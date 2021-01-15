We were lucky in that we always had Steven Gerrard to pull us higher by a few more places than we deserved, occasionally challenging for the title and winning cups along the way. What have United got? Fred?



Not only Gerrard, we've had Fowler and Owen before him. As for this Man Utd team, they've spent an absolute fortune on assembling it, they have a ridiculously high wage bill, and they are not looking like winning anything any time soon.I am aware of their commercial machine, but even that is starting to fade away with every new trophyless season. At this rate, we can catch them in terms of revenues as early as this season, especially if we win the Premier League or the Champions League ...