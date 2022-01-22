Feels like West Ham are dropping like a stone. Theyll finish about 8th and Moyes will say theyve done well

And its about where they should be given the teams theyre competing with but feels like a missed opportunity for them.



Been the same story every season though, Nick. If it's not Fulham, it's Reading, West Ham etc..Every season, there's a Champo team or a "surprise" ripping it up early in the season- getting a few unexpected results against some of the big boys.... come January, they're gassed out and it's loss, after loss, after draw etc...Early on, I told my boy that West Ham (and Brentford) are this season's Reading- they'll be struggling by January.