently if you were to compare to our shitty period after 1990?

Technically theyre up to 1998 in League terms, but this is a Bolton or Bristol City kind of defeat isnt it. The kind of things that never happened to them but youd always fear would happen to us.
Re: Unlucky Ragy
« Reply #29941 on: Today at 12:23:23 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:02:33 am
Yep, I was curious and decided to look at Messi's numbers this year and that's depressing.

Ive never seen him so disinterested in a game as when Ive seen him in Ligue 1 games
Re: Unlucky Ragy
« Reply #29942 on: Today at 12:25:01 am »
i thought it was a replay when i saw that the final score was 1 1

what a pleasant surprise when i found out they were beaten on penalties.
Re: Unlucky Ragy
« Reply #29943 on: Today at 12:25:02 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 11:58:01 pm
Didn't even realise this was played tonight. They just aren't relevant anymore are they.
Only turned it on in extra time. I still get great enjoyment from them being shite but its been so long now its expected. In the first few years after fergie it was delectable because they all thought the corner was getting turned having won two in a row. Now its just the dregs of them that exude that mental confidence.
Re: Unlucky Ragy
« Reply #29944 on: Today at 12:28:30 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:23:23 am
Ive never seen him so disinterested in a game as when Ive seen him in Ligue 1 games
I thought he'd be tearing that league up given the overall quality.
Re: Unlucky Ragy
« Reply #29945 on: Today at 12:32:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:22:28 am
Technically theyre up to 1998 in League terms, but this is a Bolton or Bristol City kind of defeat isnt it. The kind of things that never happened to them but youd always fear would happen to us.
Even if they got it spot on from now we would be talking 3/4 more years before they could challenge and sustain?

Ralfy does seem the right sort of hire for the background but I think theyve done it cause its the popular thing rather than having a model they believe in. Im biased of course but I wouldnt be surprised if they bin this model in the next few years setting them back even further.
Re: Unlucky Ragy
« Reply #29946 on: Today at 12:37:22 am »
I know its been mentioned before but it cant help having Ferguson in the peripheral at all times. He is a massive figure to this day and everything is compared to his time.
Re: Unlucky Ragy
« Reply #29947 on: Today at 12:43:21 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:28:30 am
I thought he'd be tearing that league up given the overall quality.

Played 10 games out of 22

I dont even know why hes missed that many
