Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1728364 times)

Offline the_red_pill

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29720 on: Yesterday at 07:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 22, 2022, 10:48:37 pm
Feels like West Ham are dropping like a stone. Theyll finish about 8th and Moyes will say theyve done well
And its about where they should be given the teams theyre competing with but feels like a missed opportunity for them.
Been the same story every season though, Nick. If it's not Fulham, it's Reading, West Ham etc..
Every season, there's a Champo team or a "surprise" ripping it up early in the season- getting a few unexpected results against some of the big boys.... come January, they're gassed out and it's loss, after loss, after draw etc...
Early on, I told my boy that West Ham (and Brentford) are this season's Reading- they'll be struggling by January.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:44:46 pm by the_red_pill »
Offline rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29721 on: Yesterday at 08:10:46 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 06:57:22 pm
Do you really think either Rashford or Lingard have heard his anti semetic rants?

Sometimes you go see a gig or see a film without realising how terrible that person is. Sometimes you are in a photo with someone who turns out to be a baddun (picture from an early Top of the Pops with The Beatles and Jimmy Saville).

Yeah, I'm going to give them the benefit of the doubt, they likely have no idea about the shit he spouted.
Online SamLad

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29722 on: Yesterday at 08:47:46 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 06:57:22 pm
Do you really think either Rashford or Lingard have heard his anti semetic rants?

Sometimes you go see a gig or see a film without realising how terrible that person is. Sometimes you are in a photo with someone who turns out to be a baddun (picture from an early Top of the Pops with The Beatles and Jimmy Saville).
maybe so but we're talking about public opinion/ social media, not a Mensa meeting.
Offline rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29723 on: Yesterday at 08:51:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:47:46 pm
maybe so but we're talking about public opinion/ social media, not a Mensa meeting.

Social media will have them hung drawn and quartered
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29724 on: Yesterday at 08:51:29 pm »
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Yesterday at 04:09:00 pm


Rashford must buy his Necklaces from the same place as the Queen
Offline rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29725 on: Yesterday at 08:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:51:29 pm
Rashford must buy his Necklaces from the same place as the Queen

Cheetham Hill special that one
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29726 on: Yesterday at 08:59:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:56:03 pm
Cheetham Hill special that one

Is that where Her Maj goes?
Offline rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29727 on: Yesterday at 10:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:59:31 pm
Is that where Her Maj goes?

Yeah, you see her up there in a blinged up Rangey getting her Canada Goose gear
Offline Jwils21

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29728 on: Yesterday at 11:42:06 pm »
Glad to see Martial and his awful song leave the league.

Toneh Marshull came from France
The press were right, hes completely shite
Fifty million down the drain
Toneh Marshulls off to Spain
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29729 on: Today at 12:04:38 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 11:42:06 pm
Glad to see Martial and his awful song leave the league.

Toneh Marshull came from France
The press were right, hes completely pants shite
Fifty million down the drain
Toneh Marshulls off to Spain

It's not a Gorillaz tune. It needs to rhyme.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29730 on: Today at 09:35:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:04:38 pm
Yeah, you see her up there in a blinged up Rangey getting her Canada Goose gear
You doin a ventriloquist act?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29731 on: Today at 09:36:27 am »
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29732 on: Today at 02:45:03 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:40:02 pm
Been the same story every season though, Nick. If it's not Fulham, it's Reading, West Ham etc..
Every season, there's a Champo team or a "surprise" ripping it up early in the season- getting a few unexpected results against some of the big boys.... come January, they're gassed out and it's loss, after loss, after draw etc...
Early on, I told my boy that West Ham (and Brentford) are this season's Reading- they'll be struggling by January.

I get the overall idea, and yes there are surprise teams in the PL in most seasons, but West Ham are not one. They finished 6th last season, ahead of both Spurs and Arsenal.

They currently have a Goal Difference of +10, which is the 4th highest, and they are currently in the running for a European spot on merit. They also topped their Europa League group. Proceeding in the Europa League may affect their League standings later in the season, but even if they finish 7th, it won't be a failure for them.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:50:07 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Online PaulF

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29733 on: Today at 03:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:51:29 pm
Rashford must buy his Necklaces from the same place as the Queen

Think how many kids he could feed if he sold them.
It's like I've come full circle via Schindler's list...

Online SamLad

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29734 on: Today at 05:53:28 pm »
LMAO  :)


Jesse Lingard feels let down and disrespected by Manchester United after a proposed loan to Newcastle was on the verge of collapse because of the terms demanded by his boyhood club.

For the deal to happen as it stands, Newcastle could end up paying more than £15m to take Lingard for the rest of the season. United are demanding a £2.5m loan fee, full coverage of the players wages and a £12m bonus if the Saudi Arabian-owned club avoid relegation from the Premier League.
Offline Armand9

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29735 on: Today at 06:53:43 pm »
eric bailly doing bailly things, has a good game then takes a dumb ass pen  ;D

i was surprised he was one of the five but hey, maybe he's good in practice
Online RedSince86

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29736 on: Today at 09:38:45 pm »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29737 on: Today at 10:15:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:53:28 pm
Jesse Lingard feels let down and disrespected by Manchester United after a proposed loan to Newcastle was on the verge of collapse because of the terms demanded by his boyhood club.

For the deal to happen as it stands, Newcastle could end up paying more than £15m to take Lingard for the rest of the season. United are demanding a £2.5m loan fee, full coverage of the players wages and a £12m bonus if the Saudi Arabian-owned club avoid relegation from the Premier League.

They are taking the piss there. Not even Newcastle are desperate enough to essentially pay £12m in fees to loan Jesse Lingard
Online Bobinhood

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29738 on: Today at 10:41:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:15:51 pm
They are taking the piss there. Not even Newcastle are desperate enough to essentially pay £12m in fees to loan Jesse Lingard

Man u should pay the 12 million.
