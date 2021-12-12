« previous next »
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29840
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart
We don't know if she didn't go to the police before either though. Either way it's up to her on how she chooses to handle it.

Maybe she wanted everyone to know what a scumbag he is. There's been enough cases where injunctions have been brought in and the public never knows (besides rumours) who the player is or what he did. Now everyone knows.

There will also be plenty of situations where the victims have been pressured in to taking hush money and no one ever knows anything about it.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29841
Quote from: Kopenhagen
Liverpool player?  ???

Could be player IN Liverpool too. Might be referring to what happened recently with Everton
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29842
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket
yes I understand that, and that in itself needs addressing, in a wider sense but she has pretty solid evidence. and could have had anonymity if shed gone straight there.


if you want justice you have to deal with the police at some point

Perhaps she has already gone to the police, we don't know that she hasn't. It's not just about one incident by the sound of it.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29843
Regarding the Liverpool player perhaps this isn't the place to go on about it. But one of our players were accused by someone on Twitter I'd say around summer 2020ish?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29844
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket
yes I understand that, and that in itself needs addressing, in a wider sense but she has pretty solid evidence. and could have had anonymity if shed gone straight there.


if you want justice you have to deal with the police at some point

If it's true that it was leaked, then she had nothing to do with her name being put out there.
Stop looking for faults in what she has done. How she handled it is entirely up to her and whether you think she should've done something differently is neither here nor there.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29845
Hope the girl gets all the support she needs.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29846
I dont think anyone has any right to say what she should have done. No one knows the girls mental state, particularly if this is something thats happened before. The important thing is the police are now involved and are now investigating it.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29847
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket
yes I understand that, and that in itself needs addressing, in a wider sense but she has pretty solid evidence. and could have had anonymity if shed gone straight there.


if you want justice you have to deal with the police at some point

we dont know all the facts yet, but speaking in very general terms about this kind of scenario, 1. the most important thing to any victim is that it stops 2. how the victim views the best way to make that happen is their call, and there are even more factors to consider if dealing with monied people with a level of clout  3. the assumption of being believed is very easy when you're not the victim that im sure is aware of many cases where victims have not been believed (internet and TV is full of that stuff from domestic violence up to homicide)

in this particular case i see no reason for criticism of the approach of bringing this to light
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29848
Quote from: JRed
I dont think anyone has any right to say what she should have done. No one knows the girls mental state, particularly if this is something thats happened before. The important thing is the police are now involved and are now investigating it.

Spot on mate. I've an ex who was battered by her previous boyfriend and its horrible to hear what victims of domestic abuse go through and how terrified they can be.

Hopefully she is now getting the support she needs
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29849
Quote from: Red Bird
Maybe that's why she recorded and released the recordings.

What do you mean?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29850
Quote from: JRed
I dont think anyone has any right to say what she should have done. No one knows the girls mental state, particularly if this is something thats happened before. The important thing is the police are now involved and are now investigating it.
100% correct.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29851
Quote from: rushyman
What do you mean?
They didn't believe her is what I think.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29852
Quote from: Red Bird
They didn't believe her.

Ah ;(

Im afraid to even say where I think the dads coming from to be honest

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29853
Quote from: JRed
I dont think anyone has any right to say what she should have done. No one knows the girls mental state, particularly if this is something thats happened before. The important thing is the police are now involved and are now investigating it.

Exactly, it is up to the victim whether the person wants anonymity or not, or the details on how/when they report incidents.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29854
Quote from: Barneylfc∗
Why should she hide? She should get the full backing from everyone for speaking out, whether it was leaked by her or anyone else.

yes its upto her how she handles it of course it is , I was replying to jake who mentioned the role of the tabloids. To my knowledge the victims of another famous player not to far away have not been hounded by the tabloids as victims get anonymity.

good luck to the girl
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29855
One things for sure, United are so predisposed to dealing with this mess that it has taken the focus off their ineptitude in the transfer market so far.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29856
Quote from: Barneylfc∗
If it's true that it was leaked, then she had nothing to do with her name being put out there.
Stop looking for faults in what she has done. How she handled it is entirely up to her and whether you think she should've done something differently is neither here nor there.

This entirely. Time and again women have watched their attackers get away with it. Especially when they're wealthy footballers protected by legions of fans and shit hot lawyers employed by their clubs.

It's actually been very encouraging to see United fans categorically turning their backs on Greenwood. Very few are attempting to make excuses for him. Hopefully, his career is now finished.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29857
That's his career over but by the look of things that's the least of his worries.

Hope the girl gets all the help she's going to need.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29858
What happens to Greenwood's career and life who's arsed(preferably he gets locked up), what's important is that the poor girl gets all the support and love possible.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29859
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio
One things for sure, United are so predisposed to dealing with this mess that it has taken the focus off their ineptitude in the transfer market so far.

They're after Dembele on loan. An ideal signing for them. Ridiculous wages with a shit attitude.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29860
Quote from: rushyman
Im afraid to even say where I think the dads coming from to be honest

Hopefully it is what I said earlier, that he got ambushed by the rags and spluttered some words out in the wrong order.

The way the rags are reporting it, sounds like he is disappointed he won't get the perks of being father in  law to an England playing millionaire - but that can't be it.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29861
Quote from: Mister men
That's his career over but by the look of things that's the least of his worries.

Hope the girl gets all the help she's going to need.

6 goals in 24 appearances this season

12 goals in 52 appearances last season

Isnt this fella supposed to be a striker? Id say its probably done that lot a favour.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29862
Quote from: Armand9
we dont know all the facts yet, but speaking in very general terms about this kind of scenario, 1. the most important thing to any victim is that it stops 2. how the victim views the best way to make that happen is their call, and there are even more factors to consider if dealing with monied people with a level of clout  3. the assumption of being believed is very easy when you're not the victim that im sure is aware of many cases where victims have not been believed (internet and TV is full of that stuff from domestic violence up to homicide)

in this particular case i see no reason for criticism of the approach of bringing this to light

I agree with you
I just hold the opinion she has made things harder for her self based on the reporting of another recent similar case
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29863
Quote from: rushyman
Ah ;(

Im afraid to even say where I think the dads coming from to be honest

Their life has been turned upside down too. I don't think there's a lot wrong with that he said to be honest. They're still in shock.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29864
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket
I agree with you
I just hold the opinion she has made things harder for her self based on the reporting of another recent similar case

If reports are to be believed, she hasn't made anything public. So please, what has she done wrong?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29865
Quote from: sinnermichael
They're after Dembele on loan. An ideal signing for them. Ridiculous wages with a shit attitude.

Par for the course then.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29866
Quote from: Garlicbread
Regarding the Liverpool player perhaps this isn't the place to go on about it. But one of our players were accused by someone on Twitter I'd say around summer 2020ish?

Yep, itll be that.

But you are right, for sure not the place!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29867
If youre posting and posting in this thread at the minute, maybe sign off the site for a bit.

Its probably enough to state your concern for the girls wellbeing and leave it at that.
