Offline the_red_pill

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29720 on: Today at 07:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 22, 2022, 10:48:37 pm
Feels like West Ham are dropping like a stone. Theyll finish about 8th and Moyes will say theyve done well
And its about where they should be given the teams theyre competing with but feels like a missed opportunity for them.
Been the same story every season though, Nick. If it's not Fulham, it's Reading, West Ham etc..
Every season, there's a Champo team or a "surprise" ripping it up early in the season- getting a few unexpected results against some of the big boys.... come January, they're gassed out and it's loss, after loss, after draw etc...
Early on, I told my boy that West Ham (and Brentford) are this season's Reading- they'll be struggling by January.
Online rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29721 on: Today at 08:10:46 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 06:57:22 pm
Do you really think either Rashford or Lingard have heard his anti semetic rants?

Sometimes you go see a gig or see a film without realising how terrible that person is. Sometimes you are in a photo with someone who turns out to be a baddun (picture from an early Top of the Pops with The Beatles and Jimmy Saville).

Yeah, I'm going to give them the benefit of the doubt, they likely have no idea about the shit he spouted.
Offline SamLad

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29722 on: Today at 08:47:46 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 06:57:22 pm
Do you really think either Rashford or Lingard have heard his anti semetic rants?

Sometimes you go see a gig or see a film without realising how terrible that person is. Sometimes you are in a photo with someone who turns out to be a baddun (picture from an early Top of the Pops with The Beatles and Jimmy Saville).
maybe so but we're talking about public opinion/ social media, not a Mensa meeting.
Online rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29723 on: Today at 08:51:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:47:46 pm
maybe so but we're talking about public opinion/ social media, not a Mensa meeting.

Social media will have them hung drawn and quartered
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29724 on: Today at 08:51:29 pm »
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Today at 04:09:00 pm


Rashford must buy his Necklaces from the same place as the Queen
Online rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29725 on: Today at 08:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:51:29 pm
Rashford must buy his Necklaces from the same place as the Queen

Cheetham Hill special that one
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29726 on: Today at 08:59:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:56:03 pm
Cheetham Hill special that one

Is that where Her Maj goes?
Online rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29727 on: Today at 10:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:59:31 pm
Is that where Her Maj goes?

Yeah, you see her up there in a blinged up Rangey getting her Canada Goose gear
