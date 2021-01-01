« previous next »
Armand9

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29600 on: Today at 11:49:03 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:10:24 pm
Deffo, they'd have been 3 or 4 down without him tonight. Strikers need to learn though, don't shoot low against him lift the ball

very true, saving with your feet, he's as good as i've seen, he's an elite shot stopper anyway cos of his agility but with his feet, you have to give him props for being at the top of his game with those pegs

he's an anomally really in the modern game as there's so much he doesn't do well that's expected of elite keepers nowadays but he's excellent at keeping the ball out of the net

still, brenford should've been at least two up as those kind of chances you can't be giving the keeper any chance at all and that ended up being the difference between the sides (btw their keeper looked suspect from the off, dont know why they didn't play the usual dude)
the_red_pill

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29601 on: Today at 11:53:39 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:10:24 pm
Deffo, they'd have been 3 or 4 down without him tonight. Strikers need to learn though, don't shoot low against him lift the ball
Yeah, I dunno how they cannot know that De Gea is prolly the best at blocking with his feet.

Coutinho just showed them again how to do it at the weekend- slowed down at the last second, corrected his balance and gently lifted the ball over De Gea to give him absolutely no chance of saving it- cause he knows De Gea would save it if he tried to slide it in underneath or past him.
tonysleft

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29602 on: Today at 02:24:57 pm
de gea is the best feet stopper I've ever seen its like he tricks strikers into going for bottom corner and is predicting it. his distribution has collapsed since his first 2 seasons where it was very good, and he drives me insane with being rooted to his line, but credit where its due never seen anything like all the 1v1 foot saves De Gea pulls off
RedSince86

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29603 on: Today at 02:27:50 pm
El Lobo

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29604 on: Today at 02:31:31 pm
Quite something to be MOTM against Liverpool losing 3-0 and being MOTM against Liverpool winning 3-0.

Its brilliant that your standout best player since you last won the league is your goalkeeper though ;D And even then he's not a particularly great one and his form has fallen off a cliff the last few years.
SamLad

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29605 on: Today at 02:34:16 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:24:57 pm
de gea is the best feet stopper I've ever seen its like he tricks strikers into going for bottom corner and is predicting it. his distribution has collapsed since his first 2 seasons where it was very good, and he drives me insane with being rooted to his line, but credit where its due never seen anything like all the 1v1 foot saves De Gea pulls off
agree with this.

I wonder, if he was just breaking through, how much his glaring weaknesses would stop big cubs going for him?  he really is far from a complete goalie.
Son of Spion

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29606 on: Today at 02:36:55 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:27:50 pm

I just love the way he flies out with arms and legs outstretched, yet at the very same time showing Coutinho a massive gap at his near post in which to place the ball.  :D
SamLad

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29607 on: Today at 02:38:22 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:36:55 pm
I just love the way he flies out with arms and legs outstretched, yet at the very same time showing Coutinho a massive gap at his near post in which to place the ball.  :D
yeah, it's at the point where he assumes they'll go low and he won't need his hands.
Son of Spion

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29608 on: Today at 02:40:07 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:38:22 pm
yeah, it's at the point where he assumes they'll go low and he won't need his hands.

Yep, Coutinho sold him there with an almost no-look finish. He kept looking low, but shot high.  :D
SamLad

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29609 on: Today at 02:42:20 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:40:07 pm
Yep, Coutinho sold him there with an almost no-look finish. He kept looking low, but shot high.  :D
the Bobby influence.  :)
Crosby Nick

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29610 on: Today at 03:09:09 pm
Say what you like about De Gea, and I will...hes an ugly bastard isnt he?
Crimson

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29611 on: Today at 03:13:55 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:09:09 pm
Say what you like about De Gea, and I will...hes an ugly bastard isnt he?

Takes one to know one?
Tobelius

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29612 on: Today at 03:15:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:09:09 pm
Say what you like about De Gea, and I will...hes an ugly bastard isnt he?

He's no Valentino like Jones and Luke Chadwick for sure
Red-Soldier

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29613 on: Today at 03:16:04 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:40:07 pm
Yep, Coutinho sold him there with an almost no-look finish. He kept looking low, but shot high.  :D

Remember when he done him at the near post for us, playing at OT!  Fast breakaway goal I think........
