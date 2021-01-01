Deffo, they'd have been 3 or 4 down without him tonight. Strikers need to learn though, don't shoot low against him lift the ball



very true, saving with your feet, he's as good as i've seen, he's an elite shot stopper anyway cos of his agility but with his feet, you have to give him props for being at the top of his game with those pegshe's an anomally really in the modern game as there's so much he doesn't do well that's expected of elite keepers nowadays but he's excellent at keeping the ball out of the netstill, brenford should've been at least two up as those kind of chances you can't be giving the keeper any chance at all and that ended up being the difference between the sides (btw their keeper looked suspect from the off, dont know why they didn't play the usual dude)