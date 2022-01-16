between Fellaini, Pogba, and Maguire - they have some amazing run into blind alleys comedy.



you left out the king of cul-de-sacs, rashford, major problem of hison DVB, you have to look at what they have in midfield, macfred is the regular double pivot and between them they can't control and pass a ball on a consistent basis, you literally just dont know what you're gonna get when a ball goes into them - DVB is technically good, as you'd expect from his origins, so pass and move and move the ball quickly is easily in his arsenal unlike the other two, compared to what they'd normally see this would look like heavenwe've seen from the ajax CL run, he's a good player, how good? no idea, we'll have to see that in the next team he actually plays for as utd has him setting up cones in pre match warm ups (that's not banter btw, ole literally had him doing that shit) - whatever his level is, he might be ruined as regards his potential, he's spent two years not playing footy at a crucial stage in his developement under a coaching system that doesn't coach - think about it, no one at that club developed for three years under ole and his coaches (some came in and out of form, like shaw, but no one actually developed beyond what they were when old first took the job, rashford and greenwood are perfect examples of that)