Been the same story every season though, Nick. If it's not Fulham, it's Reading, West Ham etc..

Every season, there's a Champo team or a "surprise" ripping it up early in the season- getting a few unexpected results against some of the big boys.... come January, they're gassed out and it's loss, after loss, after draw etc...

Early on, I told my boy that West Ham (and Brentford) are this season's Reading- they'll be struggling by January.



I get the overall idea, and yes there are surprise teams in the PL in most seasons, but West Ham are not one. They finished 6th last season, ahead of both Spurs and Arsenal.They currently have a Goal Difference of +10, which is the 4th highest, and they are currently in the running for a European spot on merit. They also topped their Europa League group. Proceeding in the Europa League may affect their League standings later in the season, but even if they finish 7th, it won't be a failure for them.