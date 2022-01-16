« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 734 735 736 737 738 [739]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1711701 times)

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 675
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29520 on: Yesterday at 07:28:59 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 07:13:13 pm
Ronaldo have been included in FIFA best XI.

You couldnt make this up.

Best XI what?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,264
  • 27 years...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29521 on: Yesterday at 07:29:32 pm »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29522 on: Yesterday at 07:37:52 pm »
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,791
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29523 on: Yesterday at 07:50:24 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,018
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29524 on: Yesterday at 10:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 16, 2022, 08:38:34 am
I hate them as much as anyone but they signed him in 2000. They must have had some successful signings since then. Rooney, Ronaldo, Tevez spring to mind.

Since Ferguson left its hard to think of too many your seem successful. Possibly Mata who made them better for a while. Probably Fernandes as much as hes got ridiculously overrated. They did get better results for a season and a half after he signed.

Not many others! Luke Shaw maybe? In terms of being first choice for quite a while.

If youre just judging how successful a signing has been by the trophies theyve won then were going to struggle!
Fellani was actually a pretty good signing for them too. Not excellent but a regular starter when many would seem to be ahead of him.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,786
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29525 on: Yesterday at 10:07:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:02:10 pm
Fellani was actually a pretty good signing for them too. Not excellent but a regular starter when many would seem to be ahead of him.

Any excuse  :D

Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,602
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29526 on: Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:07:44 pm
Any excuse  :D



between Fellaini, Pogba, and Maguire - they have some amazing run into blind alleys comedy.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,642
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29527 on: Today at 04:37:48 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm
between Fellaini, Pogba, and Maguire - they have some amazing run into blind alleys comedy.

you left out the king of cul-de-sacs, rashford, major problem of his

on DVB, you have to look at what they have in midfield, macfred is the regular double pivot and between them they can't control and pass a ball on a consistent basis, you literally just dont know what you're gonna get when a ball goes into them - DVB is technically good, as you'd expect from his origins, so pass and move and move the ball quickly is easily in his arsenal unlike the other two, compared to what they'd normally see this would look like heaven

we've seen from the ajax CL run, he's a good player, how good? no idea, we'll have to see that in the next team he actually plays for as utd has him setting up cones in pre match warm ups (that's not banter btw, ole literally had him doing that shit) - whatever his level is, he might be ruined as regards his potential, he's spent two years not playing footy at a crucial stage in his developement under a coaching system that doesn't coach - think about it, no one at that club developed for three years under ole and his coaches (some came in and out of form, like shaw, but no one actually developed beyond what they were when old first took the job, rashford and greenwood are perfect examples of that)
« Last Edit: Today at 04:39:32 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 734 735 736 737 738 [739]   Go Up
« previous next »
 